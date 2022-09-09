Read full article on original website
Gov. Evers, Michels to hold only debate Oct. 14, hosted by News 3 Now
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels will meet next month for their only debate before November’s election. The debate, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and hosted in News 3 Now’s studio in Madison, will be broadcast on Friday, October 14, featuring questions asked by journalists from stations across the state. Campaigns for both Gov. Evers and Michels confirmed Monday they would take part in the debate, issuing the following joint statement:
Drinking in the history with artifacts at Janesville brewery
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Brewing has long been a part of Wisconsin’s history, and that was on display in Janesville on Saturday. The “History of Brewing in Janesville” event showcased the work of local historian Robert Bier and volunteers who have been uncovering parts of a brewery that was built in 1857.
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
MPD, MFD honor lives lost on 9/11 with 11th Memorial Blood Drive
MADISON, Wis- The Madison Police and Fire Departments teamed up with the American Red Cross for the 11th Annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive. At Fire Station 14 on Dairy Drive Saturday morning, organizers celebrated the achievement of reaching 1,000 donors throughout the history of this program. They say donating blood...
Milton family gives truck to Ukrainian refugees
Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11. American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT. |. This week’s game of the week brought NBC15 Sports...
Madison activists picket for peace in Ukraine
MADISON, Wis. — Peace activists spent part of Monday evening picketing for peace as the war in Ukraine rages on. Members of the Madison Working Group on Peace in Ukraine demonstrated near UW Hospital on University Avenue, calling for an immediate ceasefire and diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine. Some...
Columbia County opens handgun shooting range to public
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that updates and repairs are now complete at the Columbia County Shooting Range. Along with the updates and repairs, a handgun range with a bullet-catcher is now open to the public. The repairs on the range started earlier...
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
Flood Warning extended for most of southeastern Wisconsin until 3:00 a.m.
MILWAUKEE — ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha. * WHEN...Until 300 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of urban areas, rivers, creeks, streams, and...
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man suspected of killing his wife at a home on Madison’s far west side over the weekend died shortly afterwards when he stepped into traffic on two separate occasions, according to an update from the Madison Police Department. In a news conference Monday morning,...
Occupied business struck by gunshots near Rimrock Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said that people were inside a business near Rimrock Park when it was struck by gunshots Friday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Kent Lane just after 11:40 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found that the business had been hit but nobody was injured.
Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
Lawsuit: Eau Claire Schools’ violate First Amendment
MADISON — Eau Claire Area School District teachers and staff believe parents have to “earn” the right to know about their child’s preferred gender identity at school, according to records filed in a federal lawsuit. The complaint, brought by a local parents organization represented by America...
Milton community member makes a Ukrainian family’s dream come true
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family living in Milton received a free truck from community member Shawn Sullivan so they can live more independently in the United States. NBC15 News shared the Nialka’s story about fleeing war-torn Ukraine to live with Gretchen Kingsley’s family in Milton, Wisconsin in June. The Sullivan family saw this story and wanted to help Misha Nialka by gifting him a truck so he can drive on his own with his international drivers license.
Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
Six Wisconsin Office-Holders Found on Extreme Right-Wing Database
(Terry Bell, WRN & WBAY) Six local elected government officials in Wisconsin have been members of an infamous far-right, anti-government group. The six are among hundreds of members of government, law enforcement, and the military around the country who signed up at some point with the Oath Keepers, According to leaked documents from the Anti-Defamation League.
‘There are many stories yet to be uncovered’: Sifting & Reckoning exhibit brings light to UW-Madison’s dark past
MADISON, Wis. — Artifacts sourced during years of work studying UW-Madison’s long history of exclusion and bigotry are now on display at the Chazen Museum of Art as part of an exhibit meant to help current generations learn from the mistakes of the past. The exhibit, titled “Sifting...
Stoughton native trains year round to achieve dream
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Four months before his freshman year, Aiden Arnett committed to the University of Florida to play baseball. And it’s pretty easy to see that the Stoughton native is all in on the sport. He trains half the year in Wisconsin then the other half...
UW-Madison named 10th best public college by U.S. News & World Report
MADISON, Wis. — Proud Badger fans and UW-Madison alumni will tell you that the school is one of the best, and it seems U.S. News and World Report agree. UW was ranked 10th among public schools and 38th overall (both three-way ties) in US News’ 2022-2023 list of America’s Best Colleges. Last year, UW ranked 14th among public schools and 42nd overall.
