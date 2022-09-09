ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valhalla, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valhalla, NY
Government
City
Valhalla, NY
City
Mamaroneck, NY
City
Eastchester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Pataki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Memorial Services#The World Trade Center#Ground Zero
News 12

New Rochelle restaurant owner sentenced for not paying his employees

A New Rochelle restaurant owner has been sentenced to probation for not paying over $23,000 to his employees, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah. Paul Hurley, 57, owner of the Hurley’s Steakhouse and Pub pleaded guilty in December to a misdemeanor charge of failure to pay wages....
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
News 12

Mayor: 1 firefighter remains hospitalized after crash in Paterson

One firefighter remains in the hospital after two firetrucks crashed into each other over the weekend, according to Mayor Andre Sayegh. The two crews were heading to a fire on Main Street in Paterson on Saturday. One firetruck slammed into a tree after the impact. The other crashed into a supermarket. No one in the store was hurt.
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy