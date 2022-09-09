ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WHYY

Can you get fired for smoking weed in New Jersey?

Though weed is legal in New Jersey, companies can still fire their employees for being impaired on the clock. Earlier this month, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission released guidelines to help businesses deal with employees suspected of impairment. Companies are allowed to screen employees for weed, but they aren’t allowed...
ECONOMY
WHYY

New Jersey commission, unions agree to ‘more affordable’ health benefits premium hike

From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here. Update: A New Jersey commission and a union coalition representing thousands of public employees reached an agreement Wednesday afternoon that union representatives said would result in a “more affordable option” for health benefit premiums.
HEALTH
WHYY

Defending the 2020 election has cost Pennsylvania millions. Here’s how the state is preparing for this election

Pennsylvania’s position as a key battleground state has made it the target of a concentrated number of election-related lawsuits. Since the unfounded election fraud claims started rolling in following former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, the Keystone State has been hit with more than 30 lawsuits. For comparison, the state faced only seven election-related lawsuits in 2016.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
New Jersey State
WHYY

Sentencing reform, or getting tough on crime? Oz and Fetterman on criminal justice

Many of the recent broadsides in Pennsylvania’s turbulent U.S. Senate race have involved criminal justice. Throughout his campaign, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has highlighted his belief that the American justice system is “unforgiving and vindictive” and needs reform, and has proudly defended his record of aggressively pushing for clemency while leading Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons. Celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz has claimed, in ads and statements to the press, that Fetterman wants to release criminals from prison and will make Pennsylvania less safe.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
headynj.com

Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported

According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...
ELIZABETH, NJ
WHYY

Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’

Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Phil Murphy
WHYY

Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor

The 2022 election for Pennsylvania governor is coming soon, and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you are prepared to make your choice. The state’s governors wield a vast amount of power. They propose a yearly spending plan that sets the course for months of policy debates with the General Assembly on issues including education spending and taxes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Opts in To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles

Seventeen states will now follow California’s rigid vehicle emission requirements instead of the federal standards. That means they’re considering a total ban on gas-powered vehicles and New Jersey is one of them. As of June 2022, there are 80,583 electric vehicles registered in New Jersey. This number includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Police#New Jerseyians#Investigat
WHYY

Pennsylvania House votes to hold Philly DA in contempt

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted 162-38 Tuesday, with numerous Democrats siding with Republicans, to pass a resolution holding Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt of state for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The resolution says Krasner showed “willful refusal” on multiple occasions to comply with the subpoena...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Break
Politics
WHYY

Judge says Delaware vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional

A Delaware judge has declared that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and cannot be used in the upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled Wednesday that the law violates a provision in Delaware’s constitution that spells out the circumstances under which a person is allowed to cast an absentee ballot.
DELAWARE STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
