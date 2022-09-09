ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

MH Planning Commission tables controversial proposal for homeless community

With standing room only, the Mountain Home Planning Commission met Monday for a discussion about a gated tiny home community, Eden Village, but in the end, tabled the proposal so the presenters can gather more information and look at alternate sites. Eden Village is a proposed project that would assist...
KTLO

Rapp’s Barren hosts ARktoberfest on MH Square this weekend

Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company will host a German inspired festival Saturday afternoon from 2-7 on the Mountain Home Square. The ARktoberfest Celebration is a family friendly event where proceeds will benefit the First United Methodist Church backpack for kids program. Russell Tucker joined KTLO-FM’s Heather Loftis and Brad Haworth...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Tiny Home#Home Park#City Planning#Homeless#Construction Maintenance#Classic Hits#Leisure Homes#T E Contractors
KTLO

Call Chris Nosari today!

Business of the Day – Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Are you 62 and above? High gas and food prices have you worried?. A reverse mortgage might be the right answer for you!. Let 27 years of experience work for you! In Mountain Home, Harrison and West Plains!. Use your...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH Police ask for assistance in vandalism at Keller Park

The Mountain Home Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for damages at Keller Park. — KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News spoke with Corporal Mychal Warno to discuss a recent vandalism at Keller Park. Listen:. If you have any information, you...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Bond document on Cotter School Board agenda

The Cotter School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday evening at 7:30. Items on the agenda include the execution of a bond document. The meeting will be held in the administration building.
COTTER, AR
KTLO

The Realtors you can recommend your friends to!

Relocation Specialist, Senior Specialists, Military Relocation and Graduates of the RE Institute. Free Professional staging assistance for every listing client. Reese Tubbs, Darlene Clark, Sam McMaster, Team Agents. 1024 Hwy 62 B East, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Call or Text 870-405-0793 or 870-405-5407.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Vexus Boats grant on agenda for Marion County Quorum Court

The Marion County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Ordinance discussions include premium pay for employees and elected officials, appropriation to fire departments, body bag appropriation for the coroner, E-911 equipment purchase and election commission hourly rate. They will also discuss a grant for Vexus Boats, E-911 hourly...
MARION COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check

GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
GEPP, AR
KYTV

North Arkansas College in Harrison opens first dormitory

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - North Arkansas College in Harrison is providing relief for a tight housing market. The school dedicated Pioneer Villas residence hall on its south campus. Since its opening in 1974, NAC has strictly been a commuter college. Starting this fall semester, it offered residence in the 64-bed...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

Volunteers sought for golf tourney hosted by MHHS

The Mountain Home High School golf teams are the hosts for this year’s 5A-West Conference Tournament, and they are seeking assistance from the community. Volunteers are needed to keep score for groups and help maintain pace of play. The tournament is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Big Creek Golf...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Juror Updates

Baxter County jurors in group A will not need to report to duty for the rest of the week. There is not a date set at this time and you will be notified with the next date when it is available. Those jurors in Group B will need to report...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Thursday tennis schedule includes MH hosting Siloam Springs

Thursday’s tennis schedule includes another home outing for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers welcome Siloam Springs to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. The start time is set for 3:30. Harrison Country Club will hold two events. One will be between Mountain View, Bergman, Valley...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
bransontrilakesnews.com

Vintage campers arrive in Branson

Campers at KOA Campground in Branson had an opportunity to see some oldies but goodies of the camping world. KOA Campground, located at 397 Animal Safari Road in Branson, hosted its annual Vintage Camper Event on Saturday, Sept. 10, featuring several classic campers and the opportunity to tour them. The...
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

61st annual Hootin an Hollarin Festival this weekend in Gainesville

This weekend the 61st annual Hootin an Hollarin Festival will take place on the Gainesville Square. The festival will feature bluegrass, country and gospel music as well as contests of all kinds. Throughout the weekend, visitors can shop a multitude of craft vendors as well as old-time craft demonstrations taking...
GAINESVILLE, MO
KYTV

Cox Medical Center Branson promotes “Meds-to Beds” program for patients

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson is promoting a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes. The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Van Buren

Volleyball makes up much of the local schedule with the Mountain Home High School team returning to the Hangar. The Lady Bombers continue 5A-West action against Van Buren. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity contest. Two of Mountain Home’s junior high teams will be across...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy