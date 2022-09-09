ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry season 4 could be the last, teases star

Barry season 3 was another huge hit with audiences and critics alike, but according to one star of the dark comedy series, the HBO original’s upcoming fourth season may well be its last. Barry follows the former hitman Barry Berkman, who tries to turn away from his life of...
Why George RR Martin was disappointed by HBO’s Iron Throne prop

When adapting a book to the big or small screen, certain liberties need to be taken. This can be for cost reasons or because the author’s imagination has run so wild their world is simply beyond what can be feasibly achieved onscreen. Take the Harry Potter movies, if they’d...
She-Hulk episode 5 review — The name game

After a couple of genuinely good episodes. She-Hulk seems to have fallen flatter than its titular hero’s CGI in its fifth outing. Now, we’re pretty much at the halfway point of the nine-episode Marvel series, and while it’s pretty much nailed its lighter, sit-commy tone at this point, episode 5 is unfortunately, for the most part, neither entertaining nor compelling enough to maintain attention: even for a relatively short, half-hour outing.
Captain Phasma excited Gwendoline Christie because of the Dark Side

When the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens debuted, fans were immediately excited by Captain Phasma or, as she was known then, ‘that silver stormtrooper’. Joking aside, the Star Wars character literally stood out from the rest of the First Order’s goons in part because of her dazzling silver suit.
Original Hellboy actor wants a No Way Home style crossover

Doug Jones, the actor who portrayed Abe Sapien in Guillermo Del Toro’s superhero movie Hellboy, is up for a Spider-Man: No Way Home style crossover Hellboy movie. Jones is best known for his ability to perform while under heavy prosthetics and make-up, is a frequent Guillermo del Toro collaborator. In addition to playing Abe Sapien, and appearing in Pan’s Labyrinth, other notable roles include Star Trek captain Saru in Discovery, and the Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian movie is a “great idea”, says producer

While it’s great to see more Star Wars action on the small screen, let’s face it, adventures from a galaxy far, far away should be big screen events. With this in mind, the idea of a Star Wars movie focusing on The Mandalorian has been put forward, and the producer of the Star Wars series is keen.
Brendan Fraser’s renaissance started in Doom Patrol

Now Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale has premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, many are being reminded of Brendan Fraser’s greatness. The beloved actor, who was a ’90s movies mainstay, is on a victory lap, having fought his way back into the limelight after some time away.
Furiosa release date, cast, plot, and more

What is the Furiosa release date? When George Miller brought Mad Max back to the big screen in 2015, audiences were left flabbergasted. The action movie was, in a word, bonkers full of weird and wonderful characters, imaginative set pieces, and mayhem beyond imagining. One character who really caught the...
