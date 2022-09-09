The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York announced a Bronx man and his wife pleaded guilty to providing support to foreign terrorist organization ISIS. According to the release, James Bradley, 21, of the Bronx, and his wife Arwa Muthana, 30, of Alabama, sent jihadist propaganda in support of ISIS as well as expressed an interest to "take out" U.S. soldiers.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO