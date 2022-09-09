Read full article on original website
Superintendent Brown addresses staffing issues at ICSD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The new school year in the Ithaca City School District began with some positions unfilled. Tuesday on Ithaca’s Morning News, Superintendent Luvelle Brown explained staffing level challenges predate COVID-19. In the district, it’s still business as usual. Brown adds operations are better overall...
Newfield to host Fall Festival this weekend
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town is celebrating the upcoming fall season. Newfield is hosting its Fall Festival this weekend. There’ll be face painting, a silent auction, and a bake sale. The event happens on Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Newfield United...
Cornell students react to end of mask requirements
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell students are responding to a semester without mask requirements. Over the summer, the university announced masks would be encouraged rather than mandated on campus for this academic year. According to the Cornell Daily Sun, students are reacting positively to the change. One student says...
Progress report on ICSD capital improvement projects
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Work is underway on some capital improvement projects in the Ithaca City School District. Superintendent Luvelle Brown shared progress recently on Ithaca’s Morning News. If you’ve driven by South Hill Elementary School, Brown says you’ve probably noticed changes. Progress can be found...
Youth and Philanthropy Program applications open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Applications for a local youth leadership program are open. United Way of Tompkins County’s (UWTC) Youth and Philanthropy Program (YAP) has been running for nearly two decades. Area High School Sophomores, Juniors, and Seniors come together to assess community needs and disperse a grant to organizations that address those needs. The average grant award is $25,000. The program helps teach kids skills in teamwork, critical thinking, interviewing, and community needs assessment. Over 200 students in every school district in the county have participated in the program.
Busy stretch of Dryden Road to close near Cornell University
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A busy portion of a road in Cornell’s Collegetown will close. The 200 block of Dryden Road from College Avenue to Linden Avenue will close completely tomorrow. Part of the Breazzano Center’s HVAC system is on the roof of the building at 209 Dryden Road, and it must be replaced. No biking, parking, or loading will be permitted. The south sidewalk along the odd side of the street will also be closed. Officials are advising people to avoid the area, if possible, as delays are expected. Flaggers will direct traffic. The work should be done by the end of the day.
Rochester murder suspect arrested in Auburn
AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Rochester murder suspect has been arrested in Auburn. Investigators say Anthony Grimes was stopped Tuesday for illegally riding a motorized bicycle. The 17-year-old was identified as the killer of Yasier Clark, a 24-year-old woman in Rochester who authorities say was targeted by Grimes in June.
Watchfire for National POW & MIA Recognition Day in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – A beacon to honor veterans. The Tompkins County Veterans Services Department is inviting the public to attend its annual watchfire. The tradition stems from lighting a large fire after a battle so missing or lost soldiers can find their way back. This event sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 377 is to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action for National POW & MIA Recognition Day. The watchfire will be attended by local vets, ROTC cadets, various organizations supporting active duty and prior service military members, families, friends, and supporters. It happens at Myers Park in Lansing on Friday at 7 p.m.
Inflation plays role in proposed 2023 Tompkins County budget
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Historic-high inflation and other troubling economic numbers are factored into the 2023 recommended budget in Tompkins County. Lisa Holmes is the county’s administrator. Wednesday on Ithaca’s Morning News, she explained how national numbers were used to put together the county budget. Holmes adds...
Randy J. Pitcher – August 31, 2022
Randy J. Pitcher, 57, of Oswego passed away on August 31, 2022. Born in Oswego, Randy was a lifelong Oswegonian. He worked as a line worker for various local factories, most recently McClain Food in Baldwinsville. Randy was a huge history buff and loved all things old. He love vintage...
Cortland businesses adapting to Clinton Avenue construction
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland, the Clinton Avenue project is seeing delayed progress. Work is several weeks behind schedule. Bob Haight, President of the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce, tells WHCU businesses are adapting to the work. Last week, Cortland Mayor Scott Steve told WHCU the Main street...
Ithaca’s airport aims to up number of daily flights, destinations
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport has big goals for the future. In the next five years, the airport hopes to triple its number of daily flights. Officials also hope to double the number of destinations served. Ithaca currently offers nonstop flights to Detroit and Newark, New Jersey.
Road work could cause end of week delays in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Road work is likely to cause delays in Downtown Ithaca. The 100 block of East Seneca Street will be reduced to one-lane for utility ditch pavement repair tomorrow. That’s the stretch of the westbound road from Tioga Street to Cayuga Street. Some delays are expected during the paving. The project is expected to wrap up on Friday.
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
Ithaca man gets gun charges after incident at hospital
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two gun charges. 40-year-old Java Abdur-Razzaaq was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday night. Abdur-Razzaaq was allegedly acting erratic and waving a gun around in the waiting room of the Cayuga Medical Center Emergency Department. Deputies were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter. When they entered the Emergency Department waiting room, they saw a man and a crowd of people moving away from him. Deputies secured a loaded handgun that Abdur-Razzaaq dropped, and he was taken into custody without incident. He is facing two weapons possession related felonies, one for a defaced serial number, and the other for gun possession as a convicted felon.
Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board to unfold documents in coming days
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An ethics investigation involving Reimagining Public Safety is ongoing. Officials are looking into potential conflicts of interest and payments made during the initial reimagining process. The Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board plans to unfold documents to the public. Rich John chairs the board. He hopes...
Experts say autumn could look different this year
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Experts are predicting a shorter season to see the colors of fall. Arthur DeGaetano is a Professor of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell and an expert on climate data . He’s also the director of the Northeast Regional Climate Center. He says the dry summer will take a toll.
Foot chase on I-86 in Big Flats ends with arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WHCU) — An assault investigation led deputies in Chemung County on a foot chase. WENY-TV reports 47-year-old Michael Petix was found Wednesday walking on I-86. Deputies were dispatched to the Econo Lodge in Big Flats, where a woman said her estranged boyfriend hit her in the head.
Authorities in Cortland County say replace peeling license plates
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – If your license plate is peeling, it’s time to replace it. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists to get new license plates if they are peeling or in bad shape. Unreadable plates could get you pulled over and fined. Authorities say...
Tompkins County sees increase in noise complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Loud noises are getting on the nerves of Tompkins County residents. County dispatchers received 121 noise complaints in August. Compared to July, that’s a near 73 percent increase. Officials in Danby are drafting a law that would ban unreasonable noise. Town Supervisor Joel Gagnon...
