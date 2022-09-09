ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub

ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Gun scare sets off panic at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

BETHESDA, Md. — A gun scare at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Wednesday had teachers bracing classroom doors, students planning escape routes and parents racing to the school. In the end, police did not find a gun, but the lockdown in Montgomery County was a haunting echo of the all-too-familiar...
BETHESDA, MD
Woman stabbed in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating following a stabbing in the 1500 block of Benning Road in Northeast, D.C. Officials said the injured woman is conscious and breathing. Additional details about the victim's condition have not been released by officials. Officers are asking people to be on the lookout for...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC police search for man connected to Southeast shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are looking for 32-year-old Tyrone Diggs of Southeast, D.C. who is wanted in connection to an assault with intent to kill using a gun. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Burns Street in Southeast on Monday. According to officials, police responded just before 5:30...
WASHINGTON, DC
Amazon commits $147M to create, preserve 1,260 affordable homes across DMV

WASHINGTON — Amazon is committing $147 million to create and preserve 1,260 affordable housing units in the DMV, according to a Wednesday announcement. The housing units will be in six of the District's eight wards and in nearby Maryland and Virginia communities. The announcement brings Amazon's total commitment to housing in the area to $992 million in support of more than 6,200 affordable homes, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
WASHINGTON, DC
Montgomery Co. house fire injures 1

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man is in the hospital after a fire at a Montgomery County home earl Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 11700 block of Rocking Horse Road in Rockville for a reported basement fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Two people, a man and a woman, were able to escape the fire and were evaluated on scene by medical personnel.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Seaplane travel from DC area to NYC delayed due to unforeseen issues

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s latest means of transportation to the Big Apple, a seaplane, has delayed their initial launch date due to 'reasons beyond the company's control.'. Tailwind Air announced Tuesday that they are delaying its D.C. area to Manhattan seaplane service by at least two weeks while seeking approval to use a different airport.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-495 in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike around 6:04 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia. The tractor-trailer...
Maryland man arrested after causing power outage at Metro station

WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police arrested a man accused of tampering with power sources along the Green Line and causing major train delays. According to the police, the suspect, Edward Nathaniel Walker, 31, of Temple Hills, Maryland, de-energized the power lines at the Southern Avenue Station on Friday. The incident caused the suspension of service on the Green line and power disruption at the Southern Avenue station.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Man arrested armed with nunchucks at Hyattsville high school

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police in Hyattsville arrested a man with nunchucks at Northwestern High School Thursday. At around 12:10 p.m., a staff member at the school called Hyattsville Police to report a man on school property who appeared to be recording students on a phone near the football field. A school resource with officer and school security responded as the man began walking toward the front of the school, where they met him.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
