ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Sydney Opera House sails lit with Queen’s image to honour her memory

By Benjamin Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcIvw_0hoOv7Ft00

The Sydney Opera House’s sails were lit up with the Queen’s image as the world continued to mourn the monarch.

The facility’s chief executive Louise Herron noted in an Instagram post that Her Majesty was present when the Opera House was opened in 1973, saying the sails would be lit on Friday and Saturday evenings to honour the “model of strength and stability”.

Ms Herron added the move was made to honour the Queen, who was shown in the post in a formal gown at The Magic Flute at the Opera House in 1973, after a “lifetime of humanity, stoicism and grace”.

Memorial events are being held throughout Australia , which the Queen visited 16 times during her 70 years on the throne, with floral tributes springing up outside government buildings in Sydney and Canberra.

There is no official period of mourning for the country, with most of the events coordinated by federal authorities in the Australian Capital Territory.

Federal parliament, which had been due to return next week, has been suspended for at least 15 days.

Flags at Parliament House in Canberra were flown at half mast as a show of respect on Friday as the Australian Defence Force led a 96-gun salute at dusk, followed by an address to the nation by governor-general David Hurley that began at about 7pm (10am BST).

At the nearby Australian War Memorial, which the Queen visited during the first visit by a reigning monarch in 1954, “Queen Elizabeth II” was projected on to the Hall of Memory on Friday night.

Condolence books have been made available at Parliament House and Government House in Canberra.

Books are also open at government houses in each state, and online condolence forms have also been created on the governor-general and department of the prime minister and cabinet websites.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese and Mr Hurley have confirmed they will attend the Queen’s funeral in the UK, where they will meet Charles as monarch for the first time.

When they return, a national memorial service will be held at Parliament House to mark a national day of mourning.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince William gestures towards Meghan Markle in ‘poignant’ moment at Windsor Castle

William, Prince of Wales appeared to gesture towards Meghan Markle on Sunday in what many people have deemed as an olive branch. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales as they viewed floral tributes, which were left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle. It was the first time the “royal four” had been seen together since the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King leads procession behind Queen’s coffin as Harry promises to ‘honour’ father

The King has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his royal siblings.Expressionless and looking straight ahead Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.A hush descended on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile as crowds 10-deep first caught sight of the procession.The silence was broken at one point by a woman who called out “God bless the Queen” a number of times and many of the public held up camera phones...
U.K.
The Independent

Everyone’s saying the same thing about the nine-hour long queue to see the Queen’s coffin

Mourners have queued throughout the night to wait to pay their respects to the Queen as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall. On Wednesday (14 September), members of the public were warned that they could face a “30-hour wait” to catch a glimpse of the late monarch’s coffin.With the British renowned for their strict observance of queuing protocol, social media users have joked that British people have been “preparing and training” for this moment all their lives.“Guys, check out this queue to see the Queen lying-in-state,” began one user on TikTok over a map of the current queue route...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hurley
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Anthony Albanese
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Sydney Opera House#The Opera House#Parliament House#Bst
The Independent

CNN under fire after reporter refers to William and Kate as ‘the other two royals’

CNN has come under fire after one reporter referred to William and Kate as “the other two royals”. International correspondent Scott McLean mentioned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan – on Saturday outside of Windsor Castle as William and Kate, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, greeted the public alongside the Sussexes. They also viewed tributes to Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96. “You can see Harry get out first and then you saw Meghan and then the other two royals as well,” Mr McLean said, which bothered some...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Piers Morgan suggests Prince Harry should ‘rein in his royals-trashing wife’

Piers Morgan has once again lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his latest newspaper column in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.The TalkTV presenter has perhaps been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most outspoken critic, famously walking off Good Morning Britain in the aftermath of Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.Morgan titled his article for the New York Post: “Harry, if you really want to honour your dad, nix your salacious tell-all and rein in your royals-trashing wife.”In the article, Morgan writes that Harry has spent the past “two years publicly dishonouring his...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Harry and Meghan praised for holding hands after Queen’s service as other royals stoic in grief

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have held hands while exiting a Westminster Hall service for Queen Elizabeth II, a public display that stood out among other stoic members of the royal family.On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family at the ceremonial event honouring the Queen, during which the Archbishop of Canterbury led a short service.Following the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, led the departure, with Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands while exiting the chapel behind the duke’s brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate.The display of support and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon reveals ‘tense’ moment with Queen’s corgis

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed a “tense” moment she witnessed with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Monday (12 September) in front of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Sturgeon recalled a time she and her husband Peter visited the Queen at Balmoral.
U.K.
The Independent

King Charles to mount vigil over coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles is to stand vigil with his siblings over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall on Friday evening.The King, Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex will stand in silence for 15 minutes at the four corners of the catafalque bearing the late Queen’s coffin from 7.30pm on Friday evening.It has not yet been confirmed whether the Queen’s grandchildren, including the Princes William and Harry, will mount their own vigil during the period of lying in state before her state funeral on Monday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward maid a similar mark of respect...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘He collapsed right in front of me - how guard fainted as I paid my respects to the Queen’

After eight long hours standing in a queue that stretched miles across central London, I finally got to see the Queen lying in state - but it didn’t quite go according to plan. It had just reached midnight when we made it to the airport security-style tent outside Westminster Hall on Wednesday night. We had already switched our phones off and emptied our bags of all food, drinks and liquids. One of those walking with me had his vape taken away, while I quickly spritzed the last drops of a forgotten perfume I had lying at the bottom...
U.K.
The Independent

Navy staff ‘honoured and privileged’ to take part in Queen’s funeral procession

Royal Navy personnel from the most junior sailor to the highest-ranked female officer have described their “honour, privilege and duty” to be involved in the Queen’s funeral procession.Up to 1,500 sailors are set to take part in the state funeral, which will include representatives from all three armed forces.During rehearsals at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, Hampshire, planners and parade staff spoke of their pride at being chosen to take part in the major event.Commander Steve Elliot, a staff weapon engineer officer, previously commanded the first Navy detachment in 375 years to perform guard duties at St James’s Palace, Buckingham Palace,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

842K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy