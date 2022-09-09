Read full article on original website
COVID in Cobb County: Wednesday September 14, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 14, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Accidentally Car-free: a stroll through Collins Springs Cemetery
[This is an installment in the series “Accidentally car-free” about getting around Cobb County without the use of a car. To see a list of the entire series visit this link. To see how this project began, read the first article in the series by following this link.]
Highland Rivers Behavioral Health receives $500,000 grant for job re-entry program in Appalachian counties
Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, an agency serving Cobb and other Georgia counties, was awarded a $500,000 grant for workplace re-entry for people in recovery in the Appalachian counties the agency serves. For more information see the press release reprinted below:. DALTON, Georgia – September 13, 2022 – Highland Rivers Behavioral...
Memorial services for Cobb Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski and Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin finalized
Sgt. Jeremy Blake of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office distributed the following schedule of the memorial services for Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski and Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin who were killed in the line of duty. (The Courier edited out instructions for the media. Otherwise the schedule below is reprinted verbatim):
New Chalker Park in the works for Kennesaw
Parks Director Steve Roberts presented the design concept for the new Chalker Park at Monday’s Kennesaw City Council work session. The new park, to be located at the intersection of Smith Drive and Cherokee Street, is part of a land swap deal with Sanctuary Properties. The original 1.3-acre Chalker...
How do the cities within Cobb County rank in concentration of jobs?
As the Courier shifts its focus to provide heavier coverage of quality-of-life issues in the Cobb County, including mobility and the environment, we’re expanding, updating and repurposing some of the census-related articles we’ve published over the past few years. The distribution of jobs in the county is obviously...
Two Cobb County motorists killed in separate single-car crashes over the weekend
According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating fatal accidents in which two motorists were killed in separate single-car crashes over the weekend. The public information release described the two fatal...
Cobb County School District’s decision on discipline appeal expected Thursday
The Cobb County School Board is expected to vote on a discipline appeal filed by a former Campbell High School student at Thursday’s meeting. N.G., then a 16-year-old sophomore, was expelled in September 2021 for allegedly possessing a vape pen with THC. He appealed the decision, but by the time the Georgia Board of Education overturned Cobb’s finding, on the grounds that the student was denied his due process rights by the district, he had already served the expulsion and missed the remainder of his tenth grade year.
Cobb police fatally shoot man in Marietta; GBI investigating
The following public information release was distributed by the Cobb County Police Department:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022): On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Cobb County Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Sandtown Road in Marietta. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:15 p.m., Cobb County...
Danya Trent appointed site lead for Lockheed Martin Greenville facility
Lockheed Martin announced in a press release that Danya Trent, vice president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics’ F-16 Programs, will now also serve as site lead of the company’s Greenville, South Carolina plant. In addition to leading the F-16 program at the facility, Trent will according to the press...
Art Enriches Life: The Marietta Arts Council
Marietta Arts Council is a non-profit group of volunteers dedicated to the notion that art, in all forms, is for everyone and improves our quality of life, expands our minds, and elevates our mood through advocacy, education, and public art. My heartfelt connection with the arts council goes back to 2018 when my wife and I were searching to buy a house within walking distance of Marietta Square. We knew the Mountain to River Trailfest was taking place along the walking path from Lewis Park, going South through the square and ending at Brown Park adjacent to the Confederate cemetery. This was the inaugural year, and it is a public art display with several hundred large weather-safe panels adorned on the fence gallery along the trail. These original pieces include photography, paintings, drawings, and an awe-inspiring student section. The fence gallery travels around Cobb county after debuting in Marietta, with each city curating its own installation. In addition, live music and dance performances along the route and sculptures created by local artisans are displayed for all to relish.
Color My Teacher: an oral history of Black Cobb County educators
The Marietta History Center continues its Diverse Cobb programming with Color My Teacher, an oral history project featuring interviews with Black teachers, counselors and principals. The showing will last through October 1, and features educators J. Carter, Vanessa James, Mildred Howard, Preston Howard, Stephanie Howard, Sunday Wilson, James Wilson, Bill...
Marietta PAL and Cobb Collaborative unveil a new Little Free Library
A ribbon-cutting was held for a Little Free Library sponsored by the Marietta Police Athletic League. Little Free Libraries are small kiosks set up under the philosophy of “Take One, Leave One” which encourages readers to borrow books and donate books to the system. The LFLs expand the community’s access to books, and the Cobb Collaborative has a project of spreading them throughout Cobb County.
