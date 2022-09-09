Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Molly Jakubowski Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
Molly Margaret Jakubowski, age 27, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Born on March 4, 1995, she is the daughter of Anthony Jakubowski and Mary-Grace Powderly. She was a graduate of Meridian High School. Molly was employed as a Security Officer for SSA Securities. She enjoyed writing and spending...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dianne (Letsch) Anderson | obituaries
RACINE—Dianne Marie Anderson, age 77, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, August 10, 1945, daughter of the late Robert A. and Ann Marie (nee White) Letsch. Dianne graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1963” and in these...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Adeline Croeker Obituary (1948 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
Adeline Addie Croeker, 74 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 1, 1948, at Ft. Bend, TX; she was the daughter of the late Victor and Frances (Reyes) Chapa. Adeline graduated from...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Joseph Schauer Obituary (2022) – Toled, OH
Joseph A. Schauer, age 80, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Born on October 4, 1941 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Joseph and Harriette (Truskowski) Schauer. On November 25, 1967, he was united in marriage to Barbara Jass in Las...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Frederick Schantek Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI
KENOSHA – Frederick Schantek, 96, of Kenosha, WI passed away under the loving care of his daughter on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Fred was born June 11, 1926, to parents Ignac and Mary Schantek in Kenosha, WI. In November of 1942 he joined the US Marine Corps and served...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Party on the Pavement features local cuisine, music & shopping on Sept 17
RACINE — Party along the shores of Lake Michigan in the heart of Downtown Racine on Sept. 17. Racine’s very own street festival, Party on the Pavement is happening from noon until 7 pm. The festival will take place, once again, in downtown Racine on Main Street from...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Abandoned Milwaukee home reflects the rise and fall of a neighborhood
On a summer’s day in 2021, I was driving home after taking photos at the former Briggs & Stratton manufacturing complex on Center Street in Milwaukee’s central city. Once a major manufacturing site, the complex had become an example of urban abandonment, its windows covered with plywood and “for sale or rent” signs. It was also an era when COVID and protests over police brutality dominated our lives. Tensions were high.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
911 lines down in the area, Kenosha residents told to call emergency line | Local News
911 emergency lines are down statewide, according to a tweet from the Kenosha Police Department sent out shortly before 5 pm Wednesday evening. “If you dial 911 there is a chance you may be routed to Milwaukee,” the department said in the tweet. The non-emergency lines, however, are working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wanna Buy a Famous Tugboat?
Photographs of tug boat The Solomon Juneau, and owner Mark Gubin; Photo by K. Synold. Mark Gubin is one of Milwaukee’s most fascinating eccentrics. He’s an artist, a (now retired) globe-trotting freelance photographer, and a collector of artifacts from throughout history. If you don’t recognize his name, you’re probably familiar with his world-famous joke – the roof of his photography studio and home, a former vaudeville theater, has the words “Welcome to Cleveland” painted across it. Visible on descent to Mitchell International, Gubin says the joke came from a “moment of pure madness” that has given passengers 44 years of laughter, head scratching, and brief moments of panic ever since. Underneath Gubin’s famous roof is a sprawling collection of items spread out room after room—swords, suits of armor, harpoons, model airplanes and antique pistols, just to name a few items in his living room.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy
In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in the area, is considered a “false narrative” by law enforcement in the community, emails obtained by the Wisconsin Examiner show.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Metro Milwaukee home sales down 13.4% in August
Home sales in the four-county metro Milwaukee area and the seven-county southeastern Wisconsin region were down 13.4% in August, year-over-year, according to the latest report from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. August home sales, by county were:. Kenosha, 204, down 25.3%. Walworth, 159, down 15.0%. Waukesha, 582, down 14.7%
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha News launches new comics, puzzle pages | Local News
Today, when you open the up the paper you’ll notice there are a few changes to the comics and puzzle pages. We’ve said goodbye to a few favorites, but what you will find is a continued commitment to local stories about Kenosha County. The Kenosha News has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Athletes feeling betrayed after canceling of Lakefront Marathon 2022
Every triathlete, cyclist and runner knows the possibility exists that their big race could be derailed. It’s why they check the weather forecast obsessively for excessive heat or severe storms. It’s why they avoid crowds and colds, new foods and supplements that might make them sick. It’s why they invest in physical therapy to treat injuries.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee’s mayor backs door-to-door election push
MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced plans in the city for door-to-door efforts to encourage people to vote in the battleground state of Wisconsin’s largest city. After initial confusion over whether the city was leading the work, the mayor’s office clarified it was not funding the work, not receiving funding for the work, nor doing the door-to-door efforts.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
STRONG Milwaukee fundraiser hopes to expand services to 100+ kids on waitlist
MILWAUKEE — Since opening its doors in early 2021, the STRONG Milwaukee Center has been inundated with referrals for children in need of its mental and behavioral health services. “Kids are dealing with more nowadays,” said Jodie Martens, a school-based counseling program supervisor with Christian Family Solutions. Martens,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chicken fingers restaurant chain Raising Cane’s planning second Wisconsin location
Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s is planning to build its second Wisconsin location at site off Highway 50 in Kenosha. (Rendering courtesy of Raising Cane’s and ADA Architects) A Louisiana-based chicken fingers chain with a cult following is planning its second Wisconsin location. Raising Canes recently applied to the city...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County business loses $162,000 to fraudsters 3,000 miles away in Iceland | Local News
WATERFORD — A business owner lost more than $160,000 to bank fraud before officials realized Icelandic fraudsters were pulling off an international ruse, police said. Located at 820 Forrest Lane in Waterford, Competitive Heating and Air-Conditioning LLC is a locally owned business that lost more than $160,000 to a suspected computer hacker.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
3 Things: Central football getting plenty of love, and can anyone stop St. Joe’s? | Sports
Several things became painfully clear last Friday night around the high school football landscape. Three teams are separating themselves from the county “pack,” Luke Schuler is really, really, REALLY good at the sport of football and the Indian Trail-Tremper ain’t no joke. OK, I’ve been naming this...
Comments / 0