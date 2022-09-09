Read full article on original website
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Man wanted for shooting, attempted murder in Dunn, police say
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they’re looking for a man who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur has outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave. McArthur was last seen driving...
WXII 12
Burlington police find missing teen
BURLINGTON, N.C. — UPDATE: The teen was found in good health as of 7: 30 p.m. The Burlington Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old. Thirteen-year-old Coby Bryant Herbert Campanur was last seen at his school's campus, yesterday. Officers reported that no foul play is suspected. At this...
cbs17
Police ask drivers to avoid area after ‘serious injury crash’ in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say part of a road is closed Thursday afternoon after a crash on Sawmill Road. The crash involves serious injuries, according to a tweet from police. Officers said that Northbound Creedmoor Road is down to one lane only, near its intersection with Sawmill...
cbs17
Man found dead in trunk of car at Durham apartments, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation was started in Durham after police found a man dead in the trunk of a car at an apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 300 block of Glen Falls Lane at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police said they...
Body found in trunk is Durham’s 4th homicide in five days
The body was found Tuesday night in southern Durham, the city’s fourth killing since last Thursday.
WRAL
Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
WRAL
Large police presence in North Raleigh neighborhood, some officers in tactical gear
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. A WRAL reporter on the scene...
cbs17
Victim of targeted, fatal Durham shooting identified as 20-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the identity of a man that was shot and killed late Thursday in Durham. The victim, Marcus Ortega-Burch, 20, of Durham was shot around 11:55 p.m. Thursday in a residential area within the 200 block of Kent Lake Drive. Police said they...
Man, woman shot at Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
cbs17
Camera system helps Halifax County deputies track down stolen U-Haul from Wake County
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN)–The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is using new technology to help make arrests. “So, when you think about what’s a useful investigative lead that they can actually have, it’s that license plate,” stated Holly Beilin. Beilin is a spokesperson with Flock Safety,...
cbs17
Police ID man killed in broad-daylight Durham shooting that injured 3 others; 1 car hit by 12+ bullets
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who was killed in a weekend shooting. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Anthony Giles, 23, was fatally shot Sunday along state Route 55 and Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange. Three other men were...
3rd person arrested, charged in Roxboro murder
A man was arrested and charged in connection with a Roxboro murder, according to police.
cbs17
1 dead, 3 wounded in Durham shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.
abc45.com
Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
1 injured in Raleigh shooting
One person injured after shooting in Raleigh near Wake Tech Campus Sunday afternoon.
cbs17
Member of roofing team falls, dies from injuries in Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A call regarding a fall victim sent police to an Apex home where a member of a roofing crew fell and later died. Police said the fall, that appears to be an accident, took place in the 100 block of Langshire Court around 4:20 p.m.
I-85 reopens more than 12 hours after tractor trailer driver killed in crash in Orange County
A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer closed a portion of Interstate 85 in Orange County going away from Durham for much of the day.
cbs17
2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
Teen boy used stolen gun in NC shooting death of 10-year-old girl, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic shooting death of a 10-year-old girl last week, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old boy got the gun used. Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Thursday in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder. Police are investigating the shooting. While they have not determined […]
1 dead, 3 injured in Durham shooting, police investigating
One person is dead and three injured in a Durham shooting Sunday evening.
