Red Oak Police arrest Page County Man on Drug Possession Charges

By Tom Robinson
 6 days ago
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police Officers arrested 18-year-old Lanee Joe Harmsen of Clarinda in the 1600 Block of Broadway Street for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense. Police transported Harmsen to the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

