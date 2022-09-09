Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Jefferson police department:. Sunday, Sept. 11: At 2:58 pm while checking on a motorist whose vehicle had mechanical Issues, the officer learned the subject was not valid to drive. Lawrence Shannon Oneal, 47, of Grand Junction was arrested for driving while license barred (aggravated misdemeanor)*. At 8:51 pm a caller reported a sex offender living in Jefferson while listing Grand Junction as his residence on the registry. The officer is investigating.

