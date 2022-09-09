San Diego, CA–The San Diego County Assessor -Recorder- County Clerk has expanded office hours to offer a new “Love After Hours Evening Wedding Services” program. Couples may book an appointment for an evening wedding on September 14 between the hours of 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. Customers can also walk without an appointment to purchase birth, death, and marriage certificates or file Fictitious Business Names. Many students need their birth certificates for school and university enrollment.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO