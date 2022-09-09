ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Triad Cook Outs robbed in early morning armed robberies, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1E17_0hoOhwg300

GREENSBORO, N.c. (WGHP) — Two Cook Outs in were robbed in the space of a few hours in the Triad.

According to Winston-Salem police, around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning they responded to the Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway about an armed robbery. When they got there, they learned that suspect drove up to the drive-thru window and brandished a gun, demanding money.

Person critically injured in shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville

They were given an unknown amount of money and left. No one was hurt.

In Greensboro, just before 4:30 a.m. officers were called to the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard about a robbery. Two men approached the Cook Out and took cash at gunpoint. The suspects were wearing masks and left in a white SUV.

Both of these investigations are ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 9

Guest
6d ago

Why would anyone give money thru a drive thru...sounds like an inside job...close the window and run...

Reply(4)
11
UndecidedConscience®
6d ago

Inside job on the 1st one , clearly... 2nd ...... maybe inside as well.. 1st definitely

Reply(1)
5
 

FOX8 News

Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The person killed in a fatal incident in Greensboro on Thursday has been identified, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police say that a pedestrian, John Wayne […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 suspects arrested after chase in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a chase. A Winston-Salem police officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen near North Cherry Street Tuesday night. The suspects didn’t stop and a chase started. According to police, the suspects hit a police car. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

High Point man charged in 3 indecent exposure incidents in Thomasville: police

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point Man is facing numerous charges related to indecent exposure incidents, according to the Thomasville Police Department. On Tuesday, Thomasville police requested the community’s assistance, via a Facebook post, in locating the suspect in several incidents of indecent exposure. On Wednesday, Thomasville police announced on Facebook that they had […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
‘You could see the hand motion’: Victims speak out after High Point man charged with indecent exposure

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police arrested a High Point man who is suspected of a string of indecent exposure from High Point to Thomasville. 33-year-old Jayshawn Owens faces three indecent exposure charges. People reported seeing him in neighborhoods, near schools and at the Planet Fitness on Julian Avenue in Thomasville. The victim did not […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Man stabbed several times in Winston-Salem on Junia Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was stabbed in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers initially responded to a reported stabbing at Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old Winston-Salem man suffering from several stab wounds. Officers began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville man charged with going armed to terror, assault with a deadly weapon: warrants

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is facing several charges following several alleged armed assaults, according to Davidson County court records. Charles William Creasman, 43, is accused of discharging a weapon into a home on the 1000 block of Johnsontown Road according to court records. Creasman is also accused of assaulting a separate […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Winston-Salem man found stabbed, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to a stabbing at 901 Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m. Officers found a Toran Gaskins, 39, suffering several stab wounds and immediately began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. They discovered that...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
