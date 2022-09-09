Read full article on original website
hsusports.com
Reddies Rout Rangers as Maxfield Reaches 119 Wins
ALVA, Oklahoma - Henderson State scored 14 points off turnovers while quarterback Andrew Edwards was responsible for four touchdowns as the Reddies hung half a hundred on the Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers in Alva, Oklahoma Saturday night, coming away with the 51-27 win. With the win, head coach Scott Maxfield...
WBBJ
‘No foul play’ in death of Goldie Ross-Donnell, Jackson police say
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has provided an update in the death of Goldie Ross-Donnell. According to police, autopsy results have been returned by the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say that after reviewing the autopsy, they do not suspect any foul play in the death...
actionnews5.com
Appeal denied for man convicted in Holly Bobo murder
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned. Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is currently serving life in...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Press Release: Obion County Schools’ Director of Schools and Board Members Take Stand Against State’s New Retention Law
Obion County, TN- At the monthly Board Meeting on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
WBBJ
Haywood Co. Jury finds man guilty in 2016 murder of Elia Hernandez
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Haywood County. Following a three-day jury trial, Quin Love was found guilty of first-degree felony murder of Elia Hernandez on June 26, 2016. Love is also known to...
actionnews5.com
Investigation details improper handling of Town of Toone assets by former police chief
TOONE, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office reveals several problems within the Town of Toone in Hardeman County. The investigation centers largely on the handling of town assets by the former police chief, who served from 2001 until his resignation in July 2021. Some of...
