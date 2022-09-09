After a couple of genuinely good episodes. She-Hulk seems to have fallen flatter than its titular hero’s CGI in its fifth outing. Now, we’re pretty much at the halfway point of the nine-episode Marvel series, and while it’s pretty much nailed its lighter, sit-commy tone at this point, episode 5 is unfortunately, for the most part, neither entertaining nor compelling enough to maintain attention: even for a relatively short, half-hour outing.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO