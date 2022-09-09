Read full article on original website
Man shot on E. Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is recovering after he was shot near a park in the Ocean View section of Norfolk on Thursday afternoon. Norfolk police said officers were called to the 700 block of E. Ocean View Park around 1:50 p.m. which is the location of Community Beach Park.
Bomb threat reported at City of Norfolk Courthouse, police investigating
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at the City of Norfolk Courthouse Thursday morning. That's on Saint Pauls Boulevard in the downtown area. According to police, light rail and car travel around the building will be impacted. Police are asking the public...
Police identify suspects in home invasion of elderly Portsmouth residents
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) identified the two suspects wanted for a home invasion Wednesday. Police are now looking for 25-year-old Mitchell Boney Jr. and 22-year-old Tyree Demont Boney Jr. The two men reportedly entered the home on Turnpike Road and ordered the two elderly residents...
2 men arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 collective charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is a VERIFY segment on steps you can take to prevent car theft. The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested two men who face over 45 charges after a crime spree across the city. According to a press release from VBPD,...
Elderly residents targeted in Portsmouth home invasion
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An elderly couple's home was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Wednesday. The Portsmouth Police Dept. said it happened near the 2600 block of Turnpike Road just before 2 p.m. Police said two suspects entered the home and ordered the two elderly residents to get inside...
Man arrested after robbing business, assaulting employee in VB
The initial investigation showed that an individual entered the business, demanded merchandise and assaulted an employee before fleeing the scene, police say.
Car crashes into teen on bicycle in Newport News; 16-year-old not seriously hurt
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager on a bicycle was hit by a car not far from City Center at Oyster Point on Wednesday. Kelly King, a spokeswoman for the Newport News Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and St. Thomas Drive around 3:30 p.m. That's the road that lets people into the Lidl grocery store's parking lot.
Woman accused of brandishing firearm at school bus driver in Norfolk
The report of a person with a weapon came in around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Scott Street and Trant Avenue.
Norfolk shooting suspects barricaded themselves in apartment, police say
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a woman overnight in the Norview area were taken into custody Wednesday morning after an hours-long barricade situation. Around 9:15 a.m., WAVY got video of at least two men being brought out in handcuffs at the Timbers...
3 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit on Sewells Point Rd. in Norfolk
According to police, the pursuit occurred in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road.
Man shot, then struck by vehicle following altercation in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was shot and then struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach overnight.
Police: Strangers charged with abducting teen off Richmond street
William Gardner, 64, of Hopewell, and Amanda Muldez, 42, of Henrico, were charged with abduction and preventing the use of 911 following a Tuesday night incident.
Woman brandishes gun at school bus in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman faces charges after brandishing a gun at a school bus driver in Norfolk on Wednesday, according to police. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Scott Street and Trant Avenue. The woman was taken into custody by police, and now charges...
Two men dead following shooting inside Newport News apartment
On Monday at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of 44th Street where they found two people inside an apartment suffering gunshot wounds.
Portsmouth Police search for second suspect in deadly shooting on South Street
On September 3, around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of South Street. They found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries.
Man guilty on 3 of 13 charges in 2011 murder of ODU student
NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been convicted of some of the charges he faced in a more-than-decade-old murder in Norfolk. After hours of deliberating on Wednesday, jurors found Rashad Dooley guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. The charges stem from...
Patient steals ambulance at Norfolk hospital then crashes
Police are now investigating after they say a man inside the ER at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital left the facility and stole an ambulance that was left running before crashing the vehicle a short time later.
14-year-old York student charged with threats to bomb school, harm staff member
A 14-year-old was charged with Threats to Bomb a School and Threats to do Bodily Harm to a staff member in York County.
'We're not trying to find troublemakers' | Owner of Norfolk nightclub speaks out, following quadruple shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Warren Salvodon is in the middle of a fight he didn't expect to find himself in this summer. “We’re not trying to find troublemakers for our venue. We want to cater to people who really just want a break," Salvodon said. Salvodon, one of the...
Man found shot to death on E Brambleton Ave in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon on E. Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk. Police tweeted at 12:37 p.m. and said they responded to the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue around noon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have...
