👑 A Royal loss

By Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Hello, today is Friday.

First, the big news from Thursday: Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. She was Queen of the United Kingdom for 70 years, the longest to ever reign. The Queen's eldest son, Prince Charles, 73, immediately became king after her death.

Michiganders and Canadians alike offered their sympathy and respect Thursday, with many in Windsor remembeirng her as a "formidable public servant." And here's what happens to the other royals under King Charles III and his new slimmed-down monarchy.

In Michigan: The state's Supreme Court has ruled that the abortion amendment must appear on the ballot this fall. What does this mean? It allows Michiganders the opportunity to amend the state Constitution during the upcoming election. News of this 5-2 decision came Thursday evening.

Places to visit: The new location of BJ’s Wholesale Club opens today on Ford Road in Canton. Another spot you won't want to miss is The Sugar Factory in downtown Detroit.

Thanks for reading. Scroll down to read more headlines and I'll see you tomorrow.

Leah Olajide

Send me comments to let me know what you think of this newsletter. Reach me at lolajide@freepress.com.

Kid Rock heads to Pine Knob for first hometown shows in 3 years: 5 things to know

Kid Rock is headed to Pine Knob Music Theatre this weekend for a concert doubleheader — his first metro Detroit homecoming shows in three years. Rock and his Twisted Brown Trucker band will play the Clarkston amphitheater Friday and Saturday, joined by Foreigner in the opening slot. The shows are essentially sold out, though resale tickets and a handful of premium platinum seats remain available via Ticketmaster.
