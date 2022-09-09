Read full article on original website
Picture Perfect Weather Continues. Watching Fiona!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High Pressure is building into the area to bring more nice weather our way. Look for a “Dome of Delight” Friday!! An old front off the coast and low pressure working along it may try to spin back a few coastal clouds over the weekend but the chance of showers will only be 20% or so. Highs will stay in the mid 80′s for Friday and the weekend with overnight lows in the 60′s inland and lower 70′s on the beaches. There is a moderate risk of rip currents today at the beaches as well. Next week looks to be mostly dry for the start with highs warming into the mid to upper 80′s by Monday and Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters are watching the sixth named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Fiona, which formed Wednesday night. As of 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Fiona was about 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The storm was moving west at about 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph.
Charleston taking ecological approach to fight Johns Island drainage woes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders will be discussing a new drainage project on Johns Island aimed at decreasing flooding in the Barberry Woods neighborhood. The Barberry Woods Drainage project heads to Charleston’s Technical Review Committee Thursday. City leaders said when the neighborhood was built, a historic stream...
Enjoying the lower humidity, cooler mornings!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The dry and more comfortable weather will continue through at least Friday with morning lows remaining in the 60s and highs in the mid 80s. A disturbance offshore may try to bring a few showers to our coastal areas this weekend. Computer models continue to show little consistency with potential outcomes for our weekend weather. Right now, we’re including a few showers as a possibility near the coast on Saturday and Sunday. We’ll keep you updated!
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic, expected to become tropical storm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday. The system is forecasted to become a tropical storm in the next couple of days. The system was located approximately 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center expect the system to...
Crash on I-526 clears, backup to Don Holt Bridge eases
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that caused a backup for about three miles to the Don Holt Bridge Tuesday morning has cleared. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. and blocked the right lane near the Rhett Avenue exit at mile marker 19. As of 6:25 a.m.,...
Man receives near-6-figure payout after rolling ankle on Charleston sidewalk
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will pay a settlement to a man who sued after suffering an injury on one of Charleston’s most famous streets. The state’s insurance reserve fund is now paying the man $95,000 for his injury. The man filed a lawsuit which stated that...
Summerville announces road closures for Saturday’s Sweet Tea Festival
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville leaders announced several road closures that will occur for most of Saturday as the town holds its annual Sweet Tea Festival. The event is scheduled for Hutchinson Square. : Summerville holding annual Sweet Tea Festival Saturday. Town spokesperson Mary Edwards says the following roads will...
S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources awarded $1.5M for marsh restoration in Charleston Co.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will restore seven acres of salt marsh over the next four years, the agency announced Monday. The agency was awarded $1.5 million by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to continue the work on Old Towne Creek in...
Charleston Co. seeks nonprofits to complete critical home repairs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is working to complete $3 million of critical home repair for eligible residents and now needs the help of nonprofits to get the work done. When the county announced $3 million in American Rescue Plan funding for critical home repairs, nearly one thousand residents...
Dorchester Co. deputies responding to incident
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have blocked off a portion of a road in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement response in the area of North Ridgebrook Drive in the Pepperidge area. Lt. Rick Carson said the incident is “domestic” in nature, but...
Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it is not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
IOP councilman, former mayor fight back against beach parking law
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a year after a state bill was passed that would ensure access to some free parking and give the state control of public roads in beach towns, the former mayor and a current councilman from the Isle of Palms say it is an “unprecedented attack upon the SC State Constitution and rule of law.”
Charleston Co. School District pegs River Road for new school
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is looking at River Road for a new elementary school on Johns Island that will completely change what elementary school looks like on the island. The district’s board of trustees also voted Monday to create a single attendance zone in...
A Charleston community hit hardest by flooding rallies, effects linger
The sun shone brightly on Gadsden Creek and the surrounding area the morning of Sept. 10 as residents went about their weekend after some were forced to stay at home due to significant flooding and rainfall. Residual effects of the flooding lingered, however. High tide paired with heavy rainfall had...
Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has released the name of the man who died Tuesday night in a house fire in Summerville. Willie G.. Niemeyer, 67, was found by firefighters in the sunroom of the fire-damaged home Tuesday night, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire heavily damages Summerville home
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Summerville Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire the damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood. Crews responded at around 7 p.m. Tuesday to a home located on Ashley Drive, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said. By 8...
A few storms through Sunday, unsettled to start the week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm front will move north through the area keeping us with a mix of sun and clouds early then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Periods of heavy rain, especially along the coast, will result in the potential for localized flooding will continue later tonight once again. Additionally, tides are expected to run very high tonight and Sunday meaning that flooding could be exacerbated by coastal flooding and the inability for water to drain around high tide in places like Downtown Charleston. Even without rainfall, this evening’s high tide could cause significant tidal flooding. An unsettled pattern continues next week as a front will move through the area Tuesday, but it could drop high temperatures into the mid to lower 80s to end the week!
Working Wednesdays: Dorchester County hiring first responders, and others
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County has the help wanted sign out. Officials with Dorchester County Government will be highlighting current job openings on Working Wednesdays. Opportunities include positions for deputies, detention officers, EMTs, paramedics, telecommunicators (911), and many others. Click here to apply. Dorchester County has a population of...
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
