Illinois EPA Announces second notice of funding for unsewered construction grants
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced a new funding opportunity to assist communities where there are currently no wastewater collection or treatment facilities. The Illinois EPA is making $20 million available for grants through the Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program. In 2020, Illinois EPA committed to making $100 million in Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program funds available over five years. The first round provided essential funding to five communities, which were announced in December of 2021. Applications for the UCPGP program will be accepted through November 15th.
Illinois announces $75,000 to Ottawa for economic recovery
OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that Ottawa will be a grant recipient, receiving a portion of the nearly $3.5 million statewide in funding to accelerate local economic recovery. Through the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery program, the State is providing $75,000 to the city for an economic plan focused on downtown residential development and short-term rentals. The grant will reimburse awardees for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan, including salaries or contractual costs, research, outreach, and public meetings as well as expenses associated with administering the grant, such as meeting space rentals and printing.
Jesse White Reminds Motorists to “Move Over” When Approaching a Vehicle Stopped on the Side of the Road
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is once again calling on drivers to “move over” when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle or any stopped vehicle displaying flashing lights. The Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law, is designed to protect law enforcement, emergency responders and other drivers who are stopped on the side of roadways. Motorists convicted of violating the Move Over Law face a minimum fine of $100 up to $10,000 and the offense goes on the motorist’s driving record. A violator’s driver’s license is suspended for 24 months in the event of a fatality and six months in the event of personal injury.
“Opening Doors” homebuyer program relaunched in Illinois
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help families across the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority, the Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers. Originally launched in Dec. 2020, Opening Doors assisted more than 5,800 first-time and repeat homebuyers with $35 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds.
Illinois tax rebates are coming
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who run state government are celebrating because tax rebates totaling more than $1.2 billion are heading to 6 million taxpayers. Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built into this year’s budget. Payments started going out Monday. With eight weeks remaining before the November election, the timing is perfect for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and fellow Democrats. Rebates will arrive as voters decide who to send to Springfield. Revenue Director David Harris says individual taxpayers making less than $200,000 will receive a $50 rebate, with $100 to couples filing jointly earning less than $400,000. Taxpayers will also receive $100 for claimed dependents, up to three.
Florida man pulls three-foot sword during a traffic stop
A man in Florida pulled a three-foot steel sword complete with a dragon-shaped handle during a traffic stop. He was pulled over for blocking a bike lane. When police pulled him over he wielded the sword and scuffled with them. Thankfully no one was injured. Deputies later found meth, marijuana, and a glass pipe in his car.
