WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 9/15
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Music lovers can take a trip to the Matheson Museum, and do you prefer the beach or the mountains?. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with WIND-FM.
WCJB
Florida Gateway College will have a celebration for the bass fishing team
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The FGC bass fishing team will be celebrated by Florida Gateway College on Thursday. The team finished 2nd in the nation at the Strike King Bassmaster College National Championship. They brought home a $5,000 prize. FGC invites the community to gather on campus at 11:15...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Alien, Harold, Fet, and Marceline
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First are two 11-week-old kitties, Alien and Harold. These brothers are very playful but love cuddling even more. Next is a very handsome puppy Fet. This social...
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: Wine Rinsers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us about a fancy antique used by high society 100 years ago to keep wine glasses clean during dinner, a wine rinser. Also known as wine coolers, would be used to rinse one’s glass between courses...
WCJB
UF Board of Trustees will have a two-day retreat at Ponte Vedra
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF trustees are kicking off a two-day retreat at Ponte Vedra. The retreat will be held at 1000 Tournament Players Club Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach. They will be discussing topics like UF Health and student admissions.
WCJB
UF Hilton Conference Center will hold a eye opener breakfast
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a UF eye opener breakfast on Wednesday. The breakfast will feature Dr. Charlie Lane, senior vice president and chief operating officer at UF. This event will begin at 7:30 a.m. It will be held at the UF Hilton Conference Center in the grand...
WCJB
“It’s amazing. It brings tears to my eyes”: Firefighters help a retired fireman in need
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Levy County Fire rescue, Reedy Creek Firefighters, and Bronson Fire Rescue came together to build a ramp outside the home of retired firefighter, Roger Burns. Burns served as a firefighter and paramedic in Central Florida for 22 years. His neighbor reached out to the fire departments to...
WCJB
Miscalculation causes error in Gainesville fire fee notices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville officials are responding to charges that the new city fire fee was miscalculated. An email to one taxpayer indicates “a problem that was previously identified” on the part of a vendor who was hired to assess the fire fee. The city acknowledged the...
WCJB
GPD investigates deadly crash on Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. A man was killed...
WCJB
The Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative updated their blueprint after 6 months
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The GINI blueprint outlined 5 action steps for more inclusivity. These include safe, engaged and healthy communities as well as equitable access and education. “GINI has made advances both in working directly with the city, the county and the school system” said the lead community liaison...
WCJB
Alachua Habitat for Humanity will hold a dedication ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Habitat for Humanity has a dedication ceremony for an affordable home built on donated land on Tuesday. The land was donated by the city of Gainesville. Ashley Burke is the new homeowner and will officially receive the keys to her new house. The event...
WCJB
Robert Haight named interim CEO of Ocala United Way
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Way of Marion County Board of Directors has appointed a new interim CEO. The board appointed Robert Haight to the position to replace former CEO Scot Quintel. Haight has more than 35 years of experience with United Way affiliates in the Midwest and Central...
WCJB
Traffic stop for littering leads to meth arrest in Levy County
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A tossed cigarette led to an arrest of a man in Levy County. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Yandry Guillen of Gainesville after a traffic stop. They stopped him after they saw Guillen toss a lit cigarette from his car which is against the law in Florida. Deputies...
WCJB
23-year-old killed in crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating the cause of a deadly crash on Tuesday morning that happened on a major roadway in the city. Officers say the crash happened on Southwest Archer Road and Clark Butler Boulevard. They say an SUV and a motorcycle crashed. The...
WCJB
UF announces 2023 baseball schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator baseball team released its 2023 season schedule on Wednesday for the program’s 16th year of play under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. Florida opens up against Charleston Southern with a three-game home series at Condron Ballpark Feb. 17-19 and will face four straight non-conference opponents in consecutive weekends, all at home. After the series against Charleston Southern, UF will host Cincinnati (Feb. 24-26), Miami (March 3-5), and Sienna (March 10-12) before opening SEC play.
WCJB
Buchholz edges The Rock in back and forth volleyball match
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The volleyball teams at Buchholz and The Rock School put on a show on Tuesday, alternating set victories before the the Bobcats claimed a non-conference intra-city matchup 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-11. The Bobcats improve to 8-5 overall while the Lions drop to 2-2. In other action...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools will host a career fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools will have a career fair on Thursday. These schools are hiring for teaching and non-teaching positions. The fair will run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., and it will be held at the district office. They are willing to do same-day hiring and...
WCJB
Ocala will have a new affordable housing community for seniors
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala has a new affordable housing community for seniors. The developer of the project, Housing Trust Group, announced Oak Valley is ready to go. The community has 96 one and two-bedroom units for residents who are 62 and older and who earn under...
WCJB
Governor Ron DeSantis scheduled to speak in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 20th annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue will have a special keynote speaker. Governor Ron DeSantis will be attending and speaking at the event this year. The Alachua County Republican Executive Committee is holding this event at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Room.
