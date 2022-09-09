ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Digital Trends

Street Fighter 6 trailer shows off returning characters and new modes

Capcom capped off its Tokyo Game Show presentation by dropping a new trailer for Street Fighter 6, showing off fresh new battle modes and adding a handful of old characters to the roster. Street Fighter 6 will have three core modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. In World...
Digital Trends

Overwatch 2’s heroes will be tied to battle passes. Here’s how it works

Blizzard shared several updates on Overwatch 2 at Tokyo Game Show ahead of the game’s multiplayer beta launch. In addition to unveiling the game’s latest hero, Kiriko, the company gave details on the game’s new seasonal model. As part of the change, new heroes will now be tied to battle pass progression rather than offered unlocked for free.
Digital Trends

Sega explains why it’s officially ditching the Yakuza name for Like a Dragon

The Yakuza name is no more, as Sega plans to officially rebrand the series of crime dramas under the franchise name “Like a Dragon” moving forward — a move that became apparent with the reveal of three new games prior to this year’s Tokyo Game Show. Speaking to Digital Trends, a Sega of America representative confirmed the reason for the name change.
Digital Trends

Bayonetta 3’s outrageous action has already cast a spell on me

Game previews should be taken with some skepticism. When you see one, you are looking at a single slice of the game, carefully curated to accentuate the best parts of the gameplay and presentation, while minimizing any potential shortcomings. When I had the chance to play 15 minutes of Bayonetta 3 behind closed doors at PAX West, I applied every bit of healthy cynicism I could muster, and came away with one conclusion.
Digital Trends

5 exciting Nintendo Direct announcements you might have missed

The September 2022 Nintendo Direct contained lots of big announcements, including the reveal that Breath of the Wild‘s sequel is titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will be released on May 12, 2023. Although that, and some of the other big first-party announcements, are what people will remember most about the show, quite a few cool announcements at the show may have gone under the radar.
Digital Trends

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches this November with brand-new map

As part of the Call of Duty: Next event, Activision finally lifted the curtain on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, revealing the new map, its release date, and a slew of new features. Warzone 2.0 will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam) on November 16, 2022 as a free-to-play title. It will share a progression system with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
Digital Trends

God of War: Ragnarok concludes September’s State of Play triumphantly

To cap off PlayStation’s September 13 State of Play, we got another look at God of War: Ragnarok, as well as the reveal of a special controller releasing alongside the game. Sony Santa Monica Studios’ special-edition PS5 DualSense controller for God of War: Ragnarok is a crisp blue and white, and has two sigils engraved on its touchpad. It’s the first Sony-produced special DualSense controller of its kind, and it releases ahead of the customizable DualSense Edge controller teased at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. As the studio wrote on the PlayStation Blog, the DualSense controller sports a blue-and-white design inspired by Midgard, the mythical world of the Norse gods. The touchpad is engraved with the bear and wolf sigil to represent the relationship between Kratos and Atreus, as well as their personalities.
Digital Trends

PC Game Pass will now tell you how long it takes to beat games on the service

Microsoft is integrating data from the website How Long To Beat into Game Pass. The company announced its partnership with the IGN-owned website Wednesday, saying it will update the Xbox app on Windows to give Game Pass subscribers time estimates on the game details pages for most of the service’s titles on PC.
Digital Trends

Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to PS4, but seemingly not Xbox One

During Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, the company gave us another look at Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition and announced a new platform for Resident Evil 4‘s remake. Capcom confirmed that the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to PlayStation 4. The game was revealed at a...
Digital Trends

I gamed on the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s cover screen and it blew me away

Samsung’s latest clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, is a winner in many regards. However, one area where Samsung developers are still playing it safe — almost to a restrictive level — is the cover screen functionality. Samsung has bumped up the secondary screen’s resolution, but not much has changed in terms of what users can achieve on it.
Digital Trends

GoldenEye 007 hitting Nintendo Switch Online with online play

A new slate of games set to arrive soon on Nintendo Switch Online was just announced, with the biggest surprise being GoldenEye 007 arriving with online support. The port is also coming to Xbox Game Pass. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company revealed a new batch of classic N64 titles...
Digital Trends

Nintendo’s mobile games are more influential than you might think

Nintendo’s mobile games don’t get enough credit. While Nintendo had some undeniable hits like Pokémon Go and Fire Emblem Heroes, many consider the rest of its mobile efforts fairly underwhelming and even somewhat disappointing for a video game company of Nintendo’s stature. While nothing ever quite reached the high bar Pokémon Go set in 2016, Nintendo’s mobile games are a bit more influential than they get credit for.
