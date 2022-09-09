Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Conservation Brad Halterman
We discuss the camping season with the Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman.
Perry Chamber to Host Several Ribbon Cuttings and Tours
The Perry Chamber of Commerce has four ribbon cutting events scheduled throughout the month of September. Beginning next week with two in one day, Monday, September 19th, at 11am, join the chamber members along with the founders of Progressive Foundry. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti talks about their first ribbon cutting stop.
Guthrie County Hospital Announces Dennis Flanery as Foundation Director
The Guthrie County Hospital Foundation is welcoming a Guthrie County native to their staff. Dennis Flanery will be the new Foundation Director of the Guthrie County Hospital. FLanery has spent the last 28 years as the Market President of Peoples Bank in Guthrie Center and is the active President of the Guthrie Center Development Group. Flanery has served as a Guthrie County Trustee from 1997 to 2002 and in 2003 he joined the Guthrie County Hospital Foundation Board as the Treasurer and President. He has a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and completed the Graduate School of Banking Program in Colorado.
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/15/2022)-Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer
Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer talks about Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Greene County Conservation Director Talks of Public Hunting Areas for Dove, Teal
Two bird hunting seasons are underway across Iowa and there are some options for hunters in Greene County. Greene County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio with dove and teal seasons in effect, the best public hunting option is Dunbar Slough, with a few additional areas for teal hunting around Goose Lake, Finn Pond and Pounds Pits in the county. He relies on what Conservation Officer Aaron Arthur said about dove hunting in the county.
Homecoming Coronations Taking Place Today and Tomorrow for Perry and ADM, Respectively
Today and tomorrow are the featured days for two Dallas County school districts during their respective homecoming weeks. Perry High School will be spending part of today doing various community service projects and programs with their annual Volunteer Day. Superintendent Clark Wicks talks about the important role Volunteer Day plays for the students.
Leaders, Legends and Characters Historic Night for Stuart
The Stuart Revitalization Group is planning a historic night this weekend,. The Leaders, Legends and Characters will embrace the history of Stuart at the Downtown Pocket Park this Saturday at 6:30pm. Organizer Bob Cook says that there will be local citizens playing historic roles within the city of Stuart. Cook tells Raccoon Valley Radio this is another way the revitalization group can bring an activity to downtown Stuart.
The Centennial’s Ostrander Named to 40 Women to Watch List
A local restaurateur in Jefferson, who has been open since July 5th, has been named to a prestigious list of Iowans. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch and Sara Ostrander with The Centennial made the list. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio her reaction after she found out she was first nominated but then was selected as one of 39 other women in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
Gonzalez & Olejniczak Crowned Perry Homecoming King and Queen
The 2022 Perry Homecoming week reached a climax Wednesday night, as seemingly the entire community showed up for the annual Homecoming Parade event, a BBQ. fundraiser hosted by the Junior class and the King and Queen coronation. The main event of the night was the coronation of the Homecoming King...
Greene County Supervisors Extend Solar Panel Moratorium
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During reports, Supervisor Pete Bardole mentioned that he attended a meeting for the Nueva Vida En Greene County initiative to attract the Latino population to work and live in Greene County. Supervisor Chair John Muir expressed concern from the last report they received about several Latino business owners looking to expand or start a business in Greene County, which was different from the original goal of hiring Latinos to fulfill the available jobs in the county. Muir was asking for more transparency and having someone from the initiative to discuss what the overall goals were.
Panora City Council Announces Bid For Jackson Street Improvement Project
The Panora City Council met for their regular meeting Monday. The Council approved the contract with Region XII Council of Governments for the local planning and administrative assistance of an upper story housing Community Development Block Grant application and duplex plans with the fee of $1,000. Also they approved the resolution for the final plans, specification, form of contract and estimate of cost for Jackson Street Improvement and awarded the contract to Spring Lake Construction LLC for $1,915,000. Next, the Council approved a development agreement with Panora Telecommunications authorizing annual appropriation tax increment payments to not exceed $850,000 for the Clay Street Housing project and pledging a certain tax increment financing (TIF) revenues to the payment of residential lots. Finally, they approved the changes to district and supplementary district regulations.
Fire Department T-Shirt Scam Hits Greene County
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a reoccurring phone scam. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio residents have received a text message that wants an individual to purchase a t-shirt for a specifically named local fire department within Greene County. There’s a link in the text message wanting you to click on it to purchase the t-shirt.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Office September 9-14, 2022
Karl Maurice Krieger, age 29 of 1506 Westwood Dr., Jefferson was arrested in the 19000 block of Highway 141 Diagonal for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license denied, possession of marijuana, operating without interlock, depositing or throwing litter on highway and interference with official acts. Carlos Zuniga, age...
Guthrie County Clinics Adds Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
The Guthrie County Hospital Clinics is adding a new provider. GCH Clinics is welcoming Austin Boekman who is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and went to medical school at Des Moines University and got his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa. Boekman is now accepting new patients at the GCH Clinics in Guthrie Center with business hours of Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Call the hospital to schedule an appointment.
Annual Scranton Community Fundraiser is Saturday
Everyone is invited to Scranton this weekend for a community fundraiser. The event is happening this Saturday at the community center with the doors to open at 5pm and a meal to be served starting at 6. Co-organizer Dawn Rudolph says the Greene County Cattlemen’s Association will provide ribeye steaks, the Greene County Pork Producers will have pork loins, and the Greene County Lamb Producers will make leg of lamb, along with Lidderdale Country Store serving sides of cheesy potatoes, taco salad, fruit, macaroni salad, green bean casserole and a bun. Additionally, there will pop and water and an ice cream bar.
Open House To Enjoy Stuart Rock Island Depot This Weekend
There will be an open house in Stuart for the public to enjoy at the Rock Island Depot. The open house will honor Doris Bench who led the restoration effort from 1997 to 2014 for the Rock Island Depot. Stuart Revitalization is asking the public to come to say ‘thank you’ and also admire the historic treasure and all the stunning old photographs that have been added to the interior. This free event will be on Saturday from 2 to 4pm.
Jefferson Police Report September 9-14, 2022
3:03am: An officer located an Open Door at 123 North Chestnut Street. The building was secured after searching the inside. 3:44am: Jennifer Sproston reported hearing a cat fight and a cat being thrown against a vehicle at 704 North Wilson Ave. The officer did not locate anything in the area.
ADM School Board Approved Several Second Readings of Revised Board Policies
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board met Monday in regular session. Under old business, the Board approved the second reading of revised board policies on holidays, student fundraising regulations, graduation requirements, online fundraising campaigns, and parent and family engagement district wide policy. They also approved Amy Hemphill, Matt Lohmann and Travis Wilkins as an alternate for the level one investigators, 13 fundraising requests, an annual agreement with Behavioral Health for special education placement, and administrators for the Teacher Quality Committee.
HC Parade, Coronation, and FB tomorrow
Tomorrow is a big day with Greene County holding its Homecoming parade at 2:15 p.m. with coronation of the King and Queen at 3 o’clock, and the Rams hosting Des Moines Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Linduska Field in Jefferson. The football game can be heard on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com. Coverage of the game starts around 6:20 p.m. tomorrow night. The King and Queen and their Court will be introduced to the crowd at 6:40 p.m. at Linduska Field.
