News4Jax.com
Morgan & Morgan donates $100K to combat hunger in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to inflation, and the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, an unprecedented number of families and individuals are facing food insecurity and financial hardship. Prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan is stepping into the gap with a $100,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida in...
News4Jax.com
Florida minimum wage poised to go to $11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour on Sept. 30. The voter-approved amendment, spearheaded by prominent Orlando attorney John Morgan, will gradually lead to a $15-an-hour minimum wage on Sept. 30, 2026, and inflation-linked increases after that.
News4Jax.com
Teacher vacancies up since start of school year in Clay, St. Johns counties; down slightly in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local students have been back in classrooms in front of teachers for about a month now, but school districts are still having trouble filling teacher vacancies. News4JAX requested data from three of the largest school districts in the area and found that the issue has improved...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds gather in opposition of proposed Fruit Cove apartment & townhome development
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It was standing room only Wednesday night as hundreds packaged a church in Fruit Cove, rallying against a proposed apartment and townhome development that would be placed in a predominantly rural neighborhood. Residents tell News4JAX the application to begin rezoning and building hasn’t been filed,...
News4Jax.com
Commuters dodge headaches as freight-rail strike averted
ARLINGTON, Va. – September was shaping up as a good month for commuters on Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, with the service offering 30 days of free rides to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Then a freight-rail strike threatened to shut down service on the...
News4Jax.com
As data centers proliferate, neighbors knock the noise
MANASSAS, Va. – In a universe of cloud computing, northern Virginia might be in a perpetual fog. More of the data centers that feed the cloud are clustered in the region outside the nation's capital than anywhere else in the world. As cloud computing — which enables data storage...
News4Jax.com
Amtrak works to restore routes after rail labor accord
Amtrak on Thursday worked to accommodate travelers whose plans were disrupted this week ahead of a tentative railway labor agreement. Crowds were noticeably smaller at New Jersey stop on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor line between Philadelphia and New York hours after the agreement was announced, customers said. Amtrak cancelled several...
News4Jax.com
Concerned Fruit Cove residents plan community meeting to discuss proposal for new development
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Residents in the Fruit Cove community plan to come together in opposition of a proposal to bring a townhouse and apartment development to the predominantly rural neighborhood along Fruit Cove Road. The possibility of new construction is already being met with resistance from many who...
News4Jax.com
Long-anticipated County Road 210 widening project to start soon in St. Johns County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A long-anticipated road widening project in northwest St. Johns County will soon be underway, according to a county engineer. St. Johns County Engineer Duane Kent told News4JAX a two-mile section of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes and crews will begin clearing trees in the next 2-3 months. The project is expected to take about two years to complete.
News4Jax.com
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
LOS ANGELES – Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
News4Jax.com
Showers will soak the beaches, more to come tonight
Scattered showers and downpours continue over portions of St. Johns county. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies over northeast Florida. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures for southeast Georgia. An increasing onshore flow will lead scattered showers, storms to our local beaches. Widespread rain chances spread across the entire area Friday, Saturday.
News4Jax.com
Higher rain and storm chances ahead
Drier air moved in for Wednesday and most will stay dry for the evening hours. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out completely this evening in southern areas, with temperatures in the 70s. A few coastal showers will be possible in the early morning, but most will be...
News4Jax.com
Showers fade and make way for a “cool front” Tuesday
Good evening! After another humid and stormy day we’re drying out tonight. Come Tuesday we’ll welcome a “cool front” into the area that will bring some showers and storms, but most importantly drop our humidity and leave those north of the front with beautiful weather come Wednesday morning.
