Carlsbad Police to hold DUI checkpoint this Friday
Carlsbad, CA–The Carlsbad Police Department will hold a DUI Checkpoint in the city on September 16, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., the next morning at Carlsbad Boulevard and Beech Avenue. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI collisions and arrests. The primary purpose of the...
County Clerk offering extended hours for weddings, back-to-school services
San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Assessor -Recorder- County Clerk has expanded office hours to offer a new “Love After Hours Evening Wedding Services” program. Couples may book an appointment for an evening wedding on September 14 between the hours of 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. Customers can also walk without an appointment to purchase birth, death, and marriage certificates or file Fictitious Business Names. Many students need their birth certificates for school and university enrollment.
Police, SWAT team called to Oceanside neighborhood
Oceanside, CA–Several police units and a SWAT team were called to an Oceanside neighborhood Monday prompting the closure of Fireside and Warner Street near Mission Avenue, according to authorities. The streets were closed due to an active police investigation on Fireside Street. Further details of the investigation were not...
Man struck and killed while attempting to cross a street
Encinitas, CA–A man attempting to cross a street on Encinitas Boulevard Monday morning was struck and killed by a pickup truck, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report just before 6 a.m. of a traffic collision involving the truck and a pedestrian in the 1300 block of Encinitas Blvd., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release.
Authorities investigate alleged altercation at Vista High School football locker room
Vista, CA–Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating an alleged physical altercation among football team members that took place at a varsity football locker room at Vista High School, authorities said. School officials reported two incidents in the locker room to Sheriff’s deputies on September 2. The first one occurred...
