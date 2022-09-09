Read full article on original website
SFGate
UN board calls on Russia to leave Ukraine nuclear plant
LONDON (AP) — The U.N. atomic agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution Thursday calling on Moscow to immediately end its occupation of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, where shelling of the facility and nearby areas in recent weeks heightened fears of a possible radiation disaster. Poland...
SFGate
Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the...
SFGate
'Untrustworthy and ineffective': Panel blasts governments' covid response
A global panel of experts Wednesday blamed the World Health Organization, the U.S. government and others for serious failures in coordinating an international response to covid-19, while laying out recommendations to protect against future pandemics and reviving disputed claims about the virus's origins. In a 45-page editorial, the Lancet Covid-19...
Energy & Environment — Documents cast doubt on oil firms’ climate pledges
House Democrats released documents that raise questions about climate commitments made by major oil firms, while the Biden administration is pursuing offshore wind in deeper waters. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, I’m Rachel...
The US Sun
Russia lashes out at ‘profoundly immoral & blasphemous’ snub after Putin & dignitaries not invited to Queen’s funeral
RUSSIA has branded the decision not to invite its representatives to the Queen's funeral as "profoundly immoral" and "blasphemous". Presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world will gather on Monday for the state funeral - but Vladimir Putin has been snubbed. The Russian dictator has not been invited...
Brazil airline Gol to pay $41 million to resolve U.S., Brazil bribery probes
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA) will pay more than $41 million to resolve parallel bribery investigations by criminal and civil authorities in the United States and Brazil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
SFGate
Cease-fire holds between Armenia and Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan held Thursday following two days of fighting that killed 176 soldiers from both sides. Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said the truce brokered thanks to international mediation took effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday. A previous cease-fire that Russia brokered Tuesday had quickly failed.
AFP
US targets Russia tech industry, proxies in Ukraine with sanctions
The US slapped sanctions Thursday on a long list of Russian officials and companies, ramping up pressure over the invasion of Ukraine and hoping to hobble any attempt to rebuild its heavily damaged defense sector. The State Department named 31 companies to its sanctions list, including three involved in building space instrumentation, satellites and space-defense equipment.
