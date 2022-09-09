Video: Man attempts to kidnap girl, 5, after offering her mother cash on NW Side, Chicago police say

The moment a man attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old girl on the city's Northwest Side was captured on surveillance video, Chicago police said.

Police shared video of a man who they say tried to grab a 5-year-old girl, who was walking with her mom. It happened in broad daylight Thursday near Fullerton and Laramie.

Chicago police said video shows a man trying to kidnap a 5-year-old girl after offering her mother cash for her.

Just before noon, investigators say a man followed the mother and child in the 5100-block of W. Fullerton before approaching the woman and offering money for the young girl.

When the mother refused, the suspect tried to grab the girl by the hair and pull her toward him. The family fought back and were able to get away. Police blurred their faces for their protection.

The brazen attempted daylight abduction captured by a neighborhood security camera has left some in the Belmont Cragin community on edge.

"I'm afraid," neighborhood resident Marlene Estrada said. "We pray for this area. We pray for this area every, every day."

"It's weird that in our neighborhood something like that would happen in this day," neighborhood resident Mirin Gelis said.

The Chicago Police Department has issued a community alert warning of the danger as they search for the suspect.

The public is also being asked to not to let their children walk alone. And because there are several schools near where the incident happened, the neighborhood's alderman is asking police for extra patrols.

"I was having a conversation with the commander and he put a high alert on Fullerton Avenue during the mornings and afternoons, especially when kids are going to school and leaving school," said 31st Ward Ald. Felix Cardona Jr.

Police describe the suspect as being 20-25 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 with a thin beard, bright red hair and wearing a black hat, black t-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call area detectives at (312) 746-6554.