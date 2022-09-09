The big weather story is now the arrival of heavy rain set to begin late tonight. A warm front will lift north from southwest and bring rain. The low has attached to will take its sweet time moving through the Northland. Wet weather will fall through the weekend. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, ponding of water in low-lying areas, and/or minor washouts, especially in areas likely to see the most rain like the Iron Range to the International Border and through the Arrowhead.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO