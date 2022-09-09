Read full article on original website
Police give update on cause of crash at popular Arlington pub
ARLINGTON, Va. — The pieces are still coming together as to what happened one month ago during a fiery crash into a popular Arlington pub, Ireland's Four Courts. Police say they believe the driver involved was likely experiencing a medical emergency. Authorities had previously ruled out alcohol as a factor in the crash or that the driver intentionally crashed.
Gun scare sets off panic at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School
BETHESDA, Md. — A gun scare at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Wednesday had teachers bracing classroom doors, students planning escape routes and parents racing to the school. In the end, police did not find a gun, but the lockdown in Montgomery County was a haunting echo of the all-too-familiar...
Mayor defends DC's 911 system despite 'break in protocol' that led to 11-minute ambulance delay
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s 911 system is once again under scrutiny after District leaders say a break in protocol led to a delay in getting an ambulance to a man suffering from a stroke. That man later died. WUSA9 has been following the issues at the Office of Unified Communications...
Woman stabbed in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating following a stabbing in the 1500 block of Benning Road in Northeast, D.C. Officials said the injured woman is conscious and breathing. Additional details about the victim's condition have not been released by officials. Officers are asking people to be on the lookout for...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a series of postal workers being robbed by gunpoint in D.C. and Maryland within a 24-hour span. A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, DC Police said. The...
DC police search for man connected to Southeast shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are looking for 32-year-old Tyrone Diggs of Southeast, D.C. who is wanted in connection to an assault with intent to kill using a gun. The incident occurred in the 700 block of Burns Street in Southeast on Monday. According to officials, police responded just before 5:30...
False alarm: Tornado sirens put La Plata residents on edge despite no storm warning
LA PLATA, Md. — Tornado sirens went off in La Plata, Maryland, during Monday's storms. As it turns out, La Plata was never under a tornado warning for those storms. This warning was so far west didn't even include Indian Head. However, tornado sirens went off across the entire county.
Amazon commits $147M to create, preserve 1,260 affordable homes across DMV
WASHINGTON — Amazon is committing $147 million to create and preserve 1,260 affordable housing units in the DMV, according to a Wednesday announcement. The housing units will be in six of the District's eight wards and in nearby Maryland and Virginia communities. The announcement brings Amazon's total commitment to housing in the area to $992 million in support of more than 6,200 affordable homes, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Father in Dumfries hit by substitute school bus driver, parents say
DUMFRIES, Va. — Parents in Dumfries are upset after police say a bus driver ran over a father who wanted to pick up his child. The dad, who was injured, is now facing charges. The principal of Covington-Harper Elementary School sent a letter to parents on Tuesday about an...
Montgomery Co. house fire injures 1
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man is in the hospital after a fire at a Montgomery County home earl Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 11700 block of Rocking Horse Road in Rockville for a reported basement fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Two people, a man and a woman, were able to escape the fire and were evaluated on scene by medical personnel.
Seaplane travel from DC area to NYC delayed due to unforeseen issues
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s latest means of transportation to the Big Apple, a seaplane, has delayed their initial launch date due to 'reasons beyond the company's control.'. Tailwind Air announced Tuesday that they are delaying its D.C. area to Manhattan seaplane service by at least two weeks while seeking approval to use a different airport.
Lockdown lifted at Bethesda-Chevy Chase high school after weapons report
BETHESDA, Md. — Montgomery County Police say no gun was found after a report of a weapon on campus sent the school into lockdown Wednesday morning. School officials said the school entered lockdown around 10 a.m. The Montgomery County Public Schools Department of School Security and Emergency Management are on scene and the school is cooperating with police.
Man accused of causing $200,000 worth of damages after starting fire in Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. — A man is facing multiple charges, including stalking and attempted murder, after officials say he lit a home and two cars on fire in Loudoun County earlier this month. According to a release from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, crews were sent to a home on...
Tractor-trailer driver dies in crash on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Sunday morning after a crash on Interstate 495 in McLean, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Beltway Inner Loop near Georgetown Pike around 6:04 a.m. in Fairfax County, Virginia. The tractor-trailer...
Maryland man arrested after causing power outage at Metro station
WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police arrested a man accused of tampering with power sources along the Green Line and causing major train delays. According to the police, the suspect, Edward Nathaniel Walker, 31, of Temple Hills, Maryland, de-energized the power lines at the Southern Avenue Station on Friday. The incident caused the suspension of service on the Green line and power disruption at the Southern Avenue station.
Retired Montgomery Co. K9 dies from serious medical emergency
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Oct. 2015 about a Montgomery County police officer working to reunite with his K9 partner. The Montgomery County Police Department is in mourning after one of its retired K9 officers died Saturday night. Retired K9 Harper passed on Sept....
Trash, recycling pick-up issues frustrate Fairfax County residents
FAIRFAX, Va. — Getting trash picked up in Fairfax County continues to be a growing concern for residents and leaders. On Tuesday, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors addressed ongoing late or missed pick-up times that persist since the pandemic started. Surrounding jurisdictions including Arlington County have faced similar...
6 Metro stations on Yellow, Blue Lines to close for weeks starting Sept. 10
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The next several weeks will be a big adjustment for people in northern Virginia who rely on services from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). Major construction will start on Saturday that will shut down six Metro stops south of Reagan National Airport for six...
Man arrested armed with nunchucks at Hyattsville high school
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police in Hyattsville arrested a man with nunchucks at Northwestern High School Thursday. At around 12:10 p.m., a staff member at the school called Hyattsville Police to report a man on school property who appeared to be recording students on a phone near the football field. A school resource with officer and school security responded as the man began walking toward the front of the school, where they met him.
'Another slap in the face' | Small business owners worried about possible rail strike
WASHINGTON — Local small businesses are preparing for the consequences that could result from a possible freight rail strike. Freight rail transports make up 30% of U.S. domestic cargo, according to lawmakers on Capital Hill. The Department of Transportation adds almost half of the items those trains carry are consumer products.
