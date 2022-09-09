Read full article on original website
explore venango
Clarion Dunkin’ Holds Grand Opening on Monday
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Dunkin’ held its grand opening on Monday morning with community leaders in attendance. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) Traffic was somewhat congested during the morning hours as there has been much anticipation for the newest addition on Main Street. Lines...
kidsburgh.org
RADical Days are here: 5 weeks of free events happening in our region
Photo above courtesy of Squonk Opera. RADical Days 2022 has begun. This annual event began on Sept. 9 and includes more than five weeks of free events at more than 60 locations around the region. RAD, which stands for Regional Asset District, works by getting one cent from every tax...
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
Fall Festivals Near Me: Pittsburgh Fall Festivals 2022
It’s one of the most fun times of year – Fall festival season in Pittsburgh! Farms all across western Pennsylvania are opening their doors for Fall festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and special events over the next two months. These family-friendly farm events are sometimes weather-dependent, so...
butlerradio.com
VA To Recognize POW/MIA In Annual Ceremony
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is Friday and the Butler VA Healthcare System is observing the occasion with a special ceremony. The annual Prisoner of War / Missing in Action Recognition Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the auditorium of the Abie Abraham VA Clinic on North Duffy Road.
Norwin area: Car cruise, craft and vendor show, Antiques on Main, more
Irwin will host multiple events activities this week. A Fall Appreciation Car Cruise will begin at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 along Main Street. In addition to Main Street being closed, the Third Street, Fourth Street and Fifth Street parking lots will be closed, as well as spaces by the Fourth Street Arch. Food trucks will be at the car cruise.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank launches passcards for families in need
PITTSBURGH — “Food Changes Everything” — that’s the motto of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. A new tool launched by the nonprofit is a game changer of its own. This week marks the official launch of passcards, small, scannable pieces of plastic that can...
butlerradio.com
Kenneth Duwayne Garris
Kenneth Duwayne Garris, 78, of Butler, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove. Kenneth was a Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. He belonged to the Lions Club. He enjoyed camping, hunting, golfing, boating and bowling. Surviving are his son, Andrew “Pete” Garris of Butler, daughter,...
WTAJ
Somerset, Cambria food bank to launch new identification system
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall. A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions. The counties […]
butlerradio.com
Work Happening On North Boundary Road
Work on North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township could cause drivers a delay this morning. Crews will be working on removing trees between Marshall Road roundabout and North Boundary Park. One lane will be open with flaggers and intermittent stoppages. Seek alternate routes.
butlerradio.com
Authority Unveils Facility Addition
Butler Transit Authority has officially opened the new addition to their Hollywood Drive facility. A ribbon cutting ceremony at the authority’s headquarters in the Pullman Plaza Tuesday morning was attended by State Senator Scott Hutchinson, the Deputy Secretary of PennDOT, two Butler County Commissioners, and other guests from around the region.
WTRF- 7News
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Pittsburgh before Christmas
A familiar holiday season concert is returning to Pittsburgh just a few days before Christmas. Progressive rock group Trans Siberian-Orchestra (TSO) announced they will have two shows in Pittsburgh on December 17 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m for its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour. TSO will also perform in Cincinnati on November 19, Youngstown […]
Travel Maven
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania Restaurant
Here in Pennsylvania, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, Asian, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Keystone State but there's one little unassuming eatery that stands out from the rest.
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Extending Mercer Road Project In Harmony
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is again revising the estimated date of completion for a road closure in the Harmony area. Mercer Road will continue to be shut down between Route 19 and Wise Road until September 23rd. Originally, the road was to reopen at the beginning of the month and then the opening was planned for the end of this week.
WKBN
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
butlerradio.com
Schaffner Rd. To Close Near Lyndora; Holyoake Rd. Closes In CT
Motorists should be aware of roadwork planned for Thursday which will result in a couple of local road closures. Crews are working on a storm water project and restoring asphalt on a portion of Schaffner Road from Butler Road to Beck Road. As a result, the Butler Township Public Works Department is closing that portion of Schaffner Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Bus traffic will be accommodated early but other motorists will not be able to access the area until the project is completed.
butlerradio.com
Salvation Army Accepting Applications For Project Bundle-Up
There’s still time for local residents to apply for assistance from a program made possible by the Salvation Army. Project Bundle-Up benefits children of all ages and seniors age 65 and older residing in and around the Butler area. Those who would like to be considered are asked to...
pittsburghmagazine.com
These Stunning Pittsburgh Cookie Table Displays Take the Cake
There can only be one winner, but there can never be too many cookie tables. View the submissions below that deserve some recognition. Email Weddings Editor Lauren Davidson at ldavidson@pittsburghmagazine.com to enter your own cookie table for our biannual contest! The winner will appear in our Spring 2023 Weddings issue.
butlerradio.com
Victor A. Cherry
Victor A. Cherry, age 93, of Butler, passed away Wed., Sept.7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot. Vic was employed for 46 years as a steelworker at Butler Armco. He was a member of All Saints Parish, Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. He was a veteran of...
butlerradio.com
Work Set For I-79 Harmony Bridge
Drivers using I-79 in Jackson Township may see some delays over the next couple of days. PennDOT will be closing one lane in the southbound lane of the Harmony Bridge of I-79 today and tomorrow. The work will happen in between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will be working...
butlerradio.com
Daniel W. Turner
Daniel W. Turner, 70, of Butler passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born in Butler on November 24, 1951 to the late Harry and Helen (Forcht) Turner. Services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
