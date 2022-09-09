Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Tracking heavy rain today and tomorrow
A front approaches the Northland from the south today and stalls out, lingering into the weekend. This will lead to a prolonged wet period with occasional showers and times of heavy rain. Today’s rain will feature scattered showers across the Arrowhead in the morning, then the wettest conditions through the afternoon should be just north of the Canadian border.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Flooding possible in the Northland
Heavy rain with the potential for flooding will continue to highlight the weather across the Northland of the next few days. The next heaviest rain will be for northern Minnesota through Friday. A Flood Watch is in effect from this evening through late Friday evening for Lake and Cook counties. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, ponding of water in low-lying areas and minor washouts.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Cool and breezy today, wet stretch begins tomorrow
A cool and breezy day lies ahead, especially for areas near Lake Superior as a gusty east wind develops. Highs stay in low 60s along the shorelines. Highs inland range from mid-60s to mid-70s from northeast to southwest across the Northland. Skies will be partly cloudy. We stay dry today, then a wet stretch of weather begins tonight and takes us through the weekend.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Heavy rain takes aim on northern Minnesota
The big weather story is now the arrival of heavy rain set to begin late tonight. A warm front will lift north from southwest and bring rain. The low has attached to will take its sweet time moving through the Northland. Wet weather will fall through the weekend. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, ponding of water in low-lying areas, and/or minor washouts, especially in areas likely to see the most rain like the Iron Range to the International Border and through the Arrowhead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Weeks-long boil water notice lifted in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A boil-water notice was lifted Thursday in Mississippi’s capital city after nearly seven weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves and Jackson officials said. “We have restored clean water,” Reeves said during a news conference. But a state health department official, Jim Craig, said concerns remain...
WDIO-TV
Governor: Mississippi capital’s water is again safe to drink
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After nearly two months of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people Mississippi’s largest city were told Thursday that water from the tap is safe to consume — but Jackson’s water system still needs big repairs that the mayor says the cash-strapped city cannot afford on its own.
WDIO-TV
Man found dead at gravel pit in Industrial Township
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and local emergency medical services were dispatched to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township on a report of a death on Wednesday. Authorities say Brad L. Wojtysiak, 40 of Culver, Minnesota died at the scene. Wojtysiak,...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota DNR asking for your input on proposed fishing regulations
The Minnesota DNR is looking for residents’ opinions on proposed experimental and special fishing regulations for 2023. They would impact walleye, panfish, trout, and pike on specific lakes in counties including Aitkin, Itasca, and Beltrami, among others. For those proposed regulations, Click Here. Comments are accepted through October 17...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDIO-TV
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports walked off the...
Joe Mertens
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
bravamagazine.com
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
WDIO-TV
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s draws in a big crowd
Saturday September 10th a major fundraiser took place down on the shore of Lake Superior. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place down by the DECC starting at Pioneer Hall. The open ceremony taking place in the afternoon around 2:00pm. Organizers say the walk recruited about 90 teams...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: California sues Amazon, Zoom expanding, Sims 4 offered for free
California takes Amazon to court. The state is accusing the retail giant of antitrust violations. Claiming Amazon is stifling consumer choice, which leads to higher prices. California wants Amazon to stop making deals with sellers that reduce competition. Amazon is vowing to fight the lawsuit. Zoom may be looking to...
WDIO-TV
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day strike over pay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas...
WDIO-TV
More at-home COVID-19 test kits available for Minnesotans
Minnesotans can now place a third order for four additional free at-home rapid tests, through the state’s online ordering program. According to the Governor’s office, residents who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from this program can now get four additional tests per household. Test kits can be ordered here.
WDIO-TV
Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of ’63 KKK blast
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at an Alabama church 59 years ago, and she’s still waiting on the state to compensate her for those injuries.
Comments / 0