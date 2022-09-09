Marietta Arts Council is a non-profit group of volunteers dedicated to the notion that art, in all forms, is for everyone and improves our quality of life, expands our minds, and elevates our mood through advocacy, education, and public art. My heartfelt connection with the arts council goes back to 2018 when my wife and I were searching to buy a house within walking distance of Marietta Square. We knew the Mountain to River Trailfest was taking place along the walking path from Lewis Park, going South through the square and ending at Brown Park adjacent to the Confederate cemetery. This was the inaugural year, and it is a public art display with several hundred large weather-safe panels adorned on the fence gallery along the trail. These original pieces include photography, paintings, drawings, and an awe-inspiring student section. The fence gallery travels around Cobb county after debuting in Marietta, with each city curating its own installation. In addition, live music and dance performances along the route and sculptures created by local artisans are displayed for all to relish.

