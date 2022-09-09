Read full article on original website
KTLO
MH Planning Commission tables controversial proposal for homeless community
With standing room only, the Mountain Home Planning Commission met Monday for a discussion about a gated tiny home community, Eden Village, but in the end, tabled the proposal so the presenters can gather more information and look at alternate sites. Eden Village is a proposed project that would assist...
KTLO
Apartment complex buyers say seller misled them as to conditions of buildings
A lawsuit claiming the buyers of a Mountain Home Apartment complex were misled by the seller as to the extensive presence of mold and water damage in some of the buildings is working its way through the legal system. Christopher and Jeannie Fort of Pocahontas filed the lawsuit October 2,...
KTLO
Rapp’s Barren hosts ARktoberfest on MH Square this weekend
Rapp’s Barren Brewing Company will host a German inspired festival Saturday afternoon from 2-7 on the Mountain Home Square. The ARktoberfest Celebration is a family friendly event where proceeds will benefit the First United Methodist Church backpack for kids program. Russell Tucker joined KTLO-FM’s Heather Loftis and Brad Haworth...
KTLO
Howard A. Judt, 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Howard A. Judt of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Howard A. Judt died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Ideas for the business district on the agenda for Norfork City Council meeting Tuesday
The Norfork City Council will have a workshop meeting Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Norfork City Hall located at 49 City Hall Circle. Agenda items include discussions about the basketball court and lights around the walking trail, concrete drive around the youth center, budget planning for 2023, and millage.
KTLO
KTLO
MH Police ask for assistance in vandalism at Keller Park
The Mountain Home Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for damages at Keller Park. — KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News spoke with Corporal Mychal Warno to discuss a recent vandalism at Keller Park. Listen:. If you have any information, you...
KTLO
Bond document on Cotter School Board agenda
The Cotter School Board will hold a special meeting Thursday evening at 7:30. Items on the agenda include the execution of a bond document. The meeting will be held in the administration building.
KTLO
KTLO
Vexus Boats grant on agenda for Marion County Quorum Court
The Marion County Quorum Court will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Ordinance discussions include premium pay for employees and elected officials, appropriation to fire departments, body bag appropriation for the coroner, E-911 equipment purchase and election commission hourly rate. They will also discuss a grant for Vexus Boats, E-911 hourly...
Kait 8
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
KYTV
North Arkansas College in Harrison opens first dormitory
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - North Arkansas College in Harrison is providing relief for a tight housing market. The school dedicated Pioneer Villas residence hall on its south campus. Since its opening in 1974, NAC has strictly been a commuter college. Starting this fall semester, it offered residence in the 64-bed...
KTLO
Volunteers sought for golf tourney hosted by MHHS
The Mountain Home High School golf teams are the hosts for this year’s 5A-West Conference Tournament, and they are seeking assistance from the community. Volunteers are needed to keep score for groups and help maintain pace of play. The tournament is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Big Creek Golf...
KTLO
Baxter County Juror Updates
Baxter County jurors in group A will not need to report to duty for the rest of the week. There is not a date set at this time and you will be notified with the next date when it is available. Those jurors in Group B will need to report...
KTLO
Thursday tennis schedule includes MH hosting Siloam Springs
Thursday’s tennis schedule includes another home outing for Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers welcome Siloam Springs to the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. The start time is set for 3:30. Harrison Country Club will hold two events. One will be between Mountain View, Bergman, Valley...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Vintage campers arrive in Branson
Campers at KOA Campground in Branson had an opportunity to see some oldies but goodies of the camping world. KOA Campground, located at 397 Animal Safari Road in Branson, hosted its annual Vintage Camper Event on Saturday, Sept. 10, featuring several classic campers and the opportunity to tour them. The...
KTLO
61st annual Hootin an Hollarin Festival this weekend in Gainesville
This weekend the 61st annual Hootin an Hollarin Festival will take place on the Gainesville Square. The festival will feature bluegrass, country and gospel music as well as contests of all kinds. Throughout the weekend, visitors can shop a multitude of craft vendors as well as old-time craft demonstrations taking...
KYTV
Cox Medical Center Branson promotes “Meds-to Beds” program for patients
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson is promoting a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes. The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 Investigates: State investigating alleged unauthorized ‘solar hookup’ fees by utility companies
A Van Buren County man thought he would save money by going solar, but he scratched that plan when he claims the utility company's demands became financially impossible.
KTLO
Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Van Buren
Volleyball makes up much of the local schedule with the Mountain Home High School team returning to the Hangar. The Lady Bombers continue 5A-West action against Van Buren. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity contest. Two of Mountain Home’s junior high teams will be across...
