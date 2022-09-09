ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

News4Jax.com

Morgan & Morgan donates $100K to combat hunger in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to inflation, and the rising cost of food, utilities and housing, an unprecedented number of families and individuals are facing food insecurity and financial hardship. Prominent law firm Morgan & Morgan is stepping into the gap with a $100,000 donation to Feeding Northeast Florida in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida minimum wage poised to go to $11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour on Sept. 30. The voter-approved amendment, spearheaded by prominent Orlando attorney John Morgan, will gradually lead to a $15-an-hour minimum wage on Sept. 30, 2026, and inflation-linked increases after that.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Commuters dodge headaches as freight-rail strike averted

ARLINGTON, Va. – September was shaping up as a good month for commuters on Virginia Railway Express outside the nation's capital, with the service offering 30 days of free rides to lure back riders lost during the pandemic. Then a freight-rail strike threatened to shut down service on the...
VIRGINIA STATE
News4Jax.com

As data centers proliferate, neighbors knock the noise

MANASSAS, Va. – In a universe of cloud computing, northern Virginia might be in a perpetual fog. More of the data centers that feed the cloud are clustered in the region outside the nation's capital than anywhere else in the world. As cloud computing — which enables data storage...
VIRGINIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Amtrak works to restore routes after rail labor accord

Amtrak on Thursday worked to accommodate travelers whose plans were disrupted this week ahead of a tentative railway labor agreement. Crowds were noticeably smaller at New Jersey stop on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor line between Philadelphia and New York hours after the agreement was announced, customers said. Amtrak cancelled several...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ricky Dixon
News4Jax.com

Long-anticipated County Road 210 widening project to start soon in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A long-anticipated road widening project in northwest St. Johns County will soon be underway, according to a county engineer. St. Johns County Engineer Duane Kent told News4JAX a two-mile section of County Road 210 will go from two lanes to four lanes and crews will begin clearing trees in the next 2-3 months. The project is expected to take about two years to complete.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

LOS ANGELES – Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
News4Jax.com

Showers will soak the beaches, more to come tonight

Scattered showers and downpours continue over portions of St. Johns county. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies over northeast Florida. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures for southeast Georgia. An increasing onshore flow will lead scattered showers, storms to our local beaches. Widespread rain chances spread across the entire area Friday, Saturday.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Higher rain and storm chances ahead

Drier air moved in for Wednesday and most will stay dry for the evening hours. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out completely this evening in southern areas, with temperatures in the 70s. A few coastal showers will be possible in the early morning, but most will be...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Showers fade and make way for a “cool front” Tuesday

Good evening! After another humid and stormy day we’re drying out tonight. Come Tuesday we’ll welcome a “cool front” into the area that will bring some showers and storms, but most importantly drop our humidity and leave those north of the front with beautiful weather come Wednesday morning.
FLORIDA STATE

