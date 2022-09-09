ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Molly Jakubowski Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI

Molly Margaret Jakubowski, age 27, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Born on March 4, 1995, she is the daughter of Anthony Jakubowski and Mary-Grace Powderly. She was a graduate of Meridian High School. Molly was employed as a Security Officer for SSA Securities. She enjoyed writing and spending...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dianne (Letsch) Anderson | obituaries

RACINE—Dianne Marie Anderson, age 77, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, August 10, 1945, daughter of the late Robert A. and Ann Marie (nee White) Letsch. Dianne graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1963” and in these...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Adeline Croeker Obituary (1948 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI

Adeline Addie Croeker, 74 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 1, 1948, at Ft. Bend, TX; she was the daughter of the late Victor and Frances (Reyes) Chapa. Adeline graduated from...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Joseph Schauer Obituary (2022) – Toled, OH

Joseph A. Schauer, age 80, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Born on October 4, 1941 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Joseph and Harriette (Truskowski) Schauer. On November 25, 1967, he was united in marriage to Barbara Jass in Las...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Racine, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Frederick Schantek Obituary (2022) – Kenosha, WI

KENOSHA – Frederick Schantek, 96, of Kenosha, WI passed away under the loving care of his daughter on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Fred was born June 11, 1926, to parents Ignac and Mary Schantek in Kenosha, WI. In November of 1942 he joined the US Marine Corps and served...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Abandoned Milwaukee home reflects the rise and fall of a neighborhood

On a summer’s day in 2021, I was driving home after taking photos at the former Briggs & Stratton manufacturing complex on Center Street in Milwaukee’s central city. Once a major manufacturing site, the complex had become an example of urban abandonment, its windows covered with plywood and “for sale or rent” signs. It was also an era when COVID and protests over police brutality dominated our lives. Tensions were high.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Racine Journal Times
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wanna Buy a Famous Tugboat?

Photographs of tug boat The Solomon Juneau, and owner Mark Gubin; Photo by K. Synold. Mark Gubin is one of Milwaukee’s most fascinating eccentrics. He’s an artist, a (now retired) globe-trotting freelance photographer, and a collector of artifacts from throughout history. If you don’t recognize his name, you’re probably familiar with his world-famous joke – the roof of his photography studio and home, a former vaudeville theater, has the words “Welcome to Cleveland” painted across it. Visible on descent to Mitchell International, Gubin says the joke came from a “moment of pure madness” that has given passengers 44 years of laughter, head scratching, and brief moments of panic ever since. Underneath Gubin’s famous roof is a sprawling collection of items spread out room after room—swords, suits of armor, harpoons, model airplanes and antique pistols, just to name a few items in his living room.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

White supremacists exploit ‘false narrative’ of racial motivation in Waukesha parade tragedy

In the 10 months since six people were killed and more than 60 injured when an SUV slammed into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, white supremacist and neo-fascist groups have cultivated a belief that the incident was a racially motivated attack on white people. That belief, which was indulged by one high-ranking Republican Party official in the area, is considered a “false narrative” by law enforcement in the community, emails obtained by the Wisconsin Examiner show.
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Metro Milwaukee home sales down 13.4% in August

Home sales in the four-county metro Milwaukee area and the seven-county southeastern Wisconsin region were down 13.4% in August, year-over-year, according to the latest report from the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors. August home sales, by county were:. Kenosha, 204, down 25.3%. Walworth, 159, down 15.0%. Waukesha, 582, down 14.7%
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha News launches new comics, puzzle pages | Local News

Today, when you open the up the paper you’ll notice there are a few changes to the comics and puzzle pages. We’ve said goodbye to a few favorites, but what you will find is a continued commitment to local stories about Kenosha County. The Kenosha News has been...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Athletes feeling betrayed after canceling of Lakefront Marathon 2022

Every triathlete, cyclist and runner knows the possibility exists that their big race could be derailed. It’s why they check the weather forecast obsessively for excessive heat or severe storms. It’s why they avoid crowds and colds, new foods and supplements that might make them sick. It’s why they invest in physical therapy to treat injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee’s mayor backs door-to-door election push

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced plans in the city for door-to-door efforts to encourage people to vote in the battleground state of Wisconsin’s largest city. After initial confusion over whether the city was leading the work, the mayor’s office clarified it was not funding the work, not receiving funding for the work, nor doing the door-to-door efforts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

STRONG Milwaukee fundraiser hopes to expand services to 100+ kids on waitlist

MILWAUKEE — Since opening its doors in early 2021, the STRONG Milwaukee Center has been inundated with referrals for children in need of its mental and behavioral health services. “Kids are dealing with more nowadays,” said Jodie Martens, a school-based counseling program supervisor with Christian Family Solutions. Martens,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine County business loses $162,000 to fraudsters 3,000 miles away in Iceland | Local News

WATERFORD — A business owner lost more than $160,000 to bank fraud before officials realized Icelandic fraudsters were pulling off an international ruse, police said. Located at 820 Forrest Lane in Waterford, Competitive Heating and Air-Conditioning LLC is a locally owned business that lost more than $160,000 to a suspected computer hacker.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy