USW, Cliffs contract talks wrapping up third week

Plenty of work remains three weeks into labor contract negotiations covering United Steelworkers (USW) members at Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite, according to the USW.

Despite the USW and Cleveland-Cliffs reaching a new tentative labor agreement Aug. 27 at the company's other USW-represented facilities, steelworkers say there's still work to do to reach agreement on a contract with Cliffs at the two Iron Range taconite plants.

“We have made Cliffs management understand the role we have played in keeping all our mines running and that the future of the company depends on union steelworkers operating and maintaining them,” the USW said in a bargaining update. “We all know that the mines are the first step in the steelmaking process.”

About 1,180 steelworkers work at the two taconite plants.

Negotiations are ongoing in Pittsburgh on local and major issues , the USW said.

“Our committee still has plenty of work to do with management to resolve our issues,” the USW said in the update. “However, we are pleased to report to our membership that we have been engaged at the table, and both parties continue to have a respectful and meaningful dialogue. We do still have outstanding local issues, and the local committees are continuing to seek solutions with management. Remember that we are

not finished, and we must continue to stand together and speak with one voice to ensure we achieve our goals.”

The tentative agreement reached Aug. 27 would cover USW members at Cliffs' Minorca Mine near Virginia and the company's steel plants across the nation.

However, Hibbing Taconite and United Taconite have a different contract expiration date.

The existing labor contacts at Hibbing Taconite and United Taconite expire Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, negotiations are on pause between the USW and United States Steel Corp. covering USW members at the company's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, Keetac in Keewatin and U.S. Steel's USW-represented steel making facilities.

Wages, vacation, an additional holiday, pensions, and health care, remain major issues in the U.S. Steel talks, according to the USW.

The USW says U.S. Steel is proposing unfavorable changes in a Specialty Drug Program and also replacing the current Preferred Provider Organization health care network with a more restrictive network with fewer doctors and hospitals and no coverage for out-of-network health care, except in emergencies.

As proposed, USW members at Minntac Mine and Keetac would not have in-network health care coverage at all Essentia Health locations, Essentia Hospital, Essentia Children's Hospital, and the Mayo Clinic Health System, according to the USW.