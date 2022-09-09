Read full article on original website
RadarOnline
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
BBC
‘I trod on one of her corgis but the Queen was magnificent about it’
Dame Sheila Hancock, 89, has lived her life almost in parallel to Queen Elizabeth II. She joined Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour to share her memories of Her Majesty, who she described earlier this year as a ‘reassuring presence’ throughout her life. She...
BBC
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
BBC
Queen's funeral guests: Who will - and who won't - attend
The Queen's funeral on Monday is set to be one of the biggest gatherings of royalty and politicians hosted in the UK for decades. Invitations went out over the weekend, with some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries expected to attend. The majority of leaders have been asked to...
BBC
Dudley community 'devastated' after Queen's mural vandalised
Members of a local community group said they were "absolutely devastated" to find a mural painted for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee had been defaced just days after her death. Friends of Abbey Street Park, in Lower Gornal, Dudley, found it covered in graffiti on Monday. The incident has been reported...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
BBC
George VI funeral leaflet falls at service for Queen
Church staff were shocked when a leaflet from George VI's funeral fell from a Bible before a service to mark the death of his daughter, the Queen. St Genny's Church, near Crackington Haven, Cornwall, decided to use the King James Bible for Sunday's Evensong. "No one could quite remember when...
BBC
Tucker Carlson: Anger after Fox News host says British civilised India
An American TV anchor is drawing the ire of Indians for suggesting that the British had civilised India. Tucker Carlson from Fox News channel claimed that India had not produced any architectural marvels after British rule ended. The anchor made the statement during a show on Queen Elizabeth II who...
BBC
Cost of Worcester's river footbridge has almost doubled
The estimated cost of a new walking and cycling bridge in Worcester has risen from £9m to almost £16m. Plans for the Kepax bridge, from Ghelvuelt Park over the River Severn, were approved last year. Since then, the council said inflation, which had not been accounted for in...
BBC
Diana memories made Queen's procession challenging - William
The Prince of Wales said walking behind the Queen's coffin "brought back a few memories" of his mother's funeral as he spoke to well-wishers in Norfolk. Prince William said it had been "challenging", as he and the Princess of Wales viewed floral tributes left outside Sandringham House. He and his...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Dressmaker 'so lucky' to land dream job
A former dressmaker to the Queen has recalled her "30 fantastic years" making outfits for the monarch. Maureen Rose, from Ringwood in Hampshire, had dreamed of becoming a seamstress aged 10 after seeing the Queen in her wedding dress. She went on to work for the designer Sir Norman Hartnell...
BBC
Nick Robinson: The 'tap tap' amid the silence of Westminster Hall
Inside Westminster Hall, what struck me most was the incredible peace - the silence. It is a hall that I have been into many times. The silence was created not merely by the absence of the noise of our modern age, not merely by the fact there are no phones, no chatter, but something different.
BBC
Coldstream Guardsman hid water from Queen under bearskin
A Coldstream Guard who was given a bottle of water by the Queen has said he hid it under his bearskin as he was frightened of being caught with it. Alan Saddler, from Kirkby Lonsdale, was 17 and guarding Windsor Castle on a hot day in 1992 when the incident happened.
BBC
Mark Jozunas and mother he murdered 'left without support'
A mentally-ill carer who murdered his bedbound mother went three years without an effective mental health assessment, a report has found. Mark Jozunas stabbed Valerie Jozunas 40 times at their home in Tye Green, near Braintree, Essex, in March 2020. He was jailed for a minimum term of 20 years.
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'The King's vigil' and 'PM under pressure'
Almost all of the front pages feature pictures of King Charles and his three siblings, standing on each side of their mother's coffin, in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, as members of the public file past. "The King's Vigil" is the Sun's headline, while the Daily Mail describes it as...
BBC
Huttoft: Children fall ill after paddling through 'sewage’ at beach
A mother has said she was left "mortified" after seeing her children running through what she described as raw sewage on a Lincolnshire beach. Emma Oldham, from Newark, said her family fell ill after paddling in the foamy brown water at Huttoft, near Mablethorpe, at the weekend. There was "poo"...
BBC
Dalian Atkinson: Footballer killed hours before renal treatment
A footballer who died after a confrontation with two police officers was due to be treated for renal failure the following day, a court has heard. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before he was killed in Telford in 2016. The second officer, Benjamin Monk, was previously convicted...
