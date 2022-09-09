ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

News 12

Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School

A fight between several students outside Middletown High School is being investigated by police. School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon. Creeden says several students got into a physical altercation on school grounds and,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Trumbull, CT
Connecticut Society
Trumbull, CT
Abby Anderson
News 12

Connetquot schools: Unknown minibus driver tried to pick up 3 students

A minibus approached three middle school students at their bus stop in Ronkonkoma early Monday, according to a statement sent to parents or guardians the Connetquot Central School District. The incident reportedly happened at 7:15 a.m. on Baeck Street when a male driver asked for one student by name and...
RONKONKOMA, NY
#Suicide Prevention#Clinical Depression#Trumbull Ems#The Trumbull Rotary Club
News 12

FBI: Bronx husband and wife plead guilty to attempting to provide 'material support' to ISIS

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York announced a Bronx man and his wife pleaded guilty to providing support to foreign terrorist organization ISIS. According to the release, James Bradley, 21, of the Bronx, and his wife Arwa Muthana, 30, of Alabama, sent jihadist propaganda in support of ISIS as well as expressed an interest to "take out" U.S. soldiers.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting along I-95

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting while they were riding in a car along I-95 southbound between Bridgeport and Darien early Wednesday morning, state police say. State police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. They say the victims' car pulled off the...
DARIEN, CT
News 12

Father, ex-fiancée to face separate trials for Thomas Valva's death

The father of Thomas Valva and his ex-fiancée will face separate trials for the 8-year-old's death. A Suffolk County Supreme Court judge announced the decision Monday amid jury selection. Valva froze to death in the then couple's garage in Center Moriches back in 2020. Attorneys for both Michael Valva...

