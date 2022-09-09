Read full article on original website
Related
GamesRadar
Everything we know about Overwatch 2 from release date to 5v5 format
Overwatch 2 is replacing the original game entirely when it launches next month
Digital Trends
Street Fighter 6 trailer shows off returning characters and new modes
Capcom capped off its Tokyo Game Show presentation by dropping a new trailer for Street Fighter 6, showing off fresh new battle modes and adding a handful of old characters to the roster. Street Fighter 6 will have three core modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. In World...
Digital Trends
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (AKA Breath of the Wild 2) has a release date
During the September 2022 Direct, Nintendo announced the title and release date for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this game will launch for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. The developer also included a trailer,...
Digital Trends
Overwatch 2’s heroes will be tied to battle passes. Here’s how it works
Blizzard shared several updates on Overwatch 2 at Tokyo Game Show ahead of the game’s multiplayer beta launch. In addition to unveiling the game’s latest hero, Kiriko, the company gave details on the game’s new seasonal model. As part of the change, new heroes will now be tied to battle pass progression rather than offered unlocked for free.
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Trends
Sega explains why it’s officially ditching the Yakuza name for Like a Dragon
The Yakuza name is no more, as Sega plans to officially rebrand the series of crime dramas under the franchise name “Like a Dragon” moving forward — a move that became apparent with the reveal of three new games prior to this year’s Tokyo Game Show. Speaking to Digital Trends, a Sega of America representative confirmed the reason for the name change.
Digital Trends
Bayonetta 3’s outrageous action has already cast a spell on me
Game previews should be taken with some skepticism. When you see one, you are looking at a single slice of the game, carefully curated to accentuate the best parts of the gameplay and presentation, while minimizing any potential shortcomings. When I had the chance to play 15 minutes of Bayonetta 3 behind closed doors at PAX West, I applied every bit of healthy cynicism I could muster, and came away with one conclusion.
Digital Trends
5 exciting Nintendo Direct announcements you might have missed
The September 2022 Nintendo Direct contained lots of big announcements, including the reveal that Breath of the Wild‘s sequel is titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will be released on May 12, 2023. Although that, and some of the other big first-party announcements, are what people will remember most about the show, quite a few cool announcements at the show may have gone under the radar.
Digital Trends
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches this November with brand-new map
As part of the Call of Duty: Next event, Activision finally lifted the curtain on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, revealing the new map, its release date, and a slew of new features. Warzone 2.0 will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam) on November 16, 2022 as a free-to-play title. It will share a progression system with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline
Jamie Foxx Vampire Movie ‘Day Shift’ Wins Subdued Week On Nielsen Chart; Streaming Again Grabs Biggest Share Of Viewing In August
Jamie Foxx vampire movie Day Shift, in its second week of availability on Netflix, topped a subdued field on Nielsen’s streaming chart for the week of August 15-21. While no title cracked the 1 billion mark in terms of minutes of viewing, total streaming continued its precedent-setting dominance as a portion of the overall viewing pie. In its monthly snapshot, The Gauge, Nielsen said streaming accounted for 35% of all viewing in August. It held an edge over broadcast and cable TV for the second straight month after having reached that tipping point in July for the first time in history....
NFL・
Digital Trends
God of War: Ragnarok concludes September’s State of Play triumphantly
To cap off PlayStation’s September 13 State of Play, we got another look at God of War: Ragnarok, as well as the reveal of a special controller releasing alongside the game. Sony Santa Monica Studios’ special-edition PS5 DualSense controller for God of War: Ragnarok is a crisp blue and white, and has two sigils engraved on its touchpad. It’s the first Sony-produced special DualSense controller of its kind, and it releases ahead of the customizable DualSense Edge controller teased at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. As the studio wrote on the PlayStation Blog, the DualSense controller sports a blue-and-white design inspired by Midgard, the mythical world of the Norse gods. The touchpad is engraved with the bear and wolf sigil to represent the relationship between Kratos and Atreus, as well as their personalities.
Digital Trends
PC Game Pass will now tell you how long it takes to beat games on the service
Microsoft is integrating data from the website How Long To Beat into Game Pass. The company announced its partnership with the IGN-owned website Wednesday, saying it will update the Xbox app on Windows to give Game Pass subscribers time estimates on the game details pages for most of the service’s titles on PC.
Digital Trends
Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to PS4, but seemingly not Xbox One
During Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, the company gave us another look at Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition and announced a new platform for Resident Evil 4‘s remake. Capcom confirmed that the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to PlayStation 4. The game was revealed at a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Capcom Online Program TGS 2022: live coverage for Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, and more
Capcom fans are in for a treat as the storied Japanese developer is holding a TGS2022 Capcom Special Program as part of this hectic week of showcases. We’ll see Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Resident Evil Village, and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak at the show.
Digital Trends
I gamed on the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s cover screen and it blew me away
Samsung’s latest clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, is a winner in many regards. However, one area where Samsung developers are still playing it safe — almost to a restrictive level — is the cover screen functionality. Samsung has bumped up the secondary screen’s resolution, but not much has changed in terms of what users can achieve on it.
Digital Trends
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe brings a Wii classic to Switch next year
The year is three-quarters of the way through, but Kirby’s 30th anniversary is still going strong. Today’s Nintendo Direct has announced that a remaster of the pink puffball’s 2011 Wii game, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, will be coming to Nintendo Switch next spring. Kirby...
Digital Trends
GoldenEye 007 hitting Nintendo Switch Online with online play
A new slate of games set to arrive soon on Nintendo Switch Online was just announced, with the biggest surprise being GoldenEye 007 arriving with online support. The port is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company revealed a new batch of classic N64 titles...
Digital Trends
Nintendo’s mobile games are more influential than you might think
Nintendo’s mobile games don’t get enough credit. While Nintendo had some undeniable hits like Pokémon Go and Fire Emblem Heroes, many consider the rest of its mobile efforts fairly underwhelming and even somewhat disappointing for a video game company of Nintendo’s stature. While nothing ever quite reached the high bar Pokémon Go set in 2016, Nintendo’s mobile games are a bit more influential than they get credit for.
Comments / 0