San Antonio, TX

Comments / 3

Votes Matter
6d ago

Very sad.And higher crime needs to 🛑 Everyone needs to help out to find out who this punk is..Check on security cameras by the way .Keep on patrolin good Police 🚨 men 🙏 And prayers for the victim!! family

City
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
#Shooting#Police#West Side#Violent Crime#Ems#University Hospital#Sapd
KSAT 12

Man in critical condition after being shot on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 8600 block of Waters Edge, not far from Marbach Road...
Aerospace & Defense
foxsanantonio.com

Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge

SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
KSAT 12

Authorities arrest man accused of opening fire in Hollywood Park restaurant, killing 2

HOLLYWOOD PARK – Hollywood Park police said the man wanted in a deadly shooting at a restaurant over the weekend has been captured in Central Texas. Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, was apprehended in Waco following a standoff, according to HPPD. Police said his mother and detectives talked him out of the home, which belonged to relatives, following several hours of negotiations.
HOLLYWOOD PARK, TX

