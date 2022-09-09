Read full article on original website
N'Cari Marshal
6d ago
The other day someone walked by my buddy's house with their dog. They left a suspicious brown substance behind. It looked really bioharzardous to human health. When called, why didn't emergency responders come? Where was the media? Why wasn't there a media frenzy for this atrocity??? Inquiring Minds Want To Know!
Reply(2)
4
Related
News 12
Police: West Haven man arrested for calling in ferry bomb threat
A West Haven man has been arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Port Jefferson Ferry Services.
News 12
Police: Man assaulted roommate with kitchen knife during argument in Fairfield
A man was injured after police say his roommate assaulted him with a kitchen knife during an argument in Fairfield. Police say Sean Rogerson was arrested in connection to the attack and charged with assault. Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway East Wednesday morning after the...
News 12
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
Register Citizen
Hamden police: Man robbed after arranging meeting to buy car
HAMDEN — Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint by two people midday Tuesday. Hamden police said they responded to the intersection of Sebec Street and Leo Road around noon for a report of a street robbery. Officers determined that the victim, a male, had been robbed after he arranged to meet with a person to buy a vehicle he found on social media, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTIC News Talk 1080
Waterbury Police ID homicide victim
He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
westportlocal.com
I-95 Southbound Shut Down for Shooting Investigation; Heavy Traffic Hits Local Streets
The State Department of Transportation has announced that I-95 southbound is shut down through Westport’s exits 18 and 17 this afternoon as the Connecticut State Police continue an ongoing investigation. Unofficial reports cite the investigation stems from possible evidence tracking along the I-95 corridor, while the Fairfield Police Department announced that I-95 will be shut down from Exit 18 until Exit 10 for the police activity. Fairfield County towns along Route 1 are reporting heavy traffic as both private cars and interstate trucks avoid the shutdown and hit the local streets on their journeys to all points south. Most of the Connecticut State traffic cameras have been turned off from Darien through Westport, though the ones remaining on show a completely deserted freeway. WestportLocal.com for more information as it becomes available.
News 12
Police: 1 person in critical condition after being struck by car in Stamford
Police say a man and woman from Norwalk were struck as they crossed between Bedford and Broad streets around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
News 12
Police: Suspect sought in Baldwin 7-Eleven robbery
According to police, the incident happened at a 7-Eleven on Merrick Road around 1 a.m.
WTIC News Talk 1080
Waterbury man shot, killed in East Hartford
Waterbury man shot, killed in East Hartford
Register Citizen
Police: ID unknown of person found dead in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — Local police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday near the town line. West Hartford police received a call about the discovery of a body in the 400-block of Prospect Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Amanda Martin said. She wouldn't say whether the person was found inside or outside, how police believe the person died or whether the deceased was a man, woman or child.
News 12
Police: Peekskill fire linked to fatal stabbing
Police say officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to 7 North James St. for a report of an altercation and a person suffering from a stab wound.
24-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into Concrete Pillar In Brookfield, Police Say
A 24-year-old Connecticut man was killed after crashing his Kia Forte into a concrete pillar in Fairfield County. Litchfield County resident Caleb Anderson, of New Milford, was killed around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, in North Brookfield. According to state police, Anderson lost control of his vehicle on Route 7...
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Police: Woman ate, drank without paying at 7-Eleven; assaulted arresting officer
According to police, officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at 7-Eleven located on W. Merrick Road at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Missing Valley Stream teen located, police say
Police have not released information about where Carranza was located.
fox61.com
Police investigate deadly shooting in Waterbury
A 26-year-old man died after a shooting at a grocery store in Waterbury on Tuesday morning. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Boyfriend Calls Cops To Admit He Shot Stamford Girlfriend In Head, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly admitting to police he shot his girlfriend in the head after she attempted to stab him. The killing took place in Stamford around 9:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 116 Woodside Green apartment 3A. Responding officers located the boyfriend, identified as...
News 12
Judge: Father, son will go to trial in connection to fatal Spring Valley fire
A Rockland County Court judge upheld the multicount indictment against rabbis Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer.
News 12
Police release identity of body found in Hyde Park woods
Police say two hunters found the body in the woods off Route 9G on Tuesday.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Fire breaks out at Days Inn in Hicksville
Upon arrival, officers observed smoke coming from the building and were informed that all of the occupants had been evacuated.
Man Charged With Violating Restraining Order, Darien Police Say
A Fairfield County man was apprehended and accused of violating a restraining order. Joseph Rizzo, age 56, of Bridgeport, was arrested in Darien at about 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, the Darien Police Department reported. Police said Rizzo had an active arrest warrant after a victim reported that he...
Comments / 3