Blaine Real Estate at 8253 Skeena Way Blaine, WA 98230. Description: The real estate listing at 8253 Skeena Way Blaine, WA 98230 with the MLS# 1994779 has been on the Blaine market for 1 days. This property located in the Birch Bay Village subdivision is currently listed for $224,900. GeoCoordinates:

BLAINE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO