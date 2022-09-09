ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Man wanted for shooting, attempted murder in Dunn, police say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they’re looking for a man who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur has outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave. McArthur was last seen driving...
DUNN, NC
WXII 12

Burlington police find missing teen

BURLINGTON, N.C. — UPDATE: The teen was found in good health as of 7: 30 p.m. The Burlington Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old. Thirteen-year-old Coby Bryant Herbert Campanur was last seen at his school's campus, yesterday. Officers reported that no foul play is suspected. At this...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Man found dead in trunk of car at Durham apartments, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation was started in Durham after police found a man dead in the trunk of a car at an apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 300 block of Glen Falls Lane at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police said they...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
WRAL

Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Victim of targeted, fatal Durham shooting identified as 20-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the identity of a man that was shot and killed late Thursday in Durham. The victim, Marcus Ortega-Burch, 20, of Durham was shot around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in a residential area within the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WRAL News

Man, woman shot at Durham apartment

Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

1 dead, 3 wounded in Durham shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.
abc45.com

Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Member of roofing team falls, dies from injuries in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A call regarding a fall victim sent police to an Apex home where a member of a roofing crew fell and later died. Police said the fall, that appears to be an accident, took place in the 100 block of Langshire Court around 4:20 p.m.
APEX, NC
CBS 17

Teen boy used stolen gun in NC shooting death of 10-year-old girl, police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic shooting death of a 10-year-old girl last week, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old boy got the gun used. Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Thursday in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder. Police are investigating the shooting. While they have not determined […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy