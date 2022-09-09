ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

How the royal line of succession to the British throne has changed now Charles is king

By Maria Noyen
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019gUw_0hoP2Sbk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qALbf_0hoP2Sbk00
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in 2019.

Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at 96.
  • Upon her death, her eldest son Charles automatically became the King of England.
  • It also has knock-on effects on the line of succession to the British throne, which lists 23 royals.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II automatically set in motion consequential shifts for the line of succession to the British throne.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch "died peacefully" at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland, after earlier reporting that her private doctors had been concerned for her health . Senior members of the royal family, including her four children and grandsons, traveled to Scotland to be by her side before her death.

The Queen's death marks one of the most significant shifts in the line of succession to the British throne in the 70 years since she became Queen following the death of her father, King George VI.

As the king, Charles is no longer in the line of succession

As soon as the Queen died, her son Charles became the King of England. The shift removed him from being first in the line of succession, a place he has held since he was 3 years old.

That change has had a knock-on effect on the rest of the line of succession , which is regulated through descent and Parliamentary statute, according to the royal family's official website.

The list now includes 23 members of the royal family, from Prince William to Lucas Tindall, one of the Queen's great-grandsons.

Prince William, his children, and the rest of the royals have moved up in the line of succession

Until Thursday, Prince William was second in line. But following the Queen's death, he is now first in line to inherit the throne. Prince George , the firstborn son of William and Kate Middleton, is now second in line. His two younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have become third and fourth respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x527m_0hoP2Sbk00
Prince William is first in line to inherit the throne after Charles.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry – who traveled to Balmoral separately from other members of the royal family to be with the Queen on Thursday – is now fifth in line. Prior to the Queen's death and the births of his nephews and niece, Harry had been third in line to the throne.

Other royals who have moved a place forward in the line of succession after the Queen's death include Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, the two children of Harry and Meghan Markle, who are now sixth and seventh in line to the throne respectively.

The Queen's only daughter is still significantly further back than her brothers

The Queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, remains further down in the line of succession than her younger siblings, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Andrew is 8th in line and Edward is 13th in line behind Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their respective children, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi and August Brooksbank.

As reported by The Telegraph, this is due to her being born decades before a legislative act was put in place to abolish discriminatory male bias in the line of succession in 2013. According to the royal website, the act only applies to those born after October 28, 2011.

Anne is currently 16th in line to inherit the throne, ahead of her eldest son, Peter Phillips, and daughter, Zara Tindall.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home

The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
George Vi
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Uk#The King Of England#Buckingham Palace
Daily Mail

'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family

Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Mail

How 'Grannie' looked after William and Harry following Diana's death: Prince of Wales remembers the Queen's words 'grief being the price we pay for love' as he says she 'was with him on saddest days'

Prince William has posted a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen, who was by his side during the 'saddest days of [his] life'. Posting on Instagram, the Prince of Wales acknowledged the support his 'Grannie' had given him throughout his life in difficult times - a nod to how she made him and his brother Harry her top priority following the death of their mother, Princess Diana.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral

The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects. It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy