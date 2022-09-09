👑 A Royal loss

Hello, today is Friday.

First, the big news from Thursday: Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. She was Queen of the United Kingdom for 70 years, the longest to ever reign. The Queen's eldest son, Prince Charles, 73, immediately became king after her death.

Michiganders and Canadians alike offered their sympathy and respect Thursday, with many in Windsor remembeirng her as a "formidable public servant." And here's what happens to the other royals under King Charles III and his new slimmed-down monarchy.

In Michigan: The state's Supreme Court has ruled that the abortion amendment must appear on the ballot this fall. What does this mean? It allows Michiganders the opportunity to amend the state Constitution during the upcoming election. News of this 5-2 decision came Thursday evening.

Places to visit: The new location of BJ’s Wholesale Club opens today on Ford Road in Canton. Another spot you won't want to miss is The Sugar Factory in downtown Detroit.

