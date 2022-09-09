Read full article on original website
Cardi B touts importance of education in return to her Bronx middle school; makes $100K donation
Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Cardi B was at her old stomping grounds this morning – paying a visit to I.S. 232 in Morris Heights where she attended school. She, alongside Schools Chancellor David Banks, spoke about her experience in the public school system and the importance of education. She also announced a donation of $100,000 to the school.
Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School
A fight between several students outside Middletown High School is being investigated by police. School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon. Creeden says several students got into a physical altercation on school grounds and,...
Berkeley College opens food pantry on Woodland Park campus to combat food insecurity
As food prices continue to climb, one New Jersey college is hoping to give its students assistance by opening food pantries.
Norwalk man undergoing chemotherapy displaced after fire rips through apartment
A Norwalk man undergoing chemotherapy says he has been displaced after a fire caused damage to his apartment.
Mother charged with deaths of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
The NYPD has arrested the mother of the three children found dead in Coney Island, and charged her with three counts of murder.
Lindenhurst parents demand answers from district after finding out their children have no bus to school
Dozens of parents in Lindenhurst are scrambling to find ways to get their children to and from school
Police: Peekskill fire linked to fatal stabbing
Police say officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to 7 North James St. for a report of an altercation and a person suffering from a stab wound.
Weapons and drugs found at East Meadow correctional facility
Twenty inmates in Nassau County are under investigation after weapons and drugs were found at a correctional facility in East Meadow
Actor Kelsey Grammer visits Barton Orchards in Poughkeepsie to lend support after fire
Grammer visited Barton Orchards Tuesday to lend support in their recovery.
Judge: Father, son will go to trial in connection to fatal Spring Valley fire
A Rockland County Court judge upheld the multicount indictment against rabbis Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer.
Connetquot schools: Unknown minibus driver tried to pick up 3 students
A minibus approached three middle school students at their bus stop in Ronkonkoma early Monday, according to a statement sent to parents or guardians the Connetquot Central School District. The incident reportedly happened at 7:15 a.m. on Baeck Street when a male driver asked for one student by name and...
Police release identity of body found in Hyde Park woods
Police say two hunters found the body in the woods off Route 9G on Tuesday.
FBI: Bronx husband and wife plead guilty to attempting to provide 'material support' to ISIS
The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York announced a Bronx man and his wife pleaded guilty to providing support to foreign terrorist organization ISIS. According to the release, James Bradley, 21, of the Bronx, and his wife Arwa Muthana, 30, of Alabama, sent jihadist propaganda in support of ISIS as well as expressed an interest to "take out" U.S. soldiers.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting along I-95
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting while they were riding in a car along I-95 southbound between Bridgeport and Darien early Wednesday morning, state police say. State police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. They say the victims' car pulled off the...
Police: Incident involving minibus trying to pick up students in Ronkonkoma was a miscommunication
The district says it is thankful the incident did not pose any danger to the safety or security of the school community.
Police: Walden man indicted for crash that killed 3 people
Troopers say 24-year-old Anthony Jones, from Walden, was arraigned Tuesday and will be in Orange County jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bond.
Police: Three people shot while driving in car on I-95
Three people were shot while driving in a car along I-95 between Bridgeport and Darien, police say.
Father, ex-fiancée to face separate trials for Thomas Valva's death
The father of Thomas Valva and his ex-fiancée will face separate trials for the 8-year-old's death. A Suffolk County Supreme Court judge announced the decision Monday amid jury selection. Valva froze to death in the then couple's garage in Center Moriches back in 2020. Attorneys for both Michael Valva...
Police: Man assaulted roommate with kitchen knife during argument in Fairfield
A man was injured after police say his roommate assaulted him with a kitchen knife during an argument in Fairfield. Police say Sean Rogerson was arrested in connection to the attack and charged with assault. Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway East Wednesday morning after the...
ALERT CENTER: Fire breaks out at Days Inn in Hicksville
Upon arrival, officers observed smoke coming from the building and were informed that all of the occupants had been evacuated.
