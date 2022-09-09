2 Triad Cook Outs robbed in early morning armed robberies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.c. (WGHP) — Two Cook Outs in were robbed in the space of a few hours in the Triad.
According to Winston-Salem police, around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning they responded to the Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway about an armed robbery. When they got there, they learned that suspect drove up to the drive-thru window and brandished a gun, demanding money.Person critically injured in shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville
They were given an unknown amount of money and left. No one was hurt.
In Greensboro, just before 4:30 a.m. officers were called to the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard about a robbery. Two men approached the Cook Out and took cash at gunpoint. The suspects were wearing masks and left in a white SUV.
Both of these investigations are ongoing.
