David Harbour explains why Thunderbolts is a “unique” Marvel movie
As Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things, David Harbour might be more used to playing the ‘good guy.’ But all of that is about to change after it was announced that he was part of the cast for the upcoming Marvel movie the Thunderbolts, where some of Marvel’s greatest anti-heroes band together under the watchful eye of Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney Plus
If you weren’t lucky enough to catch the latest Marvel movie in the cinema back in July 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder, well, fear not because Disney Plus has got you covered. That’s right, folks, film fans with a subscription to the streaming service can now enjoy the latest outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the comfort of their own home!
Spider-Verse 2 merch reveals different Spider-Man variant teams
There are going to be plenty of Spider-Man variants in Into the Spider-Verse 2, and some new merchandise suggests just some of the tag-teams we can expect. Jigsaw puzzles dedicated to the Spider-Man movie have a few new Spider-People swinging around, including the awesome Spider-Punk. Over on the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit,...
Star Wars: The Mandalorian movie is a “great idea”, says producer
While it’s great to see more Star Wars action on the small screen, let’s face it, adventures from a galaxy far, far away should be big screen events. With this in mind, the idea of a Star Wars movie focusing on The Mandalorian has been put forward, and the producer of the Star Wars series is keen.
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: to delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
Michelle Pfeiffer nailed this Catwoman stunt for Batman Returns
Michelle Pfeiffer, who played cinema’s most iconic version of Catwoman in ’90s movie Batman Returns, has explained how she managed to complete a famous stunt with such precision. Pfeiffer’s Catwoman made Batman Returns one of the most memorable Batman movies of all time. Subsequently, she reignited mainstream interest...
Jamie Foxx Vampire Movie ‘Day Shift’ Wins Subdued Week On Nielsen Chart; Streaming Again Grabs Biggest Share Of Viewing In August
Jamie Foxx vampire movie Day Shift, in its second week of availability on Netflix, topped a subdued field on Nielsen’s streaming chart for the week of August 15-21. While no title cracked the 1 billion mark in terms of minutes of viewing, total streaming continued its precedent-setting dominance as a portion of the overall viewing pie. In its monthly snapshot, The Gauge, Nielsen said streaming accounted for 35% of all viewing in August. It held an edge over broadcast and cable TV for the second straight month after having reached that tipping point in July for the first time in history....
Renfield movie release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Renfield movie release date, and what do we know about the cast, plot, and more? Renfield is an upcoming horror comedy movie, centring around the character of Renfield, who was originally written as Dracula’s loyal servant when the Dracula novel was originally released by Bram Stoker.
Captain Phasma excited Gwendoline Christie because of the Dark Side
When the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens debuted, fans were immediately excited by Captain Phasma or, as she was known then, ‘that silver stormtrooper’. Joking aside, the Star Wars character literally stood out from the rest of the First Order’s goons in part because of her dazzling silver suit.
Original Hellboy actor wants a No Way Home style crossover
Doug Jones, the actor who portrayed Abe Sapien in Guillermo Del Toro’s superhero movie Hellboy, is up for a Spider-Man: No Way Home style crossover Hellboy movie. Jones is best known for his ability to perform while under heavy prosthetics and make-up, is a frequent Guillermo del Toro collaborator. In addition to playing Abe Sapien, and appearing in Pan’s Labyrinth, other notable roles include Star Trek captain Saru in Discovery, and the Amphibian Man in The Shape of Water.
Brendan Fraser calls Batgirl cancellation “disappointing”
So, the Batgirl movie isn’t happening anymore, and that means the world has been robbed of seeing Brendan Fraser playing the bad guy in a superhero movie. We all know that sucks, and now Fraser himself has spoken of his disappointment over the decision to can the DCEU project.
People Are Loving The Fact That Daemon Targaryen Is A Hot, Chaotic Mess
"Daemon wasn’t even home for a good 24 hours before he was exiled again. I love my messy king."
The Witcher season 3 wraps filming with thank you from Henry Cavill
After five arduous months, The Witcher season 3 has finally finished filming. The fantasy series is based on the widely popular book series by Andrzej Sapkowski. Like a lot of popular TV series at the moment, like House of the Dragon, it is based in a fictionalised, Medieval-like setting. The...
Jennifer Lawrence offers advice for The Hunger Games prequel cast
Jennifer Lawrence made her name in the Hunger Games films, a series of action movies that started as a sort of Battle Royale tribute act and ended up being about overthrowing fascistic governments. Now, though, a prequel is in the works. Titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and...
Black Panther 2 will explore new parts of Wakanda
When Chadwick Boseman sadly died in 2020, Marvel chose to respect his legacy and critically-acclaimed portrayal of T’Challa by refusing to recast the role. Although the mantle of Black Panther is expected to be passed on in the sequel to the 2017 Marvel movie, Black Panther 2 as a whole seems like it will have a more expansive approach.
Unofficial Joker movie removed from TIFF line-up after one showing
One of the most fascinating projects at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is a queer coming-0f-age superhero movie which is inspired by characters from the DCEU. Sadly, The People’s Joker has now been removed from the TIFF line-up after just one showing due to legal issues.
The creepy true story of The Conjuring’s Annabelle doll
Is Annabelle based on a true story? When it comes to creepy dolls in the horror movie world, there’s a surprisingly fierce competition to be the most terrifying toy, with the likes of Chucky, and Billy from the Saw movies right up there. The winner though, surely has to be Annabelle, the sinister little doll from The Conjuring franchise.
The most irritating Harry Potter plot holes
What are the biggest Harry Potter plot holes? Making just one fantasy movie is no easy task. It’s unsurprising then that mapping out an entire fantasy series can lead to a few inconsistencies and plot holes creeping in here and there. Every series has them, and the Harry Potter movies are no exception.
Ryan Gosling has “mastered” acting, claims La La Land director
It seems that the genius behind La La Land, Damien Chazelle, can’t get enough of Ryan Gosling. The musical director has claimed that Gosling – who he worked with on both La La Land and the science fiction movie First Man – is one of the greatest living actors.
A Million Little Things season 5 release date speculation and more
When is A Million Little Things season 5 out? Over the last four years, A Million Little Things has become one of most captivating drama series around. Starting from a tragic premise, the TV series from DJ Nash has evolved into a strong, inter-personal story that’s about to reach its conclusion.
