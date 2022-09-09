Read full article on original website
VB: Leimbach Earns Third Straight GPAC Setter Award
SIOUX CITY, Neb. – The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) and Hauff Mid-America Sports have announced this week’s GPAC Volleyball Players of the Week for contests played September 5-11, 2022. Midland University’s Hope Leimbach was named the Setter of the Week for the third time this season, sweeping the award each week so far.
Pirtle to receive MU alumni achievement award
From his accolades on the football field, to a long career as both a lawyer and a judge, Mike Pirtle ‘1975 knows what it takes to be successful. Pirtle is being honored with the Midland University Alumni Achievement Award and will be recognized during the Alumni & Legacy Banquet Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Fremont Golf Club. The event is part of Midland’s Homecoming celebration.
Sid Dillon to receive Midland Impact Award
Midland University will honor Fremont businessman Sid Dillon with the 2022 Impact Award. Dillon will be honored during the Alumni & Legacy Banquet Sept. 25th at the Fremont Golf Club. Sid Dillon Inc. has nine dealerships in Nebraska, including two in Fremont. The Sid and Hazel Dillon Scholarship has provided...
MU homecoming celebration set for Sept. 23-25
Midland University will honor several alumni along with contributors to the university as part of its 2022 Homecoming celebration September 23-25. The Warrior Athletic Hall of Fame will induct five new members during a ceremony Sept. 23 at the Fremont Golf Club. Those inducted for outstanding achievements are Virgie Bullie ‘x1988, Whit Smith ‘2008, Rich Ray ‘2010, Doug Harrington ‘1991, and Erin McCarthy ‘2012.
Nebraskans failing to claim state income tax credits
LINCOLN — Nebraskans aren’t claiming their refunds from a major tax break passed by the State Legislature, and Gov. Pete Ricketts joined other state leaders on Thursday to urge Cornhuskers to get after it. About 40% of all Nebraskans this year failed to claim the property tax refund...
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested in Norfolk
A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
Goebel named city finance director
The City of Fremont has a new finance director. Mayor Joey Spellerberg announced during Tuesday night’s city council meeting that Dan Goebel has been named to the position. Goebel had served as the city’s interim finance director. “Dan has been in finance for 20 years — almost 15...
Board of education discusses 2022-23 budget
Fremont Public Schools discussed the 2022-23 proposed budget during the Board of Education meeting Monday night. Brad Dahl, associate superintendent, provided an update regarding the development process, timeline and current budget/levy implications. The general fund budget will increase by 1.64% from $68,473,032 to $69,595,949. The proposed budget also includes a...
