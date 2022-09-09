ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A long-anticipated road widening project in northwest St. Johns County will soon be underway, according to a county engineer. St. Johns County Engineer Duane Kent told News4JAX a two-mile section of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes and crews will begin clearing trees in the next 2-3 months. The project is expected to take about two years to complete.

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO