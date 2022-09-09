Read full article on original website
HuffPost
Shocking Drone Video Shows Alligator Attacking Florida Man
The gator's bite was enough to crush a portion of the man's skull and break his jaw.
insideedition.com
77-Year-Old Florida Woman Recovers From Alligator Attack in Retirement Community
An elderly Florida woman survived a recent alligator attack in her retirement community, according to local reports. The incident occurred inside of the gated Del Webb retirement community in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, according to Fox 35. The woman, who remains unnamed, was walking near a retention pond when the incident...
NBC Miami
Starbucks Recalling Espresso Drink Sold in Florida Stores Over ‘Possible Metal Fragments'
A Starbucks espresso drink sold in stores across seven states, including Florida, is being recalled over possible contamination with foreign material, an alert from the Federal Drug Administration says. According to the FDA, the product being recalled is cases of 15 oz. bottles of the Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot...
