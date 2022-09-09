CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High Pressure is building into the area to bring more nice weather our way. Look for a “Dome of Delight” Friday!! An old front off the coast and low pressure working along it may try to spin back a few coastal clouds over the weekend but the chance of showers will only be 20% or so. Highs will stay in the mid 80′s for Friday and the weekend with overnight lows in the 60′s inland and lower 70′s on the beaches. There is a moderate risk of rip currents today at the beaches as well. Next week looks to be mostly dry for the start with highs warming into the mid to upper 80′s by Monday and Tuesday.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO