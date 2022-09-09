From his accolades on the football field, to a long career as both a lawyer and a judge, Mike Pirtle ‘1975 knows what it takes to be successful. Pirtle is being honored with the Midland University Alumni Achievement Award and will be recognized during the Alumni & Legacy Banquet Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Fremont Golf Club. The event is part of Midland’s Homecoming celebration.

