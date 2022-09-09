ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Suspects, victims in Uvalde shooting near park identified

By Abigail Jones
 6 days ago

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The Uvalde Police Department said four suspects are in custody after a shooting took place in the downtown area Thursday evening.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the Uvalde Memorial Park area, a little over a mile away from Robb Elementary School, where mass shooting took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

This comes as the community is still healing from the school shooting. Schools started back just this week after the district delayed the start of the school year so security improvements could be made to campuses.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted it is “working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park.”

Two victims were treated at San Antonio hospitals, Uvalde Police said . One was identified as 18-year-old Bruce Brown, who is reported to be in stable condition. The other was a 16-year-old, whose name is not being released, reported to be in stable but critical condition.

Four suspects were taken into custody around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. They were identified Friday by UPD:

  • Donavan Hill, 17, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (nine counts)
  • Karlyn Valdez, 22, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and endangering a child
  • Brandon Alba, 18, is currently in a hospital but will be served an arrest warrant upon being released for engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (nine counts)
  • A 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody for engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were transported to a juvenile detention facility in Del Rio.

The investigation is still open and active, UPD said.

UPD asked that anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have any information, videos or photos of the shooting, to call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (830) 278-9147 or private message its Facebook page. Information can also be reported anonymously through the SafeWatcher app, which will go directly to UPD.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement in response to the shooting:

I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members. After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots, send an additional six DPS trooper units to work around the clock, and begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with the city. Working with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, DPS is also deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde. Thank you to all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals.

Gov. Greg Abbott
