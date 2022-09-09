Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s report
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Sunday, Sept. 11: Routine activity reported. Saturday, Sept. 10: At 12:28 am a deputy assisted the Jefferson police department with the arrest of two subjects at Wild Rose Casino. At 5:43 pm a deputy investigated a complaint of animal neglect in the 100 block of W. Elizabeth St in Grand Junction.
Police blotter
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Sunday, Sept. 11: At 2:58 pm while checking on a motorist whose vehicle had mechanical Issues, the officer learned the subject was not valid to drive. Lawrence Shannon Oneal, 47, of Grand Junction was arrested for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor)*. At 8:51 pm a caller reported a sex offender living in Jefferson while listing Grand Junction as his residence on the registry. The officer is investigating.
Ram football team falls to Kuemper Knights, 35-0
The Greene County Rams were on the winning side of a shut-out a week ago when they beat the Perry Blue Jays 61-0 on the gridiron. The Rams were in a shutout again Friday, but on the short side, losing to the Kuemper Knights 35-0 in Carroll. The game started...
