ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A busy portion of a road in Cornell’s Collegetown will close. The 200 block of Dryden Road from College Avenue to Linden Avenue will close completely tomorrow. Part of the Breazzano Center’s HVAC system is on the roof of the building at 209 Dryden Road, and it must be replaced. No biking, parking, or loading will be permitted. The south sidewalk along the odd side of the street will also be closed. Officials are advising people to avoid the area, if possible, as delays are expected. Flaggers will direct traffic. The work should be done by the end of the day.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO