Actor Kelsey Grammer visits Barton Orchards in Poughkeepsie to lend support after fire
Grammer visited Barton Orchards Tuesday to lend support in their recovery.
Police release identity of body found in Hyde Park woods
Police say two hunters found the body in the woods off Route 9G on Tuesday.
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
Norwalk man undergoing chemotherapy displaced after fire rips through apartment
A Norwalk man undergoing chemotherapy says he has been displaced after a fire caused damage to his apartment.
ALERT CENTER: Fire breaks out at Days Inn in Hicksville
Upon arrival, officers observed smoke coming from the building and were informed that all of the occupants had been evacuated.
New Milford man killed in Brookfield crash
A New Milford man died after a car crash in Brookfield, police say.
Mother charged with deaths of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
The NYPD has arrested the mother of the three children found dead in Coney Island, and charged her with three counts of murder.
Judge: Father, son will go to trial in connection to fatal Spring Valley fire
A Rockland County Court judge upheld the multicount indictment against rabbis Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer.
Police: 1 person in critical condition after being struck by car in Stamford
Police say a man and woman from Norwalk were struck as they crossed between Bedford and Broad streets around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials: Fire rips through car, spreads to home in North Amityville
No injuries were reported.
Police: Peekskill fire linked to fatal stabbing
Police say officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to 7 North James St. for a report of an altercation and a person suffering from a stab wound.
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
New Rochelle restaurant owner sentenced for not paying his employees
A New Rochelle restaurant owner has been sentenced to probation for not paying over $23,000 to his employees, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah. Paul Hurley, 57, owner of the Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub pleaded guilty in December to a misdemeanor charge of failure to pay wages....
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald's was former Hempstead H.S. student
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the restaurant on Peninsula Boulevard at 3:48 p.m. Officials say the shooting was a targeted incident.
Mayor: 1 firefighter remains hospitalized after crash in Paterson
One firefighter remains in the hospital after two firetrucks crashed into each other over the weekend, according to Mayor Andre Sayegh. The two crews were heading to a fire on Main Street in Paterson on Saturday. One firetruck slammed into a tree after the impact. The other crashed into a supermarket. No one in the store was hurt.
Heavy rain causes storm damage in Brooklyn
News 12's Noëlle Lilley is in Thunderbolt 12 tracking the downpour this morning hitting the five boroughs.
Police: Walden man indicted for crash that killed 3 people
Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Jones, from Walden, was arraigned Tuesday and will be in Orange County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
New Rochelle man convicted of firing gun at police in Yonkers
A New Rochelle man has been convicted of firing a gun at police officers in Getty Square in Yonkers in 2020.
Woman accused of leaving infant unattended inside parked vehicle in Valley Stream
According to officers, at approximately 4:21 p.m. a witness observed an infant left unattended inside a parked vehicle located at Walmart on 77 Green Acres Road West.
Cardi B touts importance of education in return to her Bronx middle school; makes $100K donation
Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Cardi B was at her old stomping grounds this morning – paying a visit to I.S. 232 in Morris Heights where she attended school. She, alongside Schools Chancellor David Banks, spoke about her experience in the public school system and the importance of education. She also announced a donation of $100,000 to the school.
