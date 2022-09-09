ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Comments / 1

Young Kids Trying To Force Way Into Cars In Charlotte, NC Neighborhood

According to WSOC-TV, a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars. This is happening even when the drivers are still in the car!. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off. She told Channel 9 they were very young. She said “But he looked, they were pretty little. They were definitely younger kids.”
North Carolina man welcomed home after year in hospital

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man says that positivity and prayer are what helped him make it home after dealing with COVID complications for over a year. Friends and family lined the street to welcome Jonathan Shoe home when he was finally released from the hospital. “My whole goal was ‘get home, get home, […]
Charlotte-area thieves still owe millions from 90s, time running out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is running out for the government to collect more than $17 million that was stolen west of Charlotte in 1997,according to our partners at WRAL. Loomis Fargo was robbed by 20 people in what was, at the time, the second largest heist in U.S. history. Fourteen defendants were ordered to make restitution payments.
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
1 person killed in fiery crash in York County, troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in western York County that left one person dead on Friday evening. Troopers responded to the crash along Smithford Road, about five miles west of Hickory Grove in York County around 5:20 p.m. The driver of a 2007 Ford Escape was found at the scene and pronounced dead, troopers confirmed.
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
CMPD Animal Care & Control Foster Program: The Latest Trend That Saves A Furry Friend

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Fostering is an important step on a pet’s journey to its forever home and allows them to thrive in a home environment as well as practice forming bonds with their caregivers. For pets who have been waiting longer for adoption, foster caregivers can help reassure those interested in adopting that these pets are a good fit for their home.
