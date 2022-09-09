ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saxonburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Clarion Dunkin’ Holds Grand Opening on Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Dunkin’ held its grand opening on Monday morning with community leaders in attendance. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) Traffic was somewhat congested during the morning hours as there has been much anticipation for the newest addition on Main Street. Lines...
CLARION, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Fall Festivals Near Me: Pittsburgh Fall Festivals 2022

It’s one of the most fun times of year – Fall festival season in Pittsburgh! Farms all across western Pennsylvania are opening their doors for Fall festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and special events over the next two months. These family-friendly farm events are sometimes weather-dependent, so...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

VA To Recognize POW/MIA In Annual Ceremony

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is Friday and the Butler VA Healthcare System is observing the occasion with a special ceremony. The annual Prisoner of War / Missing in Action Recognition Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the auditorium of the Abie Abraham VA Clinic on North Duffy Road.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Saxonburg, PA
butlerradio.com

Kenneth Duwayne Garris

Kenneth Duwayne Garris, 78, of Butler, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove. Kenneth was a Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam. He belonged to the Lions Club. He enjoyed camping, hunting, golfing, boating and bowling. Surviving are his son, Andrew “Pete” Garris of Butler, daughter,...
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

Somerset, Cambria food bank to launch new identification system

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – On Monday, September 12 the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank (the Food Bank) announced they are launching a new Passcard system this fall. A Passcard is a small, scannable plastic card, easily attached to a keychain. With the new Passcards, families will no longer need to pre-register for food distributions. The counties […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Art#Octoberfest#Carnival
butlerradio.com

Work Happening On North Boundary Road

Work on North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township could cause drivers a delay this morning. Crews will be working on removing trees between Marshall Road roundabout and North Boundary Park. One lane will be open with flaggers and intermittent stoppages. Seek alternate routes.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Authority Unveils Facility Addition

Butler Transit Authority has officially opened the new addition to their Hollywood Drive facility. A ribbon cutting ceremony at the authority’s headquarters in the Pullman Plaza Tuesday morning was attended by State Senator Scott Hutchinson, the Deputy Secretary of PennDOT, two Butler County Commissioners, and other guests from around the region.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Pittsburgh before Christmas

A familiar holiday season concert is returning to Pittsburgh just a few days before Christmas. Progressive rock group Trans Siberian-Orchestra (TSO) announced they will have two shows in Pittsburgh on December 17 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m for its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour. TSO will also perform in Cincinnati on November 19, Youngstown […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Extending Mercer Road Project In Harmony

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is again revising the estimated date of completion for a road closure in the Harmony area. Mercer Road will continue to be shut down between Route 19 and Wise Road until September 23rd. Originally, the road was to reopen at the beginning of the month and then the opening was planned for the end of this week.
HARMONY, PA
butlerradio.com

Schaffner Rd. To Close Near Lyndora; Holyoake Rd. Closes In CT

Motorists should be aware of roadwork planned for Thursday which will result in a couple of local road closures. Crews are working on a storm water project and restoring asphalt on a portion of Schaffner Road from Butler Road to Beck Road. As a result, the Butler Township Public Works Department is closing that portion of Schaffner Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Bus traffic will be accommodated early but other motorists will not be able to access the area until the project is completed.
LYNDORA, PA
butlerradio.com

Salvation Army Accepting Applications For Project Bundle-Up

There’s still time for local residents to apply for assistance from a program made possible by the Salvation Army. Project Bundle-Up benefits children of all ages and seniors age 65 and older residing in and around the Butler area. Those who would like to be considered are asked to...
BUTLER, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

These Stunning Pittsburgh Cookie Table Displays Take the Cake

There can only be one winner, but there can never be too many cookie tables. View the submissions below that deserve some recognition. Email Weddings Editor Lauren Davidson at ldavidson@pittsburghmagazine.com to enter your own cookie table for our biannual contest! The winner will appear in our Spring 2023 Weddings issue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Victor A. Cherry

Victor A. Cherry, age 93, of Butler, passed away Wed., Sept.7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Cabot. Vic was employed for 46 years as a steelworker at Butler Armco. He was a member of All Saints Parish, Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. He was a veteran of...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Work Set For I-79 Harmony Bridge

Drivers using I-79 in Jackson Township may see some delays over the next couple of days. PennDOT will be closing one lane in the southbound lane of the Harmony Bridge of I-79 today and tomorrow. The work will happen in between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Crews will be working...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Daniel W. Turner

Daniel W. Turner, 70, of Butler passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born in Butler on November 24, 1951 to the late Harry and Helen (Forcht) Turner. Services will be held privately. All arrangements through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy