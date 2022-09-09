To cap off PlayStation’s September 13 State of Play, we got another look at God of War: Ragnarok, as well as the reveal of a special controller releasing alongside the game. Sony Santa Monica Studios’ special-edition PS5 DualSense controller for God of War: Ragnarok is a crisp blue and white, and has two sigils engraved on its touchpad. It’s the first Sony-produced special DualSense controller of its kind, and it releases ahead of the customizable DualSense Edge controller teased at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. As the studio wrote on the PlayStation Blog, the DualSense controller sports a blue-and-white design inspired by Midgard, the mythical world of the Norse gods. The touchpad is engraved with the bear and wolf sigil to represent the relationship between Kratos and Atreus, as well as their personalities.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO