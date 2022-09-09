ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

TIP: Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston, 51 years later

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkeEo_0hoOrs4b00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming a child kidnapped 51 years ago was spotted on Daniel Island.

Melissa Highsmith was abducted on August 23, 1971, by someone claiming to be a babysitter; she was 21 months old at the time.

NCMEC said Melissa’s mother, a 22-year-old waitress at the time, put in a newspaper ad in Fort Worth, Texas looking for a babysitter before another woman answered the ad and agreed to meet with her. The other woman never showed up.

Later, the woman called the mother back saying “she really wanted the job, had a nice big yard, and cared for other children as well.”

Melissa mother’s hired the woman and the babysitter picked up Melissa from her apartment while she was at work. The mother’s roommate was looking after Melissa at the time.

Melissa was never returned back to their mother, who then contacted law enforcement.

A tipster told NCMEC that Melissa may have been seen in the Daniel Island area.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Hispanic Heritage Month begins in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The growing Hispanic population in Charleston is getting to celebrate a second annual Hispanic Heritage Month in the city. “We are excited because when I came from California in 2002 it was a completely different situation in Charleston,” said Nilsy Rapalo, a member of Charleston’s Latinx Advisory Board and a former News […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man arrested for hacking into City of Greenville’s Verizon account

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000. According to NCPD, officials in Greenville contacted them about someone hacking into the City’s Verizon Business Account and ordering $68,398.74 worth of phones. The phones were shipped to […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
yourislandnews.com

leads to arrest of Seabrook man

A Seabrook man was detained by officers from the Port Royal Police Department (PRPD) after he shot another man in the parking lot of a Parker’s convenience store. Jaquavious Bakari Washington, 23, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm in town limits. He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.
PORT ROYAL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Domestic disturbance led to hours-long standoff at Dorchester County home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office provided new information about an hours-long standoff with a suspect in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday. Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home off North Ridgebrook Drive around 1:00 p.m. – while en route, deputies learned the male subject […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: New Moncks Corner Police Chief to be sworn in

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Moncks Corner’s next police chief is set to take command Thursday after the department’s months-long search for a new leader. David Brabham will be sworn in and officially take the helm of Moncks Corner Police Department Thursday during a council meeting. Brabham currently serves as a major for the Berkeley […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Walterboro homeowner fatally shot armed intruder

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a homeowner said that he fatally shot an armed man trying to break in to his home. According to CCSO, deputies responded Wednesday night to a residence on Madison Street after receiving a call from the homeowner. He told officers that […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

‘Hold’ lifted at Haut Gap Middle School after unfounded claim of student with gun on school bus

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Haut Gap Middle School was placed on a ‘hold’ Thursday morning. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said students reported seeing a fellow student with a gun on a school bus, but school resource officers did not find a weapon after investigating the matter. The Charleston County School District said […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police review their response to Memorial Day shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police reviewed their response to a Memorial Day shooting that left 12 people injured, including three law enforcement officers. On Monday, the Charleston Public Safety Committee heard an After-Action report on the shooting, which took place on South Street. According to police, nine people were shot. “This is essentially just […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Black female priest makes history in Holy City

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Anglican Diocese of South Carolina made a historic step Tuesday night. For the first time in 300 years, it ordained a Black woman into the Sacred Order of Priests. The Rev. Henrietta McDougal Rivers said over the last several years, she has had endless support...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Woman sues after falling on downtown Charleston sidewalk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who filed a lawsuit after falling on an uneven Charleston sidewalk in 2018 will receive a large payout from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund. The woman, whose lawsuit stated the incident happened on John Street, will receive a $90,000 payout. Court documents state...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry woman left ‘speechless’ after $300K lottery win

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry woman has reason to celebrate after cashing in a big $300,000 win playing the South Carolina lottery. “I was speechless,” the winner said. “It came right on time.” The woman purchased the winning scratch-off ticket at the Discount Store on Dorchester Road in North Charleston. The odds of winning […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Anglican Diocese ordains first Black female priest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Anglican Diocese of South Carolina on Tuesday welcomed the first Black woman to be ordained as a priest in the history of the organization. Rev. Henrietta Rivers was ordained into priesthood at St. John’s Chapel, where her husband is the Rector. Rivers currently serves as the Middle School Chaplain at […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coast Guard to host public open house on Sept. 24

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Do you want to learn more about the U.S. Coast Guard and its mission to protect our coast? Members of the public will have a rare opportunity to tour the local Coast Guard station and see its resources during an open house scheduled for later this month. Those attending can learn […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wfxb.com

Arrests Made in Connection to September Shooting in Charleston

Charleston police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting on King Street that occurred on September 4th that injured five people. The total number of arrests relating to this incident is now 4. One of the new additions to the count of arrested is a 16 year old boy from North Charleston. He is charged with 1 account of attempted murder and 1 account of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect has also been charged with 5 accounts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 1 count of unlawful carry of a handgun, as well as 1 count of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age. The identity of the juvenile has not been released due to his age. However, this investigation is still on going.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Recovery Walk returns to Colleton County on Saturday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton Pillars 4 Hope will hold their annual Recovery Walk in September to bring awareness to mental health and substance abuse.  September is National Recovery month and as of August 31, more than 20 million Americans are recovering from substance use disorder, according to the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy