Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after robbing elderly man gunpoint at ATM in SE Houston, HPD says
Authorities with the Houston Police Department are looking for a suspect who they say is responsible for robbing an elderly man at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston. According to HPD, the robbery happened on Aug. 28, 2022, at around 4 p.m. outside of a bank in the 10000 block of Almeda Genoa Road.
cw39.com
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
Click2Houston.com
$30K reward offered to identify suspect in deadly shooting outside south Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – An increased reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information that will identify the suspected involved in the deadly shooting of a man in June, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim, identified as Terrance Lewis, 20, was fatally shot at an apartment complex...
Click2Houston.com
Security guard shot, killed at Club Onyx by suspect fighting over girlfriend, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating what led to the fatal shooting of a security guard at Club Onyx Wednesday. Police were called to the club, which is located at 3113 Bering Dr., around 3:12 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they...
KHOU
Security guard killed outside Club Onyx identified as father of four girls, family says
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a security guard working at Club Onyx was killed early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The security guard who was shot and killed was identified as 32-year-old DeLaunte Maxie, according to his father and sister. Investigators released...
fox26houston.com
2 men robbed outside Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Police want you to look at some video of two men who robbed someone outside a store in southwest Houston. It happened last month in a convenience store parking lot on Ranchester, near Town Park Drive. Surveillance video shows the two suspects get out of a Chevy suburban...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot by detective after trying to attack him with tire iron outside of SE Houston restaurant: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a suspect accused of trying to hit a Liberty County District Attorney’s Office detective with a tire iron tool Sunday was fatally shot by the officer. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at...
Click2Houston.com
Husband, father of 2 sues Jack in the Box, claiming employee shot at him during dispute over curly fries
HOUSTON – A Houston area family is suing a fast food chain after they say a worker pulled out a gun and shot at them. The family said they were at a Jack In The Box drive-thru window back in March 2021 when they got into an argument with the employee about curly fries.
Click2Houston.com
8-year-old boy hit by vehicle while walking to school in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – An 8-year-old boy is being transported to the hospital after constable deputies with Precinct 4 said he was hit by a vehicle in north Harris County Thursday. It happened in the 1100 block of North Vista Drive near Imperial Valley Dr. According to Pct. 4 deputies, the...
Click2Houston.com
$500K bond for mother, boyfriend charged in connection with ‘suspicious’ death of 3-year-old Liberty County boy, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Texas – A hefty bond amount has been issued for the boyfriend and mother of a 3-year-old boy who died under what authorities called “suspicious” circumstances, according to the Liberty Count Sheriff’s Office. Lisa Marie Davis, 27, was charged with filing a false report to...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
cw39.com
Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder
HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
Click2Houston.com
Grave mystery: Officials seek answers after casket found buried on woman’s property in Crosby
CROSBY, Texas – It was a defining moment Tuesday morning when, using ground penetration radar, Texas EquuSearch uncovered the first hard evidence of something buried below the surface of the ground on a piece of land in Crosby that one woman purchased for her family. Miriam Soza said what...
Click2Houston.com
‘No opportunity to make bail’: Suspects accused in murder of Pct. 3 deputy waive rights to future bond hearings
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two suspects accused in the murder of Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin appeared in a Harris County courthouse Wednesday, where they waived their rights to future bond hearings, and are expected to remain in jail until the case is resolved. This could be considered important...
KHOU
Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress
CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
Click2Houston.com
Deputy involved in fiery 7-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a deputy was injured in a fiery seven-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County Tuesday evening. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash located in the 6900 block of Highway 6 and FM 529 around 8:30 p.m. HCSO Captain...
Click2Houston.com
Man found dead inside Friendswood home identified
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Police have identified the man who was found dead inside of a Friendswood home on Monday. This comes after officers asked for the public’s help with finding a vehicle they believe may be connected to the death of the man. Police believe the person of...
Click2Houston.com
Man convicted in 2019 road rage shooting that left 2 toddlers severely burned after fireworks inside truck ignite, prosecutors say
HOUSTON – A man who shot into a vehicle in an incident of road rage, which prosecutors said sparked a fire that left two toddlers severely burned in 2019, has been convicted in the crime. On Monday, Bayron J. Rivera, 21, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault...
KHOU
Man’s body found in Buffalo Bayou on Houston's east side
HOUSTON — A man’s body was found Tuesday in the Buffalo Bayou, HPD said on Twitter. The body was found around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Navigation Boulevard near North York Street on the east side of Houston. HPD Marine Unit officers were patrolling Buffalo Bayou when...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize them? 3 men accused of stashing dozens of glasses, cash from Galleria-area optometry office, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with Houston Police Department are seeking help in finding three men accused of stealing dozens of designer glasses and unknown amounts of cash from a Galleria-area optometry office. According to police, it happened in the 5800 of San Felipe Street near Chimney Rock Road at around...
