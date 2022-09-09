Read full article on original website
Axios
Sarasota-based Eco-$mart is building a sustainable future
Sarasota-based Eco-$mart president Matt Ross has heard the same refrain for 30 years as he has tried to convince builders to use more sustainable, earth-friendly, energy-efficient products. "Pioneers get arrows in the back." In other words: Even if a greener product makes financial sense, builders are slow to switch. Nobody...
995qyk.com
Here’s Where You Can Get A Three-Foot-Long Cuban Sandwich In Tampa Bay
You’re looking at 36 inches of Cuban sandwich perfection Tampa Bay!. Did you know that La Segunda is the world’s largest supplier of tasty Cuban bread? So you know their Cuban sandwich will be amazing!. A Tampa Bay institution, Columbia has some of the best Spanish and Cuban...
Photographer captures Hillsborough County's last scrub jay
Photographer Russell McBurnie has been documenting a scrub jay in the Golden Aster Scrub Nature Preserve, near Gibsonton, believed to be the last of its kind in all of Hillsborough County. Flashback: Once bountiful, the scrub jay population plummeted as Florida filled up with people, roads and buildings. A survey...
FDLE: 3 Pasco County teachers arrested in alleged fraudulent testing scam
Agents with the FDLE arrested three former Pasco County high school teachers that allegedly took part in a testing scam over four years.
