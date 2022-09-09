Read full article on original website
KSLA CAFE: Nat’l Hispanic Heritage month kicks off on Sept. 15
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2022, September 15 is the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of citizens with roots in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America. Bryant Garcia, the owner of 318 Latino sat down with KSLA News 12′s Biskie...
Tracking heat on the horizon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Still seeing a quiet few days ahead in the ArkLaTex with sunny skies throughout your Thursday and continuing into Friday. Highs today may return to the 90s, depending on your location, upper-80s otherwise. High pressure dominates the region, allowing us to see these clear skies. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s, the very cool mornings likely being over for now.
Guy’s Night Out hosted by MLK Health Center & Pharmacy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - September is National Prostate Awareness Month and the MLK Health Center is holding its Guy’s Night Out event, offering free health screenings and consultations. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the MLK Health Center and Pharmacy is holding its 4th Annual...
Tips for how to live comfortably while struggling to make ends meet
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck right now, you’re not alone. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they are struggling to make ends meet. Financial professional JT McDaniel, of McDaniel Financial, is sharing some ways to help you live more comfortably. See the interview for tips>>
City of Shreveport investing $5.3M in area organizations
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Big developments are set to happen in Shreveport after Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the city will be investing $5.3 million in several area organizations. SPAR will receive $3 million to renovate Cargill Park Soccer Field and other projects, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will receive $1.5...
SFD: Villa Norte apartment fire intentionally set
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex at around 5:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The call was to the 1600 block of Fullerton Street at Villa Norte Apartments. An off-duty firefighter first spotted the fire. Officials say there was visible smoke and...
Robinson’s Rescue celebrates 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since Robinson’s Rescue opened in 2008, the nonprofit has performed more than 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries. “80,000 surgeries has prevented so many animals from being on the streets, from entering our shelters. Robinson’s rescue mission is to decrease this overpopulation problem by providing this accessible, high-quality, high-volume, low-cost spay/neuters service, and educating the community on the importance of spay/neuters and pet responsibility,” said Dr. Andrea Master Everson.
Shreveport abortion clinic building goes up for sale
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Realtor’s “For Sale” sign has gone up in front of Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport. Louisiana Right to Life this week took note of the signage outside the abortion clinic in the 200 block of Kings Highway:. And Congressman...
Civil service board to consider removal of new Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board is considering the removal the chief of the Bossier City Police Department. An item is listed in the meeting agenda for Friday, Sept. 16 that says the board will consider the removal of Christopher Estess as chief of police. The request was submitted by Mayor Tommy Chandler.
How do you feel about Shreveport-Bossier? Take this survey.
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) is now releasing an online survey for residents to get more information to support a Destination Master Plan to rebrand the Shreveport-Bossier area. Local governments and community organizations are working with SBCTB to develop a 10-year plan to give...
Sorority chapter hosts Shreveport mayoral forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the fall elections fast approaching, Shreveport’s mayoral candidates continue to jockey for voters’ attention and ballots. Several participated in a forum that the Shreveport alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta held Monday night (Sept. 12) at Huntington High School. A spokeswoman for...
First responder softball tournament being held in memory of fallen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In honor of fallen brothers, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) is hosting its Battle of the Heroes First Responder Softball Tournament. On Saturday, Sept. 17, a first responder softball tournament will be happening at Cargill Sports Complex. The event is free to go to and the SFD is asking the public to come to show support and honor the memories of fallen first responders.
SporTran names new chief of staff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Baton Rouge native Jimmy D. Thomas will now serve as SporTran’s new chief of staff. In his new role, Thomas will handle the day-to-day operations of SporTran and for Metro Management, Inc. (SporTran’s parent company) Thomas will “take the lead in acquiring additional transit properties and contracts along the Gulf Coast Region, from Texas to Georgia,” according to a news release.
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about an early morning crash that happened on Sept. 15. Officers got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. That’s not far from Kingston Road. Crews were on the scene to divert traffic.
Fall-like mornings continue, but summer is not yet over
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’re going to enjoy a few more comfortable mornings, but expect to see building heat and humidity through the weekend and into much of next week. Skies will stay mostly clear this evening into tonight with just a few passing clouds expected. Temperatures will fall into the 70s by sunset and eventually settle into the upper 50s to low 60s by sunrise Thursday.
Gas prices continue to drop in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Travelers can breathe a bit of a sigh of relief now that the cost of gas is continuing to drop as we get out of the summer driving season and into fall. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.71, which...
Amtrak celebrates completion of $5M Longview station restoration
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A big renovation and restoration project is complete at Longview’s Amtrak station. The goal is to make the station more accessible to customers, and Amtrak is doing similar projects across the country in a pitch to get more people to ride the train. With a...
Resolution honoring teen lost to gun violence presented by Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of Devin Myers is being recognized for their work to end violence. Myers is the 17-year-old Huntington High School basketball player who was gunned down on a street near his home earlier in 2022. On Tuesday morning (Sept. 13), Myers’ mother joined KSLA’s Domonique...
Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to find the gunman in a morning shooting that left one person injured. Dispatchers first got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of W 70th Street and Terry Bradshaw Passway eastbound (Highway 3132).
Bossier animal shelter’s adoption fees waived for Sept. 16-18
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Animal Services (BCAS) and the Best Friends Network are teaming up for National Adoption Weekend to help combat the growing shelter crisis. From Sept. 16 through 18, pet adoption fees will be waived for all animals at the BCAS, located at 3217 Old...
