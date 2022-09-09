Man tried to lure children into his car at Mascotte school bus stop, police say

MASCOTTE, Fla. — Police in Mascotte are searching for a person who tried to lure two kids into a car.

Officers said someone drove up to a bus stop Thursday morning and told the children to get inside.

The children, ages 8 and 10, were waiting at the school bus stop in front of the Dukes Lake development when the man pulled up and asked if they wanted to get in.

They refused, that’s when they said he started demanding and followed the boy and girl around the development.

Police said that after the kids were approached by the man, they began screaming and running.

They did exactly what they were taught to do and their parents are proud.

The children’s mother said her kids are now too scared to leave the home.

Neighbors said this type of thing is unusual in their community.

Mascotte police are asking for the community’s help finding the man.

Police said he may be driving a silver 2021 Toyota Corolla with heavily tinted windows.

The attempted kidnapper is described as a balding or short haired Hispanic man with some stubble.

The family said police appear to be narrowing down their list of possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.

