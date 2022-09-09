Photographs of tug boat The Solomon Juneau, and owner Mark Gubin; Photo by K. Synold. Mark Gubin is one of Milwaukee’s most fascinating eccentrics. He’s an artist, a (now retired) globe-trotting freelance photographer, and a collector of artifacts from throughout history. If you don’t recognize his name, you’re probably familiar with his world-famous joke – the roof of his photography studio and home, a former vaudeville theater, has the words “Welcome to Cleveland” painted across it. Visible on descent to Mitchell International, Gubin says the joke came from a “moment of pure madness” that has given passengers 44 years of laughter, head scratching, and brief moments of panic ever since. Underneath Gubin’s famous roof is a sprawling collection of items spread out room after room—swords, suits of armor, harpoons, model airplanes and antique pistols, just to name a few items in his living room.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO