Hutch Post
4H and FFA growing larger footprint at fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Over the past several years, there appeared to be a decline in the interest level younger school students showed in the Kansas State Fair other than the carnival and entertainment. But that appears to be changing when it comes to the fair and the interest youth...
Hutch Post
McPherson County Housing Conference later this month
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The 2nd annual McPherson County, Kansas Housing Conference is coming up September 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the McPherson Community Building at 122 East Marlin and will feature speakers discussing development, rentals, and resources for housing. McPherson County community leaders will share information...
Hutch Post
Chamber breakfast is Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As is tradition, the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce September Membership Breakfast is being held Thursday at the Kansas State Fair at 8 a.m. Breakfast will be held at the 4H Encampment Building. At the breakfast, guests will hear from Lt. Gov. David Toland as the featured speaker.
Hutch Post
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Hutch Post
Third Thursday activities continue downtown
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several local artists will be performing downtown tonight for Third Thursday. Katie Ziegler will be performing country/classic rock outside of Toy Depot. Zay The Proof, L.S.P., and jacetheinfinite will be performing hip-hop/soul at CRUDE Media. Legacy Bible Church will be performing outside of Apron Strings Kitchen...
Hutch Post
Chamber breakfast kicks off day 7 of Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thursday is a big day as we get through the weekdays of the Kansas State Fair before what fair officials hope will be another very busy weekend. The day kicks off with the annual Chamber breakfast starting at 8 a.m. at the Encampment Building. The governor will not attend this year, but Lt. Gov. Dave Toland will be on the grounds. Thursday is also the second Pub Crawl, which is called the Pub Rockers Crawl, with a large crowd expected to participate. It all connects with the Great White and Quiet Riot concert at 7:30 p.m.
Hutch Post
McPherson County Sheriff holding patch fundraiser
MCPHERSON, Kan. — The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office is selling specialty breast cancer awareness patches starting today. The patches are $10. The patch sales will be donated to the Women and Children Combating Cancer organization in McPherson (W.A.C.C.C.) later this year. W.A.C.C.C. is a non-profit organization in McPherson...
Hutch Post
Harvey Co. RSVP Food Drive is big success
NEWTON, Kan. — Harvey County RSVP volunteers collected 825.5 pounds of food donations during their 9/11 Day of Service project this past Saturday at the Walmart in Newton. The donations were given to The Salvation Army in Harvey County. RSVP is a local network of volunteers 55 and older...
Hutch Post
Fair schedule for Wed. Sept 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday is Shop 'Til You Drop day at the Kansas State Fair. Participating vendors are offering discounts on selected merchandise. You can pick up a flyer at the gate for the list. TobyMac is the headliner at the Nex-Tech Grandstand. His concert will start at 8...
Hutch Post
Child care webinar offered from Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the city of Hutchinson continues to try and find a remedy to the child care shortage in the city, the K-Ready Coalition is inviting employers and community partners for a free virtual webinar on Thursday, Sept. Sept. 22 at 12 p.m. to learn the current state of childcare in Reno County, what’s on the horizon, and what can be done now to solve the childcare crisis.
Hutch Post
Fair exhibitors still fighting supply issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz continues to work to find ways to keep the event strong after the pandemic left many things that are part of the fair in limbo. That still shows with some lower participation numbers in various exhibits. But Schulz says some of that may be more of a changing of the guard with how entries have come into the fair since the pandemic.
Hutch Post
Bingo on fairgrounds starting Wednesday afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thanks to Friendly Bingo here in Hutchinson, you can play bingo on the Fairgrounds starting today. "I don't know when the last time was we had bingo, but we thought we would try it," said Kansas State Fair GM Bryan Schulz. "It's a buck a card and there's some great prizes to be won. We'll be in Cottonwood Court. Crosswinds Casino donated a bunch of really cool gifts and gift cards. Mel Hambelton Ford donated a Bath and Body Works package deal and then some gift cards to Mel Hambleton Ford for oil changes. Plus, we've got pizzas and donuts and we've got a bunch of gift cards that have been donated, so we'll have some great prizes. The big prizes from Crosswinds and Mel Hambleton Ford, plus from K-State and KU, those will be used for the blackouts at the end. Most prizes are a minimum of $10 for a $1 card."
Hutch Post
McPherson First Responder Night is tonight
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., McPherson First Responders, U.S. Army National Guard and LifeSafe will be at Lakeside Park in McPherson for McPherson Community First Responder Night. Food, activities, demonstrations, and swag are free to McPherson Community members that attend.
Hutch Post
Lair White House offers look back on Kansas State Fair entertainment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For years the White House on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was a refuge or meeting place for fair officials. In 2013, the now dedicated Lair White House underwent a major renovation and became the fair's museum. Each year the small building showcases the past of the Great Kansas Get Together. This year it's a look back at all of the entertainment that has been a part of the fair's 109 year history. Joan Brown said this year's display goes back as far as it can.
Hutch Post
Harvey Co. Planning and Zoning meets on renewables tonight
NEWTON, Kan. — The Harvey County Planning and Zoning Advisory Board is holding a meeting on an update to their zoning regulations regarding renewable energy tonight at the Meridian Center in Newton at 6:30 p.m. Regulations for both solar and wind are part of the language before the board....
Hutch Post
Lincoln school neighborhood meeting Sept. 20
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative is continuing its work with the neighborhood around Lincoln Elementary School at 315 East Bigger to make it the city's next featured neighborhood. You can join the conversation on Tuesday, September 20 at the Senior Center at Elmdale Park. The public...
Hutch Post
West 82nd Ave. to open next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the K-14 four-lane project continues in Reno and Rice counties, the Kansas Department of Transportation announced that West 82nd Avenue from Dean to Herren roads will reopen to traffic on Friday, Sept 23. The road has been closed for about a year during the four-lane project. No word on when West 56th will open again, which has also been closed during the project.
Hutch Post
Moderna bivalent COVID booster in at Reno Co. Health Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Health Department has the new bivalent COVID-19 Moderna boosters in as of Thursday, according to Reno County Health Department Director Karla Nichols. Nichols said they hope to get the Pfizer version in the coming days. That booster is for ages 12 and over,...
Hutch Post
USD 308 and Chamber provide inside look at local industries
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Staff members at Hutchinson High School had the opportunity to tour local businesses on Monday as part of their professional development training. Hutchinson High School and the Hutchinson Career & Technical Education Academy (HCTEA) partnered with the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce to offer tours of 10 local businesses so that staff could get an inside look at industry within the Hutchinson community.
