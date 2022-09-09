Read full article on original website
Brownstown and St. Elmo reach intergovernmental agreement which will provide police protection for Brownstown
The Village of Brownstown and the City of St. Elmo have reached an intergovernmental agreement that will have St. Elmo provide police protection for Brownstown. Under the agreement, the Village of Brownstown will contribute $36,000 per year to St. Elmo’s budget and also will lease St. Elmo their squad car for use. And, then the City of St. Elmo will give Brownstown 20+ hours per week of police coverage. Brownstown Village President Ginny Wilber says this is certainly a benefit for Brownstown.
City of Vandalia Attorney says Vandalia “in a time of growth”
City of Vandalia Attorney Ryan Connor works with many communities. And, he says what he sees in Vandalia is certainly not the case in many communities. During last Monday’s Vandalia City Council meeting, Mayor Rick Gottman was discussing the city working on some potential developers for the community. And, added that City Administrator LaTisha Paslay has been meeting with some prospects. Mayor Gottman asked City Attorney Ryan Connor what he sees in comparison with Vandalia and other communities he works with and Connor talked about his feeling on where the City of Vandalia is at this time.
Drive Up Food Giveaway set for Saturday morning
There will be a Drive Up Food Giveaway this Saturday morning. The Drive Up Food Giveaway will be held beginning at 10 am at the Vandalia Junior High School parking lot at 1011 W. Fletcher Street in Vandalia. It is open to residents of Fayette County and you will need to clear space in your backseat or truck for room to place the food. The event is co-sponsored by the Fayette County Farm Bureau.
Lonny Ray Primas
Lonny Ray Primas, 78, of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at SBL Fayette County Hospital, ER, in Vandalia, IL. Family services will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
Vandalia man charged with Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property
A Vandalia man has been charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count for an alleged attempted burglary. 36 year old Anthony M. Scholes has been charged with Attempted Burglary, which is a Class 3 Felony, and Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Information in the attempted burglary charge says Scholes is alleged to have entered a residence in the 1000 block of West Edwards Street in Vandalia and the Criminal Damage to Property charge says he is alleged to have damaged a garage door and front door at the same residence.
Man in Custody After Couple Found Dead In Springfield Home
(Springfield, IL) — One man is in custody after a Springfield couple was found dead over the weekend in their home. Authorities say the bodies of John and Gloria Norgaard were discovered shot to death Sunday inside a home in the 500 block of Southwind Road. Yesterday, a vehicle wanted in their deaths was located in Benld, Illinois. A man in the vehicle, Mark Crites Junior, was arrested on an unrelated Arson warrant issued in Sangamon County. He is being held at the Sangamon County Jail on one-million-dollars bond.
Two individuals charged in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Two individuals were charged on Wednesday in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. 36 year old Jeremy K. Holsapple of Coffeen and 23 year old Summer D. Cole of Witt were both charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 2 Felony. Information on both charges says the defendants were in possession of a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck.
