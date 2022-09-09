Read full article on original website
Votes Matter
6d ago
Very sad.And higher crime needs to 🛑 Everyone needs to help out to find out who this punk is..Check on security cameras by the way .Keep on patrolin good Police 🚨 men 🙏 And prayers for the victim!! family
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Man shot on West Side goes to nearby fire station for help, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. near a fire station on Culebra Road and North Zarzamora Street, not far from Woodlawn Lake. According to police, a...
KSAT 12
Man shoots at peeping Tom who was watching teen relative from patio of Northwest Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man chased down and fired shots at a peeping Tom who was watching a 17-year-old girl through a patio window of their apartment. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of Seco Creek, just outside Loop 1604 near Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times while being chased by men in a car on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was rushed to the hospital after he say he was shot while being chased on the Northwest Side. Police were called out around 4 a.m. Thursday to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 off Culebra Road for a man who had been shot several times.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man shot in both legs during road rage altercation on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital after road rage argument turned into a shooting early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. to an apartment in the 9800 block of Camino Villa, not far from Braun Road and Loop 1604 after a receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Firefighters treating overnight shooting victim feared someone also took aim at them
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters who were treating a shooting victim outside their West side fire station early Thursday morning feared for a while that they also were targeted by a shooter. The crew on duty at Fire Station No. 10, located at the corner of Culebra Road...
KTSA
Man shot in both legs during road rage incident on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a road rage shooting on the Northwest side. At around 1:15 A.M. Thursday, two drivers pulled over on Camino Villa and got out of their vehicles after something happened on the road to spark the incident. The drivers began...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
KSAT 12
Man linked to multiple aggravated robberies in one hour on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after he was linked to aggravated robberies on the Northwest Side last month. Bexar County Jail records show Felipe DeJesus Tijerina, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. An arrest warrant affidavit states that three robberies were reported...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 8600 block of Waters Edge, not far from Marbach Road...
KTSA
San Antonio Police remain in standoff with armed man at a residence on the East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police remain in a standoff with a man who is being called “erratic and dangerous”. It began just before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, when police were called to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail. A neighbor told them a 28 year...
KTSA
San Antonio Police investigating fatal hit and run on the West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal hit and run on the West side. According to KSAT-12, the victim was hit at around 2:40 A.M. Wednesday as he was walking along the off-ramp from Loop 410 near Ingram Road. The driver of the vehicle...
KSAT 12
Armed man barricades himself inside Southeast Side mobile home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue in a standoff with a man who is reported to be erratic and dangerous after he was seen throwing bottles and shooting at his dog. At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, SAPD officers responded to the 5400 block of Diamondback Trail in reference to a mental health call.
KSAT 12
Man arrested months after fatal hit-and-run on West Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened earlier this year on the West Side. Records show Marc Joel Mendez, 41, was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. An arrest warrant affidavit states Mendez was the...
KTSA
San Antonio father shoots at man caught peeping through his daughter’s bedroom window
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Northwest side resident says he shot at a man that was peeping through his daughter’s bedroom window. FOX 29 reports that it happened at around 10:30 P.M. Wednesday at the Oaks at La Cantera Apartments. The daughter spotted the peeping Tom and...
foxsanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2
HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
KSAT 12
The unsolved case of 12-year-old Rosa Sandoval: South Texas Crime Stories
A 12-year-old girl disappears without a trace in 2004. Some at first thought Rosa Sandoval was taken while walking to school but later police began questioning her family. “It’s been mind-boggling to think why so long and still nothing,” said KSAT 12 veteran reporter Jessie Degollado. May 28th,...
KSAT 12
Man barricaded inside home accused of shooting at neighbor’s home, dog
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to try to convince a man who barricaded himself inside a Southeast Side mobile home into surrendering peacefully. The 28-year-old man is believed to be armed. In fact, police described the situation that began unfolding after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized in Medical Center apartment complex shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after a shooting at a Medical Center apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the 7000 block of Oak Manor Drive on Monday evening. Upon arrival, officers found a man between...
KSAT 12
BCSO searching for man who stole $30,000+ of merchandise from optometrist near Fair Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an optometrist near Fair Oaks last week. BCSO said they were dispatched to the Boerne Vision Center, located on Interstate 10, at 2 a.m. on Sept. 5.
