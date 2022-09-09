ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Man attempts to kidnap girl, 5, after offering her mother cash on NW Side, Chicago police say

 7 days ago

The moment a man attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old girl on the city's Northwest Side was captured on surveillance video, Chicago police said.

Police shared video of a man who they say tried to grab a 5-year-old girl, who was walking with her mom. It happened in broad daylight Thursday near Fullerton and Laramie.

RAW VIDEO: Man attempts to kidnap 5-year-old girl, police say

Chicago police said video shows a man trying to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for her.

Just before noon, investigators say a man followed the mother and child in the 5100-block of W. Fullerton before approaching the woman and offering money for the young girl.

When the mother refused, the suspect tried to grab the girl by the hair and pull her toward him. The family fought back and were able to get away. Police blurred their faces for their protection.

The brazen attempted daylight abduction captured by a neighborhood security camera has left some in the Belmont Cragin community on edge.

"I'm afraid," neighborhood resident Marlene Estrada said. "We pray for this area. We pray for this area every, every day."

"It's weird that in our neighborhood something like that would happen in this day," neighborhood resident Mirin Gelis said.

The Chicago Police Department has issued a community alert warning of the danger as they search for the suspect.

The public is also being asked to not to let their children walk alone. And because there are several schools near where the incident happened, the neighborhood's alderman is asking police for extra patrols.

"I was having a conversation with the commander and he put a high alert on Fullerton Avenue during the mornings and afternoons, especially when kids are going to school and leaving school," said 31st Ward Ald. Felix Cardona Jr.

Police describe the suspect as being 20-25 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 with a thin beard, bright red hair and wearing a black hat, black t-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call area detectives at (312) 746-6554.

Comments / 105

maxcinef
7d ago

wtf would the lady walk in front of her child...what if he didn't miss grabbing the daughter and had a car on the side waiting for him....never have your child walk behind you.

Reply(5)
34
Nikki Blackwell
7d ago

what I don't understand is if this man just offered this woman money for her daughter why wouldn't she grab her daughters hand?,she was more worried about the bag she had then whether this man got her daughter?. I just would have been holding on to my child for dear life instead of worrying about some bags!?

Reply(6)
34
Aries
7d ago

These people now a days need to hold on to their child. Kids be everywhere walking. Especially in stores their in every aisle by themselves. Lord some of these parents need help!!

Reply
13
