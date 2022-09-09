Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
Young Kids Trying To Force Way Into Cars In Charlotte, NC Neighborhood
According to WSOC-TV, a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars. This is happening even when the drivers are still in the car!. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off. She told Channel 9 they were very young. She said “But he looked, they were pretty little. They were definitely younger kids.”
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 13-year-old boy who ran away from home
FORT MILL, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Trenton Blanton, 13, was last seen September 9 around 11 p.m., after running away from his Fort Mill home three days prior. Trenton is described...
North Carolina man welcomed home after year in hospital
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man says that positivity and prayer are what helped him make it home after dealing with COVID complications for over a year. Friends and family lined the street to welcome Jonathan Shoe home when he was finally released from the hospital. “My whole goal was ‘get home, get home, […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Let this 6-year-old boy’s life be a lesson for all NC drivers
On Sept. 6, one of two drivers was sentenced to prison for her role in a 2021 car race that ended in a fiery crash on a Gaston County road and the death of a 6-year-old Liam Lagunas. The Charlotte Observer reported that on June 26, 2021, Gracie Eaves was...
‘Disturbing’: Two women attacked on two different walking trails within a week
The Matthews man who spearheaded the effort says it started because he didn't want his wife and his two-year-old child to be alone on the trail.
Hearing set for Tuesday after SRO sued for handcuffing 7-year-old with autism
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A mother and her son will learn Tuesday whether a judge will approve a settlement over how a school resource officer treated her son. It’s a new step in a long-awaited court battle after an incident in 2018 at Pressly School in Statesville. In 2020,...
WXII 12
Charlotte-area thieves still owe millions from 90s, time running out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is running out for the government to collect more than $17 million that was stolen west of Charlotte in 1997,according to our partners at WRAL. Loomis Fargo was robbed by 20 people in what was, at the time, the second largest heist in U.S. history. Fourteen defendants were ordered to make restitution payments.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
1 person killed in fiery crash in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in western York County that left one person dead on Friday evening. Troopers responded to the crash along Smithford Road, about five miles west of Hickory Grove in York County around 5:20 p.m. The driver of a 2007 Ford Escape was found at the scene and pronounced dead, troopers confirmed.
fox46.com
‘Intense and complicated.’ Firefighter crawls 50 feet to rescue 8-year-old trapped in Lancaster County cave
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County officials plan to recognize a local firefighter next week after they say he rescued an 8-year-old boy trapped inside a cave this summer. Officials said on August 13, 2022, emergency crews with the Flat Creek Fire Department responded to a...
Crime caught on camera: NC bakery fed up with repeated thefts
He captured several incidents on camera, including the latest one Tuesday, where the theft at Swirl happened while employees were working at the bakery, right under their noses.
Deadly fire in Burke County under investigation, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Burke County Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a home around 7 a.m. on Spann Park Avenue in Connelly Springs. Once crews arrived, they told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they saw flames coming out of the house.
Investigators say east Charlotte fire at empty house was intentionally set
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department said a fire at an empty east Charlotte home Saturday night was intentionally set. At 10 p.m. Saturday, firefighters said they arrived at the house on Commonwealth Avenue to find flames shooting into the air. The CFD said more than 30 firefighters controlled the blaze within 20 minutes.
4 killed, 2 hurt in I-77 crash caused by wrong-way driver in Chester County, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Four people were killed and two others were hurt in a multi-car crash caused by a wrong-way driver at the Chester County/York County line, the Richburg fire department said. In a Facebook post, the fire department said the crash happened on Interstate 77 south at...
Student in custody after deputies find gun in car at Union County high school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A student is in custody after deputies found a gun inside a car on a high school campus, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, deputies said a K-9 officer alerted deputies to two different students’ vehicles at Forest Hills High School. They found a .38 caliber handgun in one of them, they said.
Woman fights off attempted rape in North Carolina, suspect on the run, police say
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a sexual assault incident was reported at a southeast Charlotte greenway on Wednesday.
1 killed after van hits motorcycle, another vehicle on NC highway
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle driver was killed when his Harley-Davidson bike was struck by a van on a highway in Alexander County Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. on September 9 at the intersection of NC 90 and Cheatham […]
'They get stuck' | Charlotte restaurant owner says guests walking in face unsafe situation with construction work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An ongoing storm drainage improvement project is creating challenges for a business in Charlotte's Dilworth area. Matt Wohlfarth, owner of the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille off East Morehead Street, said he's already had plenty to contend with recently. “As if COVID, the labor shortages, and supply chain...
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Animal Care & Control Foster Program: The Latest Trend That Saves A Furry Friend
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Fostering is an important step on a pet’s journey to its forever home and allows them to thrive in a home environment as well as practice forming bonds with their caregivers. For pets who have been waiting longer for adoption, foster caregivers can help reassure those interested in adopting that these pets are a good fit for their home.
