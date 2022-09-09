Many of the recent broadsides in Pennsylvania’s turbulent U.S. Senate race have involved criminal justice. Throughout his campaign, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has highlighted his belief that the American justice system is “unforgiving and vindictive” and needs reform, and has proudly defended his record of aggressively pushing for clemency while leading Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons. Celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz has claimed, in ads and statements to the press, that Fetterman wants to release criminals from prison and will make Pennsylvania less safe.

