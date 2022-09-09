Read full article on original website
Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey?
Though weed is legal in New Jersey, companies can still fire their employees for being impaired on the clock. Earlier this month, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission released guidelines to help businesses deal with employees suspected of impairment. Companies are allowed to screen employees for weed, but they aren’t allowed...
New Jersey commission, unions agree to ‘more affordable’ health benefits premium hike
From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here. Update: A New Jersey commission and a union coalition representing thousands of public employees reached an agreement Wednesday afternoon that union representatives said would result in a “more affordable option” for health benefit premiums.
Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor
As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He said the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other queer people he...
Defending the 2020 election has cost Pennsylvania millions. Here’s how the state is preparing for this election
Pennsylvania’s position as a key battleground state has made it the target of a concentrated number of election-related lawsuits. Since the unfounded election fraud claims started rolling in following former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, the Keystone State has been hit with more than 30 lawsuits. For comparison, the state faced only seven election-related lawsuits in 2016.
Sentencing reform, or getting tough on crime? Oz and Fetterman on criminal justice
Many of the recent broadsides in Pennsylvania’s turbulent U.S. Senate race have involved criminal justice. Throughout his campaign, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has highlighted his belief that the American justice system is “unforgiving and vindictive” and needs reform, and has proudly defended his record of aggressively pushing for clemency while leading Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons. Celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz has claimed, in ads and statements to the press, that Fetterman wants to release criminals from prison and will make Pennsylvania less safe.
Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported
According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’
Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
Prosecutors: NJ firefighter convicted for role in $50M prescription drug fraud
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey firefighter was convicted on Thursday for his role in a $50 million prescription drug fraud in which he defrauded public health insurance plans out of approximately $1 million, prosecutors said. Thomas Sher, 50, of Northfield, was found guilty in Camden federal court of...
Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor
The 2022 election for Pennsylvania governor is coming soon, and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you are prepared to make your choice. The state’s governors wield a vast amount of power. They propose a yearly spending plan that sets the course for months of policy debates with the General Assembly on issues including education spending and taxes.
Primary voters send two prominent Delaware lawmakers into involuntary retirement
Delaware primary voters sent two longtime prominent state legislators — Republican Sen. Colin Bonini and Democratic Rep. Larry Mitchell — into involuntary retirement Tuesday. Bonini, who had represented the Dover area since 1995 and was the GOP’s nominee for governor in 2016, finished third in a three-way primary....
Environmentalists decry permit extension approval for natural gas terminal in South Jersey
The Delaware River Basin Commission on Thursday approved a three-year permit extension for a controversial project to build New Jersey’s first terminal for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) along the Delaware River. The extended permit gives Delaware River Partners, an affiliate of New Fortress Energy, until June 2025 to...
New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles
Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
Free school meals expand to ‘middle-income families’ in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Friday that requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working- and middle-class families. Murphy said the program would reduce food insecurity and offer healthy meals to more families. “[The laws] will ensure that our kids are more...
Fetterman talks reproductive rights, stroke recovery during campaign stop in Blue Bell
With less than two months to go until Election Day, Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and current Lt. Governor John Fetterman rallied with other elected officials to defend reproductive rights in the state. The “Women For Fetterman Rally” at Montgomery County Community College on Sunday focused on the...
Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philly DA in contempt
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted 162-38 Tuesday, with numerous Democrats siding with Republicans, to pass a resolution holding Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt of state for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The resolution says Krasner showed “willful refusal” on multiple occasions to comply with the subpoena...
Judge says Delaware vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional
A Delaware judge has declared that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and cannot be used in the upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled Wednesday that the law violates a provision in Delaware’s constitution that spells out the circumstances under which a person is allowed to cast an absentee ballot.
Corrections officer smuggled cold cuts and espresso into NJ prison for money
A senior New Jersey corrections officer is accused of taking a monthly bribe from a prisoner in exchange for cash, jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso, the state Office of the Attorney General said Wednesday.
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
Communities across the Delaware Valley gather to remember 9/11 21 years later
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Communities across the Delaware Valley gathered Sunday to remember 9/11 and pay tribute to those who lost their lives. In Philadelphia, first responders marched from the Fireman’s Hall Museum in Old City to the Betsy Ross house, where city leaders held a ceremony to honor first responders.
