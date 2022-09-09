ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mascotte, FL

Man tried to lure children into his car at Mascotte school bus stop, police say

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Rclk_0hoOgBAP00

MASCOTTE, Fla. — Police in Mascotte are searching for a person who tried to lure two kids into a car.

Officers said someone drove up to a bus stop Thursday morning and told the children to get inside.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The children, ages 8 and 10, were waiting at the school bus stop in front of the Dukes Lake development when the man pulled up and asked if they wanted to get in.

They refused, that’s when they said he started demanding and followed the boy and girl around the development.

Police said that after the kids were approached by the man, they began screaming and running.

They did exactly what they were taught to do and their parents are proud.

The children’s mother said her kids are now too scared to leave the home.

Neighbors said this type of thing is unusual in their community.

Mascotte police are asking for the community’s help finding the man.

Police said he may be driving a silver 2021 Toyota Corolla with heavily tinted windows.

The attempted kidnapper is described as a balding or short haired Hispanic man with some stubble.

The family said police appear to be narrowing down their list of possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

13-year-old arrested for lighting classmate’s clothes on fire, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a teenager on charges he attacked another student by lighting his clothes on fire at school. The Tampa Police Department announced the arrest in a news release, saying its officers were called to North Tampa Alternative School at 1 p.m. on Sept. 14. Police said that the victim, identified as a juvenile, and the suspect were in class together when the 13-year-old suspect used a lighter to set fire to the hooded sweatshirt that the victim was wearing.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mascotte, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bus Stop#Toyota#Hispanic#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Longwood boy, 14, charged with felony for social media threat to Lyman High School

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with a felony after deputies say he made a threat online that prompted extra security at a local High School. Students at Lyman High School in Longwood were greeted by additional police on campus Monday after officials say someone made a social media threat against the school.
LONGWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Nighttime bicyclist arrested after found with syringes and methamphetamine

A nighttime bicyclist was arrested after she was found to be in possession of syringes and methamphetamine. Brittany Nicole Adams, 24, of Lady Lake, was riding with a male companion Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the bicycles did not have the proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Officials: Armed man shot, killed by Lake County deputy

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man died after being shot by a deputy Sunday. According to The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an armed man shot and killed by a deputy Sunday night had threatened that deputy with his weapon. Around 5 p.m.,...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Marion County park closed for homicide investigation

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies say they’re investigating a homicide on a local trail. According to the sheriff’s office, the homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Rd. Baseline Trailhead Park has been closed while Major Crimes detectives from the sheriff’s office...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy