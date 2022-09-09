Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
Le Creuset Returning to Charlotte Next Month For Only Event in the Southeast
Is bringing its popular Factory to Table sale back to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the first time since 2019 with a four-day shopping event at The Park Expo and Conference Center this October 20-23. This one-of-a-kind sales event – the last Factory to Table of the year and the only sale in the Southeast – will feature exclusive access to a vast selection of Le Creuset’s premium cookware, including limited-edition colors and rare shapes and styles not typically found in the U.S. Tickets are on sale now, starting with a VIP shopping evening on Thursday, October 20, and continuing with regular shopping sessions Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23.
kiss951.com
SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina
A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
Charlotte’s Supperland makes Bon Appétit’s list of ‘50 Best New Restaurants’
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant that debuted during the height of the pandemic has landed on Bon Appétit’s 2022 list of the “50 Best New Restaurants” in the country. Supperland, housed in an old church in Plaza Midwood, was the only restaurant in the Carolinas to make the cut.
Popular Wilmington Pizzeria Making Its Way to Charlotte
If there is one thing that I love and cannot get enough of, that’s pizza! Pizza is my all-time favorite dish and I can eat it just about any time of the day. I love fresh, authentic pizza with fresh ingredients. Just thinking about it as I type is making me hungry. Chefs kiss!
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Has One Of The Top Cities For Beer Lovers
Here in Charlotte, we love our beers. In fact, the entire state of North Carolina is filled with beer lovers. So that’s why I wasn’t surprised to discover that one North Carolina city made HomeToGo’s list of the Top 17 US Cities for Beer Lovers. It may come as a bit of a shock (or maybe not), that it isn’t in fact Charlotte. It’s not Raleigh, either. Think you know? You’re probably right. I’ll give you a hint, this beer lovers’ paradise is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is one of my favorite places to visit. Though I have to say, I haven’t spent much time in the brewery scene. Maybe this will convince me to change that!
charlottemagazine.com
Fresh Take: The Making of Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor—and What to Order
After its opening in July, Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor announced on Instagram that it would have to close for a day to restock its steak supply. Charlotteans, who for the past two years have enthusiastically inhaled Cheat’s cheesesteaks from pop-ups at local breweries and Panthers games, flocked to a new brick-and-mortar location on Pecan Avenue in Elizabeth, stood in long lines in 90-degree heat, and cleaned the place out.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
6 Of The Best Places To Get Milkshakes In Charlotte
Growing up Milkshakes were my favorite! I could rank just about every place in Charlotte by the quality of their milkshake. As I got older I drifted away from them being my go-to beverage and dessert. But with today being National Chocolate Milkshake Day, I figured it was a good time to visit this frosty treat. There are many many places you can get milkshakes in Charlotte. Everyone knows to go to chains whether fast food or ice cream and their milkshake offerings. I will forever be a fan of Cookout milkshakes for one! But there are some more localized spots you may or may not have tried. And those places are what this list is about!
travelexperta.com
Top 4 Historic Hotels in North Carolina You Won’t Believe
If you enjoy staying at hotels with roots embedded in local history combined with modern conveniences, consider a tour of North Carolina’s hip hotels for your next vacation. Several North Carolina hotel owners have transformed classic structures into chic showplaces that offer luxurious accommodations and fine dining. Visit these historic places that cater to the sophisticated traveler. Here are some historic hotels in North Carolina for you to stay at!
4 signs a home is overpriced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s still a seller’s market in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to realtor.com, which means there are more people looking to buy a home than there are homes available. But buyers shouldn't let the competitive market cloud their judgment. Here are the four signs a...
Sports book opens at NC casino near Charlotte; site already has 1,000 slot machines
The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open 24 hours a day — just like the rest of the gambling facility which is just 35 miles west of Charlotte on I-85.
Watch now: Months of work go into a few minutes of competition at dairy show
Countless hours of work can get an animal ready for the livestock competitions at the Iredell County Fair, but it is just a few minutes in front of judges that decide who comes away the winner. “It can be very rewarding, but it can also be very hard when you...
Statesville Record & Landmark
6th annual classic car show scheduled at Rocky Mount Church
Rocky Mount Church is hosting its Sixth Annual Cruise-In on Sept. 24, at 1739 Perth Road, 5 miles south of Troutman. The fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Oct. 1. Last...
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Angel McCaskill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are one of the 1,342 people signed up for #TeamMolly and the Pink Cupcake Walk on Oct. 1, you should have received a team email from me Friday morning. If you didn’t, email me at molly.grantham@wbtv.com (the email was sent to whatever email was...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Workweek Forecast: Cold front could bring afternoon storms Monday; weather dries out around Charlotte through weekend
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Monday kicks off a pleasant workweek with mostly dry conditions and possible afternoon storms. This morning will be partly cloudy and warm as temperatures start slightly above normal. Low 70s have taken hold around the Queen City with light winds. Expect this afternoon to host a mix of sun and clouds with storms possible during the peak heating hours of the day.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announces availability of book of condolences
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home announced the availability of a book of condolences for the members of the community to express their sympathies and well-wishes to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the British Commonwealth. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96. “Queen Elizabeth was...
1-day train stop offered for Lexington Barbecue Festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — NC By Train is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. The 38th Annual Lexington Barbecue Festival will take place on Oct. 22. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center, which is at 29 North Railroad St., […]
kiss951.com
Charlotte Fast Food Workers Share Things They Want Customers to Know
I saw recently Buzzfeed featured a few Charlotte fast food employees on one of their threads. Some Charlotte fast food workers shared things they want their customers to know. If you’ve ever worked in the fast food industry, there are probably lots of secrets you wish your customers knew, right? These fast food workers sure did, and shared what they really want customers to know with “Buzzfeed.”
