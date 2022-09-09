Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Chamber to Host Several Ribbon Cuttings and Tours
The Perry Chamber of Commerce has four ribbon cutting events scheduled throughout the month of September. Beginning next week with two in one day, Monday, September 19th, at 11am, join the chamber members along with the founders of Progressive Foundry. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti talks about their first ribbon cutting stop.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office September 9-14, 2022
Karl Maurice Krieger, age 29 of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson was arrested in the 19000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts. Carlos Zuniga, age...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Drought Update
Without any really appreciable recent rainfall this past week, drought conditions for the Raccoon Valley Radio area still show no sign of improvement. According to the US Drought Monitor, the majority of Dallas County is abnormally dry, and the extreme northwestern corner is in a moderate drought. Most of Greene and Guthrie counties are abnormally dry, except for the southwestern corner of Greene County, though the northwestern corner of Guthrie County displays no drought conditions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Conservation Brad Halterman
We discuss the camping season with the Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Hospital Announces Dennis Flanery as Foundation Director
The Guthrie County Hospital Foundation is welcoming a Guthrie County native to their staff. Dennis Flanery will be the new Foundation Director of the Guthrie County Hospital. FLanery has spent the last 28 years as the Market President of Peoples Bank in Guthrie Center and is the active President of the Guthrie Center Development Group. Flanery has served as a Guthrie County Trustee from 1997 to 2002 and in 2003 he joined the Guthrie County Hospital Foundation Board as the Treasurer and President. He has a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and completed the Graduate School of Banking Program in Colorado.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/15/2022)-Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer
Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer talks about Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Leaders, Legends and Characters Historic Night for Stuart
The Stuart Revitalization Group is planning a historic night this weekend,. The Leaders, Legends and Characters will embrace the history of Stuart at the Downtown Pocket Park this Saturday at 6:30pm. Organizer Bob Cook says that there will be local citizens playing historic roles within the city of Stuart. Cook tells Raccoon Valley Radio this is another way the revitalization group can bring an activity to downtown Stuart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Homecoming Coronations Taking Place Today and Tomorrow for Perry and ADM, Respectively
Today and tomorrow are the featured days for two Dallas County school districts during their respective homecoming weeks. Perry High School will be spending part of today doing various community service projects and programs with their annual Volunteer Day. Superintendent Clark Wicks talks about the important role Volunteer Day plays for the students.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
The Centennial’s Ostrander Named to 40 Women to Watch List
A local restaurateur in Jefferson, who has been open since July 5th, has been named to a prestigious list of Iowans. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch and Sara Ostrander with The Centennial made the list. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio her reaction after she found out she was first nominated but then was selected as one of 39 other women in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Gonzalez & Olejniczak Crowned Perry Homecoming King and Queen
The 2022 Perry Homecoming week reached a climax Wednesday night, as seemingly the entire community showed up for the annual Homecoming Parade event, a BBQ. fundraiser hosted by the Junior class and the King and Queen coronation. The main event of the night was the coronation of the Homecoming King...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Library and Greene Co Historical Society Partner for Special Sunday Program
A special program that was supposed to take place earlier this year in Jefferson is rescheduled to this weekend. Historian, researcher and writer David Connon will present his program on “Josiah Bushnell Grinnell and the Iowa Underground Railroad” at 2pm on Sunday at the Greene County Historical Museum. Jefferson Library Director Jane Millard is excited to have Connon back after he was in Jefferson last year talking about Iowans who fought in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and will now be presenting on Grinnell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report September 9-14, 2022
3:03am: An officer located an Open Door at 123 North Chestnut Street. The building was secured after searching the inside. 3:44am: Jennifer Sproston reported hearing a cat fight and a cat being thrown against a vehicle at 704 North Wilson Ave. The officer did not locate anything in the area.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fire Department T-Shirt Scam Hits Greene County
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a reoccurring phone scam. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio residents have received a text message that wants an individual to purchase a t-shirt for a specifically named local fire department within Greene County. There’s a link in the text message wanting you to click on it to purchase the t-shirt.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Conservation Director Talks of Public Hunting Areas for Dove, Teal
Two bird hunting seasons are underway across Iowa and there are some options for hunters in Greene County. Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio with dove and teal seasons in effect, the best public hunting option is Dunbar Slough, with a few additional areas for teal hunting around Goose Lake, Finn Pond and Pounds Pits in the county. He relies on what Conservation Officer Aaron Arthur said about dove hunting in the county.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Panora City Council Announces Bid For Jackson Street Improvement Project
The Panora City Council met for their regular meeting Monday. The Council approved the contract with Region XII Council of Governments for the local planning and administrative assistance of an upper story housing Community Development Block Grant application and duplex plans with the fee of $1,000. Also they approved the resolution for the final plans, specification, form of contract and estimate of cost for Jackson Street Improvement and awarded the contract to Spring Lake Construction LLC for $1,915,000. Next, the Council approved a development agreement with Panora Telecommunications authorizing annual appropriation tax increment payments to not exceed $850,000 for the Clay Street Housing project and pledging a certain tax increment financing (TIF) revenues to the payment of residential lots. Finally, they approved the changes to district and supplementary district regulations.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry School Board Approves Increasing Sub Pay
Early retirement was on the table for discussion at the recent Perry School Board meeting, but no action was taken. They approved the Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) Learning Community contracts as well as approved an increase in pay for regular substitute teachers to $150 per day, long-term pay from 175.32 to $184.95 per day, and coverage pay from 20 to $25 per period for district staff to cover class periods.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident
A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Annual Scranton Community Fundraiser is Saturday
Everyone is invited to Scranton this weekend for a community fundraiser. The event is happening this Saturday at the community center with the doors to open at 5pm and a meal to be served starting at 6. Co-organizer Dawn Rudolph says the Greene County Cattlemen’s Association will provide ribeye steaks, the Greene County Pork Producers will have pork loins, and the Greene County Lamb Producers will make leg of lamb, along with Lidderdale Country Store serving sides of cheesy potatoes, taco salad, fruit, macaroni salad, green bean casserole and a bun. Additionally, there will pop and water and an ice cream bar.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Supervisors Extend Solar Panel Moratorium
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During reports, Supervisor Pete Bardole mentioned that he attended a meeting for the Nueva Vida En Greene County initiative to attract the Latino population to work and live in Greene County. Supervisor Chair John Muir expressed concern from the last report they received about several Latino business owners looking to expand or start a business in Greene County, which was different from the original goal of hiring Latinos to fulfill the available jobs in the county. Muir was asking for more transparency and having someone from the initiative to discuss what the overall goals were.
Comments / 0