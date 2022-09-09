Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
This Local Farmers Market is Transforming into an Artisan Fair for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Live Music, Local Vendors & a High-Stakes Art Competition at This Boston Beach Art FestivalDianna CarneyRevere, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Somerville Community Land Trust acquires first property, aims to lessen city’s housing crisisSomerville, MA
WCVB
MBTA passengers should expect more longer-term diversions in future
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is in the final days of the full 30-day closure of the Orange Line, accomplishing "extensive track work and rail replacement," according to the MBTA general manager. "We are in a great position to finish strong and finish on time," MBTA general...
WCVB
Truck has roof seared off on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheared off early Thursday when the vehicle struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near Magazine Street. Only one lane of traffic is getting around the crash. Trucks are not allowed...
WCVB
Driver crashes into MBTA bus, car while being pursued by police in Boston
BOSTON — A man is in custody after he crashed a car into an MBTA bus and another vehicle while being pursued by Boston police in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the incident happened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Monday on Dudley Street, near the intersection of Winslow Street.
WCVB
What happens to the old Orange Line cars as they are replaced by MBTA?
ROCHESTER, Mass. — One of the stated goals for the 30-day Orange Line shutdown is to bring more of the new train cars into service. So, what happens to the old trains?. MBTA officials answered that question Friday during a news conference about the ongoing shutdown. With less than...
WCVB
Picketing Starbucks workers on Commonwealth Avenue told to leave property
BOSTON — Picketing workers at the Starbucks on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston said they've been forced off the property and onto the sidewalk. An attorney for the coffee giant told the protesters they had to leave the patio where they've been set up for two months and move their picket to the sidewalk, citing safety concerns.
WCVB
Broken pipe forces Massachusetts RMV Plymouth Service Center to close for 'more than one week'
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Appointments and staff members are being relocated from a Massachusetts RMV location for "more than one week" after flooding caused by a broken water pipe over the weekend. The pipe burst on Sunday inside a ceiling at the Plymouth Service Center located at 40 Industrial Park...
WCVB
Boston asks for community’s help in beautifying the city by planting daffodils
BOSTON — A Boston program is coming back for its eleventh year to bring more color into the city, Mayor Michelle Wu announced. Boston Blooms with Daffodils is an initiative from the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to beautify the public ways of Boston. Wu announced today that over 15,000 daffodil bulbs will be distributed and planted this year.
WCVB
Off the Beaten Path Food Tours offers tourists and locals an adventure into Boston's food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Somerville residents Lizzie and Sam createdOff the Beaten Path Food Tour out of their love for the city and its food scene. Offering tours in Cambridge, Boston, and Somerville, the company provides tourists (and locals!) with a meet-and-greet of some of the best spots in town.
WCVB
Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers struck during pursuit
CONCORD, Mass. — Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck and damaged overnight during a pursuit involving a vehicle that was reported stolen. Officials said the situation began at 2:47 a.m. when a trooper on Route 190 northbound in Sterling spotted a 2008 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen in Rhode Island and which had previously fled from Worcester police. The driver of the Dodge was later identified as Tristan Breton, 26, of Mainville, Rhode Island.
WCVB
Boston's Fenway neighborhood is packed with amazing experiences and cuisine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fenway Gallery offers events and exhibits year-round for the art-lover in all of us. Want to grab a bite before or after the gallery? Head to El Pelon Taqueria, with locations in Fenway and in Brighton for delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine. Looking for a night of soul food? Loretta’s Last Call is right around the corner with amazing Southern food and live music.
WCVB
Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after Quincy, Massachusetts, stabbing
QUINCY, Mass. — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after a stabbing in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Witnesses said the attack appeared to be connected to a road rage incident. The stabbing happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of Glover Avenue. “I heard ‘road rage,’...
WCVB
Invasive seaweed threatens the Gulf of Maine
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Are the great underwater kelp forests in the Gulf of Maine in jeopardy from invasive seaweeds, and how will that impact the marine ecosystem? Researchers from the University of New Hampshire are mapping the ocean floor and scuba diving to get a better picture of life below the surface.
WCVB
Watch: Employee of Massachusetts coffee shop jumps for joy as he receives first paycheck
MELROSE, Mass. — The moment of pure joy experienced by a Massachusetts coffee shop employee upon receiving his first paycheck is going viral. Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose opened in August 2021 and employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. When the coffee shop opened last year, Joe...
WCVB
Stabbing victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood
BOSTON — A person is in stable condition after they were stabbed in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, according to police. Boston police confirmed the stabbing happened near 9 Marion St. Wednesday afternoon. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said police initially received reports of a machete attack, but investigators have...
WCVB
19-year-old found dead in crashed SUV in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police say
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A 19-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday night in a crash in Wilmington, Massachusetts, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wilmington police found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem St. with a woman inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCVB
Historic Concord, Massachusetts, home on sale for first time in 300 years
CONCORD, Mass. — For the first time in three centuries, a historic Massachusetts home with ties to the Revolutionary War is on the market. The family that owns the deep red saltbox colonial with black shutters at 99 Sudbury Road, a local landmark in Concord, is asking for $1.695 million.
WCVB
'Scaredy cats': Masked neo-Nazis hold antisemitic banners on Massachusetts overpasses
SAUGUS, Mass. — Leaders in multiple Massachusetts communities are denouncing a neo-Nazi group for displaying antisemitic banners from highway overpasses over the weekend. The incidents happened Saturday evening as one banner was held from an overpass on Route 1 in Saugus, while the other was held from an overpass on Route 114 in Danvers.
WCVB
New Hampshire distillery cooks up crab-flavored whiskey to tackle the green crab problem
NEEDHAM, Mass. — European green crabs are an invasive species that is devastating the native New England shellfish population. One local distiller,Tamworth Distilling, is hoping to help the problem by developing a green crab whiskey.
WCVB
Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Salem, Massachusetts, police say
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said. On Sept. 6 at about 1 p.m., Salem police responded to Linden Street...
WCVB
Employee of prominent Boston bank fired after being charged with rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected of several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years ago, is being held on $1 million bail. The Boston Police Department announced late Monday night that 42-year-old Ivan Wai Cheung, of...
