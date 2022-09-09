ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Reddies Rout Rangers as Maxfield Reaches 119 Wins

ALVA, Oklahoma - Henderson State scored 14 points off turnovers while quarterback Andrew Edwards was responsible for four touchdowns as the Reddies hung half a hundred on the Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers in Alva, Oklahoma Saturday night, coming away with the 51-27 win. With the win, head coach Scott Maxfield...
‘No foul play’ in death of Goldie Ross-Donnell, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has provided an update in the death of Goldie Ross-Donnell. According to police, autopsy results have been returned by the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say that after reviewing the autopsy, they do not suspect any foul play in the death...
Appeal denied for man convicted in Holly Bobo murder

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned. Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is currently serving life in...
Press Release: Obion County Schools’ Director of Schools and Board Members Take Stand Against State’s New Retention Law

Obion County, TN- At the monthly Board Meeting on 9/6/2022, the Obion County Board of Education took a stand in opposition to the 3rd Grade Retention Law that went into effect this school year. The Board strongly feels that retention decisions are best made locally by the teachers, administrators, and parents who know their students.
